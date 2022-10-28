Troy Citizen
Painting the Water Tower
New details on decade-long Trojan tradition declassified with Troy Citizen exclusive!
12 hrs ago
•
Bill Rice
17
Painting the Water Tower
9
October 2024
A small ‘college town’ can't be beat
One memory, circa 1978, captures my idyllic Troy childhood. Thanks, Mom, for giving me the gift of happy memories.
Oct 31
•
Bill Rice
5
A small ‘college town’ can't be beat
10
A bus tour of Pike County historic sites
…. Conducted by the late Bill Rice, Sr … And the most news-worthy local events of 2001 …
Oct 30
•
Bill Rice
4
A bus tour of Pike County historic sites
9
The History of ‘Haunted Hill’
… And a timeline of significant Troy University campus beautification projects …
Oct 29
•
Bill Rice
7
The History of ‘Haunted Hill’
7
First ‘test run’ of The Troy Citizen
I threw in a column (which won’t save the world) and added some photos from Thursday’s “Haunted Hill” event.
Oct 26
•
Bill Rice
6
First ‘test run’ of The Troy Citizen
10
On-line Troy Citizen Open for Business!
I’m excited to announce that I am starting a Substack newspaper for those who care deeply about Troy, Alabama.
Oct 23
•
Bill Rice
15
On-line Troy Citizen Open for Business!
12
Save this Substack Site
Troy Citizen on-line newspaper coming soon!
Oct 22
•
Bill Rice
4
Save this Substack Site
2
October 2022
Coming soon
This is the on-line Troy Citizen, a digital newspaper which will feature current news, human interest stories and history articles for anyone who lives…
Oct 28, 2022
•
Bill Rice
2
Coming soon
