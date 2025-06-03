Thanks to Adam at TROY Sports Information for emailing me this great photo of the late John Johnson. John, who tragically passed away at age 24 from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident, was one of the most-talented local athletes who later played for Troy University. Tomorrow’s in-depth story will feature many more photos and scores of names of athletes who played at least one game for Troy’s football team, going back to the 1940s.

UPDATE: I’ve now posted the first version of my list of local residents who played college football at Troy University. (See link here).

Note that this list includes former or current athletes who grew up in Pike County or later made their home in Troy.

I’ll add new names as readers identify omissions. I added numerous anecdotes about many of the former athletes on the list.

***

Author’s note: I hoped to publish a major story today where my goal is to list every player who grew up in Pike County who later played football for Troy State and Troy University. I also plan to list numerous former Trojans who might not have grown up in Pike County, but made Troy home after their playing careers.

Alas, this research project turned out to be far more involved than I first thought … so I’m going to keep polishing and fact-checking this story and will post it tomorrow.

This piece should be worth waiting for as it will include numerous names, career statistics and some random editorial anecdotes I added to go with the entries.

I do have two Troy football briefs I can share today.

Troy has announced its football schedule for the 2025 season with a few game and TV times announced.

Troy Football schedule with a few TV times …

The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced Thursday game times and television networks for the first three weeks of the college football season and the mid-week Sun Belt games during conference play. Troy added three nationally televised games with the announcement.

Troy's season opener against Nicholls on Aug. 30 at The Vet will kick off at 6 p.m. with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast. The Trojans' next two games will hit a national audience with the trip to Clemson on Sept. 6, landing on ACC Network for a 2:30 p.m. kick, followed by the home game against Memphis on Sept. 13 on ESPNU at 11 a.m.

Additionally, the Sun Belt announced that the league's title game is moving up a day to Friday, Dec. 5, and will be broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m.

Season ticket prices start as low as $75 for Troy's six home games, as prices remain the same across all levels for a third straight season.

Fans have three options for receiving their tickets: mobile delivery, print at home, or hard tickets. All areas in The Vet, excluding suites, are available for purchase online (TroyTrojans.com/fbtickets). For more information on premium seating options, fans can visit TroyTrojans.com/premiumseating, and those interested in a suite can contact Gary Wilbert, gwilbert@troy.edu.

***

Troy's Community Hero Ticket Program returns in 2025 as an opportunity for fans to help community members who might normally not be able to attend a Troy Football game. Football Community Hero Tickets remain at just $30 for the 2025 season, and there is no limit on the number of Community Hero Tickets fans can purchase as part of this program.

Troy Athletics will provide the tickets to military, teachers, first responders, special needs organizations and charity programs for children to attend home football games this season at The Vet.

2025 Troy Football Schedule

Aug. 30 Nicholls (ESPN+) - 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Clemson (ACC Network) - 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Memphis (ESPNU) - 11 a.m.

Sept. 20 at Buffalo

Oct. 4 * South Alabama

Oct. 11 * at Texas State

Oct. 18 * at ULM

Oct. 25 * Louisiana

Nov. 1 * Arkansas State

Nov. 13 * at Old Dominion (ESPN) - 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 * Georgia State

Nov. 29 * at Southern Miss

Dec. 5 Sun Belt Championship (ESPN) - 6 p.m.

Clemson tickets available

Tickets for Troy’s Sept. 6 non-conference football game at Clemson are now on sale through the Troy Athletics Ticket Office for $30 in the Troy section inside Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT), and the game will be televised on ACC Network.

Tickets are available for purchase by Troy Football season ticket holders and Trojan Warrior Club Members until Friday, July 4, by visiting TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets. Seat locations within the Troy section will be assigned based on Trojan Warrior Club priority levels.

This will be Troy’s first visit to Clemson since 2016, when the Trojans came up six points short, 30-24, to the eventual CFP National Champions after a Troy returned fumble for a touchdown in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter was waved off and the Tigers scored one play later.

Clemson advanced to the Playoffs this past season.

Pioneer Museum announces Summer Hours …

Barbara Tatom, director of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, asked me to let everyone know that the Museum “Summer Hours” have been set.

The Museum be open Wednesday-Saturday beginning June 4 through September 3, 2025.

Editorial comment: We have a fantastic Museum; a family jaunt back into Pioneer times is a great summer outing for children and students!