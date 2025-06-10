Troy Citizen

User's avatar
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
Jun 10

My late father, Bill Rice, Sr., was one of the avid and well-known posters at Tider Insider, especially on The Quad. Dad's posting handle was "WJR1268." That was his initials and the last four digits of our phone number. Rodney didn't know it (until I told him), but he mentions my Dad in his book - a story involving one of TI's nameless posters.

Dad really enjoyed all those conversations. He was a former UA player who posted at the site.

Carrie Rice's avatar
Carrie Rice
Jun 10

What a powerful story.. sounds like we can all use it as a reminder of what is important, which is why he probably wrote it! Good job, honey.

