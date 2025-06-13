Ace Atkins has now written approximately 30 novels and short stories.

While doing research on the surreal story of author Asa Earl Carter (aka Forrest Carter), I accidentally stumbled upon bio information on award-winning, acclaimed author Ace Atkins.

Atkins is a New York Times’ best-selling author of more than 30 novels and true-crime stories who was born in Troy and, thus, deserves to be prominently featured in my previous list of the “most famous people who ever lived in Troy.”

Atkins, who now lives in a farm outside Oxford, Mississippi, is the son of the late Troy State football coach Billy Atkins.

Coach Atkins, of course, led Troy State to the school’s first-ever national championship in any sport, the 1968 NAIA national title. Before being hired by Ralph Adams to lead the NAIA Red Wave, Atkins had been a star player on Auburn’s 1957 undefeated national title team and then became an All-Pro defensive back for the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Atkins’ son, William Ellis Atkins, better known as Ace, was born on June 28, 1970 in Troy.

Before becoming a successful author, Atkins was a letter-winning football player at Auburn in 1992-1993. The Tigers’ 1993 team, coached by Terry Bowden, went undefeated but could not play in a bowl game (and maybe a chance to win a national championship) due to NCAA sanctions.

From a quick research dive on WikiPedia, I learned:

“Ace Atkins, a defensive end at Auburn, was featured on the Sports Illustrated cover commemorating the Tigers' perfect 11-0 season of 1993. The cover shows Atkins celebrating after sacking future Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel of the Florida Gators.

“After graduating from Auburn in 1994, Atkins worked as a crime reporter in the newsroom of The Tampa Tribune before he published his first novel, Crossroad Blues (1998).”

His novel Wicked City, published in 2008, is set in 1950s Phenix City, Alabama, which, infamously, was indeed Alabama’s “Sin City.”

According to a bio from The Mississippi Encyclopedia, In 2006 Atkins “left the popular Nick Travers series behind and began exploring real-life crime with the publication of White Shadow, based on the 1955 murder of Tampa, Florida, crime boss Charlie Wall. The book grew out of Atkins’s five years as a crime reporter with the Tampa Tribune and his earlier year with the St. Petersburg Times. “

In 2000 he earned Pulitzer Prize and Livingston Prize nominations for his seven-part series, “Tampa Confidential,” on the 1956 slaying of socialite Edy Parkhill, the wife of Charlie Wall’s attorney.

Since the crime officially remains unsolved, Atkins wrote the story as fiction. However, he used the real names of many of those involved and made it plain who he thinks was guilty.

Based on the critical and commercial success of White Shadow, Atkins’s subsequent historical fiction novels—Wicked City (2008), Devil’s Garden (2009), and Infamous (2010)—also blended dedicated research, true crime, and reimagined characters.

In 2010, the Robert B. Parker estate selected Atkins to write new crime novels featuring the late writer’s fabled Boston detective, Spenser. Each year, Ace Atkins writes one Robert B. Parker Spenser novel and one Quinn Colson novel.

As of 2019, He had written eight Colson books, including The Ranger (2011), The Lost Ones (2012), The Broken Places (2013), The Forsaken (2014), The Redeemers (2015), The Innocents (2016), The Fallen (2017), and The Sinners (2018), and seven Parker books, including Lullaby (2012), Wonderland (2013), Cheap Shot (2014), Kickback (2015), Slow Burn (2016), Little White Lies (2017), and Old Black Magic (2018).

Based on the number of reader reviews at Amazon (often more than 1,000), it’s clear that Atkins has a a very large following of fans and regular readers.

White Shadow (2006), Wicked City (2008), and Devil's Garden (2009) are personal books for Atkins, all set in his former homes: San Francisco, where he lived as a child; Alabama, his family's home and where he was born and went to college; and Tampa, where he embarked on his career as a writer.

Each novel contains bits of himself – friends and colleagues he once knew, people he respected or admired, family members, and personal heroes.

From other Internet sources:

Though he was born William Ellis Atkins on 28 June 1970 in Troy, Alabama, no one has ever called the author anything but “Ace.”

Ace Atkins is an award-winning, New York Times bestselling author of more than thirty novels and numerous short stories. A former college football player and newspaper reporter, he’s a recent recipient of the Richard Wright Award for excellence in Southern Literature and a member of the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame. He lives with his wife Angela and two children in Oxford, Mississippi.

Praise for Atkins (from website aceatkins.com )

"Ace Atkins is the Southern noir king. I’ve been reading him since his debut, and I am consistently wowed by the layers and depth of his characters, the crackling authenticity of his dialogue, and the elegance of his prose. Edgy, richly atmospheric, and often darkly funny, Don't Let the Devil Ride is the work of a master storyteller at the top of his game. A must-read!"

— Lisa Unger, New York Times bestselling author of The New Couple in 5B

"The Deep South's True Detective."

— Men's Journal

“Gripping... Atkins again portrays this pocket of the South with all its flaws, but he's too good a writer for anything to seem stereotyped. Grade: A."

—Cleveland Plain Dealer

Masterful... it's clear that Atkins has long lived among the kind of folks populating his work."

— The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal

“In the same class as James Lee Burke. Atkins is at the point where his writing is becoming the gold standard of genre and (yes) literary fiction. If you are unfamiliar with him, now is the point to jump on."

— Bookreporter.com

Teasing my next story - also about an author from Alabama

Tomorrow’s story - about one of Alabama’s most famous/infamous literary authors is stranger than fiction.

I’ll tell the story of Asa Earl Carter, who wrote Gov. George Wallace’s 1963 Inauguration speech where Wallace said:

"In the name of the greatest people that ever tread the earth, I draw the line in the dust and toss the gauntlet before the feet of tyranny. And I say: Segregation now! Segregation tomorrow! Segregation forever!"

As author Allan Barra noted in a 2001 article for salon.com, “Wallace's national reputation was made” from this speech.

What most people probably don’t realize is that Wallace didn’t write the sentences that, to this day, still largely define how most Americans remember the four-term governor who would later become a serious candidate for U.S. president.

The words were written by a “secret” speech writer Wallace had used in his gubernatorial campaign, a man named Asa Earl Carter.

Carter, as many Alabamians already knew at the time, was a virulent segregationist, former Ku Klux Klan leader and an extreme racist.

What most people don’t know to this day, is that Carter left Alabama, “re-invented himself” with a new first name (Forrest) and became the author of two of the most culturally-significant novels of recent decades - the novel that was adapted into the iconic Clint Eastwood film “The Outlaw Josey Wales” and the “New Age” publishing phenomena, The Education of Little Tree, which, by 2001, had sold more than 1.4 million copies.

For several years before his strange death in 1979 at the age of 53, Forrest (Asa) Carter had managed to re-invent himself. Although his “memoir” Little Tree was exposed as a “complete hoax,” there’s no denying Carter was an ultra-talented writer who created two iconic fictional characters and also wrote the words that catapulted George Wallace to international fame.

***

