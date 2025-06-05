In my recent dispatch, I listed 61 local players who played football for Troy State/Troy University.

In an aside anecdote, I mentioned that I once saw Mike Turk steal home in a high school baseball game between CHHS and Jeff Davis. To this day, this is the only time I’ve seen someone steal home in person.

Thinking about this memorable play made me think of some of the other unforgettable local sports plays I’ve witnessed or remember.

Off the top of my head, these are the most unforgettable and dramatic plays (and games) involving local athletes and teams:

Wendell Stephens’ ‘grand slam at midnight’

Ted Clem’s kick for the ages

Troy vs. Missouri 2004 - the fumble rumble (with assist from jumbotron)

‘Frog 93’ wins CHHS’ only state championship

Michael Thomas’s block heard throughout Greenville

PLAS wins baseball state title after trailing by 9

Bo Jackson clears the lights at Riddle-Pace Field

The Night the Lights went out in Alabama (at Memorial Stadium)

Steve Hunt’s swish makes basketball history

Ed Black says, “No big deal; I’ll do it again.”

Greg Barnette tumbles over the left field fence

A legend is born! Wendell Stephens hit a game-winning grand slam when many fans, who had to be at work or school early the next day, had already left.

Wendell Stephens hits the ‘Grand Slam at Midnight’

The blast heard around Alabama did indeed happen at midnight at Montgomery’s Paterson Field in the opening game of the 1986 Division II World Series.

If my memory is correct, I attended the game with my father, but like approximately 4,000 other fans, for some inexplicable reason, we left early. (The game’s attendance had been a record 6,200 but had dwindled to about 2,000 by the time Stephens stroked the ball that made him a local sports legend).

Dad and I did listen to the game’s denouement on the radio and Tom Ensey and others provide the key details.

Troy was trailing Mankato State 6-4 with one out in the top of the ninth when Stephens, Troy’s best hitter, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.

(Today, many people probably still think the grand slam happened in the final game, but it actually happened in the first game. However, if Troy didn’t rally to win the first game, the Trojans probably would not have advanced to the championship game).

Stephens was down in the count 0-2 and had fouled off four consecutive pitches before he stroked a fast ball deep over the center field wall into the bank of kudzu beyond the center and right field fence at the historic baseball stadium. (Hank Williams, Sr’s grave is on the hill beyond the left field fence).

According to Tom’s account, the center fielder barely turned around as there was no doubt this ball was going to sail well over the 380-foot green wall.

Troy later won Coach Riddle and Troy State’s first baseball national championship, beating Columbus State 5-0 in the championship game.

Mike Perez, who later had a long career with the St. Louis Cardinals, pitched a nine-inning, one-hit shutout in the final game. (I was at that game).

According to teammate and long-time Troy assistant and head coach Mark Smatt, Stephens was a “great hitter. He was an incredible two-strike hitter… In my 29 years as a coach and my four years of playing college baseball, I’ve never seen another player do what he did in 1986,” said Smartt when Stephens was inducted into the Troy Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

“His ability gave our team a lot of confidence,” Smartt added. “He had incredible talent and had the ability to stay calm under pressure and came through in big moments many, many times.”

Stephens, who married a Troy girl (Donna), later raised his family in Troy, where he’s served as a long-time executive at South Alabama Electric Co-op.

Note: Coach Riddle’s teams had made it to the Division II World Series (played in California until moving to Montgomery) at least three times before finally winning in 1986 and pulling a repeat in 1987.

Ted Clem one-ups Wendell …

Coach Gailey said Ted Clem’s kick would have been good from 60 yards. It was definitely good from 50 yards as Clem knew right away!

I also didn’t see Troy’s first ever NCAA Division II national championship game as I was a sophomore at The University of Alabama at the time.

But, like every Troy sports fans, I now know all the story-book details.

Troy was trailing North Dakota State 17-15 in the championship game played on the American-Mexico border city of McAllen, Tx.

Starting at its own 10 yard line with just 90 seconds left in the game, Troy mounted a desperation drive, led by quarterback Carey Christian (who had missed many games with a broken foot, allowing redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Turk to step in and excel as the team’s new starting quarterback).

Troy advanced the ball 58 yards, and got to the North Dakota State 33 with the clock racing toward zero. Coach Chan Gailey then sent in redshirt freshman field goal kicker, Ted Clem.

Said Coach Gailey later: “I was more worried about us getting lined up and getting the snap off than I was about Ted making it. I swear that it would have been good from 60.”

"Guys were laying down, on their knees, standing up," star safety Freddie Thomas recalled about the moments before the kick. "I remember Greg Harris and me standing there. To see it go through and the jubilation that came after that was crazy.”

"Thank God, I didn't let them down," Clem said.

Note: When Troy defeated the Bisons, North Dakota State was the defending Division II national champions. After losing on the final kick in 1984, North Dakota won the next three national titles. The program has won an amazing 18 national titles in football (five in Division II and 13 in I-AA. Clem’s kick, thus, prevented a Bison 5-peat.

Another memorable game - the jumbotron rumble

Offensive guard Junior Loussaint made the BIGGEST run in Troy football history!

If you’re over the age of 30 and are a Troy sports fan, you were probably at the Troy-Missouri football game in Veterans Memorial Stadium on the evening of September 9, 2004.

The game is unforgettable for at least five reasons:

It was Troy’s biggest win ever against a Division I team (Missouri was ranked No. 17 at the time).

The game was played in front of the largest crowd to ever see a game in Troy (26,545 people - a record broken with the Troy-Army game sell-out a couple of years ago).

The game was televised by ESPN with its lead broadcasting crew of Kirk Herbstreit, Mike Tirico and Lee Corso , calling the game.

Troy fans tore down the goal posts after the victory (like fans had after another big home-field win against Marshall).

And, as everyone remembers, the momentum of the game entirely flipped due to a play unlike any fans had ever witnessed.

Missouri, led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Brad Smith, started off on fire, building a 14-0 lead.

However, Troy finally settled down and the crowd went ballistic on one of the flukiest plays in state and school history.

In the second quarter, with Troy trailing 14-6, star running back DeWhitt Betterson broke into the clear and had gained at least 8 yards and a first down. However, a Missouri defender stripped the ball, which popped up into the air.

Senior guard Junior Loussaint, who weighed almost 300 pounds, caught the pigskin in full stride and kept chugging toward the north end zone and the big-screen jumbotron.

Displaying the speed of a fleet tight end, Louissaint rumbled 63 yards, carrying a Missouri defensive back the final six yards into the end zone.

The new jumbotron came in handy as Louissaint was able to watch himself on the giant screen - ingeniously using the video screen as a rear-view mirror. On the play, he altered his path and switched the ball from one hand to the other.

"It's called hustle," Coach Larry Blakeney said after the game. "He was 15 yards downfield, still blocking on the play. He told me he was running toward the scoreboard and switched the ball to his right hand when he saw the Missouri players running toward him.”

"I don't know if I have ever been involved in a game like this before," Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said.

Troy added a field goal to take a 17-14 lead into halftime and added a final TD as the defense - led by future NFL Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware - completely shutdown Missouri’s offense the final two quarters.

‘Frog -93’ wins CHHS state championship

Charles Henderson had piled up yards the entire game, but after Hartselle’s star tailback broke a long run, the 1980 state championship game was tied 7-7 early in the fourth quarter.

That’s when Troy showed its poise and scored the game-winning TD, which came on an 8-yard slant route from quarterback Barry Tucker to wide receiver Kent Anderson. The play was “Frog 93.”

As it had all year, a stellar defense made the points hold up and CHHS won its first and only state championship in football. (The team has since finished as runner-up twice.)

Note: In 1980, the AHSAA had only four classifications (not seven as today). This means Troy had to defeat far more teams to win the state title.

Michael Thomas block that can still be heard in fans’ memories

In a quarterfinal game at Greenville in 1980, senior outside linebacker Michael Thomas was on the punt return unit when Anderson fielded a punt and broke toward the CHHS sideline.

It looked like a Greenville defender had an angle on Anderson, but Thomas came from out of no where and laid a block on the defender that would get him arrested today. (Thomas, FWIW, later became a state trooper and his teammate, Barry Tucker, became the chief investigator for the Alabama law enforcement agency).

The whole stadium saw the block coming - and heard it! Anderson, hitting another gear, took the ball to the house.

Troy’s defense later mounted a memorable goal-line stand and preserved the hard-fought victory, sending undefeated Troy to the semi-finals against Stanhope Elmore (an easy victory, a game where even I got to play.)

A PLAS game for the ages …

I wasn’t there, but the most amazing comeback in local sports history happened when the PLAS baseball team rallied from a 9-run deficit to beat Tuscaloosa Academy in the finals of the 3A AISA state tournament at Paterson Field in Montgomery in May 2012.

It was Pike’s first-ever baseball state title (but with many more to come.)

According to Wes Johnson’s game story in The Messenger, Pike was trailing 10-1 in the fifth inning of the final game of the 3-game series.

Chandler Avant went on to be a standout infielder at Alabama for 4 years.

Chandler Avant, who later had a great career at Alabama, led off the inning with solo home run. (Avant was named the MVP of the Series, going 7-for-11 at the plate.)

That blast must have flipped a switch in the Pike dugout as the Patriots went on to score 13 more runs in the inning. A 10-1 deficit with just nine outs left in the game … became a 15-10 victory!

“You could watch baseball games from now until you’re 90 years old and never see that again,” Coach Butch Austin said after the game.

The huge, improbable comeback victory was well over-due for Coach Austin who had led three previous PLAS baseball teams to the state finals only to lose every game, several in heart-breaking fashion.

Before he became the head coach at PLAS, Austin was an assistant at CHHS, where that program had made it to the state finals three times … only to lose every series - usually in heart-breaking fashion (see one example later in this story).

Lawson Stewart pitched the sixth and seventh innings to close the door on the Knights, whose players are probably still receiving therapy after losing what would have been the program’s first-ever baseball title.

Bo Jackson blast into the parking lot of Sartain Hall

I wasn’t there, but countless friends have told me they were at the Troy-Auburn baseball game at Riddle-Pace Field where the legendary Bo Jackson hit a home run “over the lights,” across College Drive and into the parking lot next to Sartain Hall.

Everyone says it was the longest home run they ever saw at the field. If the stories I’ve been told are correct, Jackson had struck out his previous three plate appearances.

Note: friends later told me that my CHHS classmate Ed Black, who played baseball at Troy, once hit a home run in batting practice that might have travelled just as far (See below for another Ed Black memory).

The Night the Lights went out in Alabama …

Note: To refresh my memory on details, I found a newspaper account of this game from The Alabama Journal.

One game I haven’t heard many people talk about through the years qualifies for inclusion in this column.

On Sept. 3, 1988, Troy - coached by new coach Robert Maddox - played its first game since winning the Division II national title in Florence the season before.

Troy was opening against SE Missouri, which was the only team to have defeated Troy the prior season (18-17 on the road; Troy also tied Nichols State 17-17 in the second game of the 1987 season).

The 1988 season-opener kicked off at 5 p.m on a rainy night in Alabama.

In the second quarter, the transformers on at least two banks of lights blew out. I was at the game, which was played in eerily-dim lighting after the partial blow out.

With 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter (at 7:19 p.m.), the other stadium lights suddenly blew, sending the stadium into total darkness.

At the time, Troy was leading 19-13 so the game’s outcome was still up for grabs.

Officials and coaches from the two schools took about two hours to decide how or where to finish the game.

I remember fans talking about maybe moving the game to the CHMS football field or to PLAS’s football stadium. Ultimately, officials decided to resume the game on Troy’s practice field, which did have lights (but not very bright).

At 9:49 p.m. - 2 1/2 hours after the lights blew - the game resumed on the lower practice field.

(I actually thought the practice field was only 90 yards, but it must have been 100. If memory serves, the field had only one goal post, meaning all kicks had to be tried from the same end zone.)

According to The Alabama Journal, the announced attendance for the game was only 3,000. According to the story, which jibes with my memory, about 400 fans stuck around to watch the final quarter of a game that ended up taking 5 hours and 25 minutes to complete.

Fans watched the final minutes on top of the steep bank above the practice field.

The game was played on a field not marked and with no scoreboard (so time had to be kept on the field).

Once play resumed, both teams missed field goals. Troy State then secured the 26-13 win when Tony Young sprinted up the middle for a 26-yard score.

Per my memory, the oddity of the game seemed to add another level of excitement to Troy fans and players, who seemed determined to not lose a ball game on their own practice field, which would have been a traumatic experience.

An Ed Black Memory …

When I was a senior in high school in 1983, CHHS made it the championship series in 3A baseball against Litchfield.

Troy lost the first game 2-1. In that game, Litchfield’s lead-off batter hit a solo home run (I think) on the very first pitch of the game. Troy’s pitcher was freshman sensation Sam Drake. Despite allowing only one more run, Troy lost a low-scoring pitching duel.

Ed Black - who also played pitcher, shortstop and catcher - got the win in the second game (another one-run game), setting up the winner-take-all rubber game, which Troy lost in heart-breaking fashion by one run, 8-7.

In one of those latter two games, Ed (who was right-handed, but batted from the left) hit a home run down the right field line that was barely fair.

The home run came one pitch after Ed deposited another ball into the kudzu beyond the right field fence at Hogan’s Hole, a blast the umpire ruled foul (all Troy fans vehemently disagreed.)

On the very next pitch, Ed hit another shot that was almost a carbon copy of his previous swing. However, Ed guided this long ball a couple of feet to the left and, this time, got to “touch them all.”

Heartbreak City: In the championship game, in the bottom of the 7th inning, CHHS had the tying run on third base when one of the Trojans’ best hitters, Kyle Ingalls, came to the plate.

I remember Kyle fouled off several pitches before hitting a slow grounder to the left side of the infield. The throw beat Kyle to first base by one step. I think Kyle would have beaten that throw but he’d sprained his ankle a couple of games earlier and was not at top speed.

Baseball, like football, is often a game of inches. The validity of the ABC monicker, “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” is certainly confirmed by this memory column.

A Greg Barnette memory …

I kept the scorebook at CHHS baseball games for four seasons. When I was a freshman, I remember a game where senior left fielder Greg Barnette went back to the fence and, at full run, leaped up and caught a ball that was going to be a home run.

Alas, in making the highlight-reel catch, Greg tumbled over the fence. Since the ball - and Greg - ended up on the other side of the fence, the umpires, correctly, ruled the ball was a home run.

One play from this Ripley’s Believe it or Not basketball game …

I was the young sports editor for The Messenger when Troy scored 258 points in one basketball game against DeVry Institute. The entire game was unbelievable and unforgettable (Troy hit 51 three-pointers).

However, the most memorable trey was the one that put Troy over 200 points. That shot, with about 15 minutes left in the game, was made by guard Steve Hunt. I think the history-making shot was a from a little to the right of the top of the key - swish!

Since the scoreboard didn’t go to the 200s, scoreboard keeper Scottie Sauers just started over from 0. (The final score, according to the Sartain Hall scoreboard, was Troy 58, DeVry 141!)

… And, yes, Mike Turk, the wishbone quarterback, once stole home in a town that later became his home … I was there.

Note:

Readers are welcome to add their own candidates for most unforgettable plays or games in The Reader Comments’ section. As always, I’ll add a few tidbits and memories from my “cutting-room floor” text.

Another local sports memory involves Eddie Barnett and yet another involves a great basketball team where one of my subscribers, L.K. Hooten, was the team star.

