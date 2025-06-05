Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
17h

My friend Kyle Ingalls, mentioned in this story, later played college baseball at Auburn and was a teammate of Bo Jackson. Kyle told me a great Bo story.

After a game, the players were shooting the bull in a parking lot before getting on the team bus. Bo asked a teammate: "Ever held a million dollars in your hands?"

The player said, "No."

Bo answered: "Here, put this in your hands."

He then lifted one of his legs so the player could, indeed, see and feel what a million-dollars looked like. Except Bo's legs were worth a lot more than $1 million.

nymusicdaily
19h

https://sabr.org/bioproj/person/mike-perez/

"Mike Pérez considered enrolling in the Army but instead transferred to Troy State University in Alabama at the behest of coach Chase Riddle, a former scout who signed José Cruz Sr. and Steve Carlton for the Cardinals. Pérez was dominant in his sole season with the Trojans in 1986. He set a school record with 13 wins and struck out 114 batters in 107 2/3 innings. His 2.06 ERA is third best in the college’s history, and he led the team to its first NCAA Division II National Championship. He allowed one hit and struck out seven opponents in the 5-0 final game against Columbus State, despite a 26-minute rain delay in the fourth inning and a line drive that caromed off his right thigh"

