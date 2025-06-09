The company makes flags of all sizes for all occasions, including parades.

By Dr. Wayne Curtis

The American flag stands as a symbol of freedom, perseverance, and hope. Flag Day, celebrated Saturday, commemorates the adoption of the first flag of the United States by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. As we celebrate Flag Day, it seems appropriate to pause to acknowledge and applaud the company that has manufactured Old Glory for 178 years.

Annin and Company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of American flags. More important, it has been owned for the duration of its existence by six generations of the same family. Throughout its existence, the company’s flags have been a part of every significant event in American history.

The firm’s flags have been present at every presidential inauguration since Zachary Taylor in 1849. They covered Abraham Lincoln’s casket, were the first flags placed at the North and South Poles, proudly flew over Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, landed on the moon with Apollo 11, and rallied the nation after the September 11 attack.

The firm’s history began when Alexander Annin set up a shop in New York in the 1820s, selling rope, varnish, and other sailing supplies along with flags. In 1847, Annin decided to specialize in U.S. flags.

How has Annin survived as a family-owned enterprise? A large factor has been constant innovation. The company adopted motorized sewing machines in the 1860s. It installed improved machines in 1906 that could stitch both sides of a flag simultaneously.

Today, it has three factories, two in Virginia and one in Ohio. One of the Virginia plants, located in South Boston, is a state-of-the-art facility that embroiders white stars on the blue background. The company produces 15 million U.S. flags annually.

As it innovated, Annin expanded by purchasing its competitors while remaining dedicated to quality and service. To ensure quality control of the final product, the firm dyes the fabric and embroiders the flags rather than depending on outside sources. Significantly, it uses only American-made materials.

Other than innovation, expansion, and a focus on quality control, one additional ingredient of success may be the firm’s philosophy regarding family. This is the practice of family members beginning their careers elsewhere before joining the ranks of Annin. Most family business experts advocate this approach.

As we observe Flag Day, let’s give three cheers for Annin, an all-American success story! Growing and prospering as the young nation matured, the company is a living testament to our system of markets and prices.

Wayne Curtis, former superintendent of Alabama banks, is a retired Troy University business school dean. Email him at wccurtis39@gmail.com.

Troy’s Brantley Scott Earns Second All-America Honor

Less than a week after being named to the Golfweek All-America Team, Troy senior Brantley Scott picked up his second All-America nod, this time from PING and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Brantley Scott at NCAA Nationals in California … Troy, which has won several Division II national titles in golf, recently finished No. 29 in Division I golf - the program’s best finish since moving to Division I.

Scott, a Dothan native, returned to Troy’s lineup for the spring season after missing the entire fall with an injury. His impact on the Trojans’ historic run through the spring was profound. Scott carried Troy’s top bag in five of the Trojans’ eight tournaments in which he played in the spring, shooting under-par in six of those eight events.

Troy entered the spring ranked No. 81 nationally and rose to as high as No. 46 to earn an at-large berth into the NCAA postseason. The Trojans finished fourth at the NCAA Urbana Regional to secure their first-ever trip to the NCAA Championships as one of the top 30 programs in the country.

Scott finished the season with a program-record -0.54 score vs. par and 70.96 stroke average. Scott played 13 of his 24 rounds under par and tied for 36th place at the NCAA Championships, where he missed the cut for the final round by one stroke.

An All-Sun Belt First Team selection, Scott finished inside the top 10 in five of his eight tournaments and, following his first two rounds of the year, played 21 of his next 22 rounds within two shots of par (shot a 4-over in the final round of the NCAA Championship).

Scott is Troy’s first All-America golfer since Matt Robbins earned first team honors and Kevin Blanton took home third team honors in 1993.

Coming tomorrow: A feature story on Rodney Orr of Tider Insider and his powerful book, Bigger than Bama. Even Auburn fans will appreciate Rodney’s message.

