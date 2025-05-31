Various college football programs are well-known for producing star players at certain positions. For example, for many years, Penn State was known for its outstanding linebackers. LSU is well-known for its outstanding defensive backs.

In our state, Auburn has produced a bevy of outstanding running backs at the college and NFL level. In the Nick Saban era at Alabama, the Crimson Tide became well known for producing stellar players at wide receiver, defensive back, linebacker and running back (as well as quarterback).

It recently occurred to me that Troy University/Troy State can probably match any school in the country when it comes to producing electrifying and record-breaking kick and punt returners.

In today’s deep research dive, I share some of the superlatives of five of these all-time great kick returners who once wore the Troy cardinal. These players are Leodis McKelvin, Jerrel Jernigan, Virgil Seay, Perry Griggs and Marcus Jones (who later transferred to Houston).

Titus Dixon and Arrid Gregory are two other all-time greats who stood out as kick returners.

What follows is statistics and game anecdotes of all six players. I’ll list the former players chronologically and include perhaps the most-electric kick returner, Marcus Jones, last since he didn’t finish his career with the Trojans.

I leave it to readers and local sports fans to opine on who might have been the best of this explosive group. As you will see, a case could perhaps be made for all of them either as kick returners or as Troy’s greatest “all-around players.”

Note: Six of the seven players mentioned have been inducted in the Troy Sports Hall of Fame.

Jerrel Jernigan (2007-2010)

A common sight in 2007-2010: Jerrel Jernigan breaking into the clear for another Trojan Touchdown!

Inducted in Troy Sports Hall of Fame in 2017

From the bio at his TSHoF induction: “A native of Eufaula, Jerrel Jernigan is one of the most prolific players in Troy football history. A seven-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Jernigan’s name is littered throughout the Troy record book and included in the box scores of some of the school’s most memorable football games.”

“In his time in a Trojan uniform, Jernigan saw action in four different positions – quarterback, wide receiver, punt returner and kick returner. Jernigan won four Sun Belt Conference titles as a member of the Trojans and helped lead Troy to four bowl appearances. “

Jernigan, who played four years in the NFL with the New York Giants, finished with 5,985 all-purpose yards over his career - at the time he was one of just three Sun Belt players to ever eclipse the 5,000-yard mark. His versatility on the field was so defined and dramatic that Jernigan has 1,806 more all-purpose yards than the next closest Trojan on the list – Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member Perry Griggs (see below).

Jeringan’s yardage breakdown:

Receiving yards: 3,128 (on 262 catches) and 18 TDs.

Kickoff return yards: 1,580 on 67 returns (1 TD).

Punt return yards: 372 on 29 returns (12.8 average) and 1 TD.

Rushing yards: 892 (average of 6.8 yards per carry).

Passing yards: 43 yards.

Quotes about Jernigan:

His Coach Larry Blakneey: “He was a guy that could make something happen out of nothing … There were things Jerrel could do on the football field that you couldn’t prepare for, he was just so athletic. If you threw it to him, you pretty much knew he would catch it. He was most dangerous after he got the ball; he had a knack for finding open space. He could do it all … He could run, throw and catch. He changed teams’ entire game plans …”

A stand-out game:

On the road at Oklahoma State in 2010, Jernigan totaled 277 all-purpose yards. He recorded 10 receptions for 87 yards and a 10-yard touchdown and added a touchdown with a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter to give Troy a halftime lead.

NFL career:

A 3rd-round draft pick, Jernigan caught 38 passes for 391 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his four-year NFL career and was a member of the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI championship team in 2012.

Jernigan later became the head football coach at his high school alma mater, Eufaula High School. As a quarterback, Jernigan led EHS to the 2006 state championship. He also lettered in basketball and baseball in high school.

Jernigan won a state championship in high school, a Super Bowl in the NFL, and was on four conference championship teams at Troy (and played in four bowl games).

Leodis McKelvin (2004-07)

A 2-star prospect out of high school, Leodis McKelvin was the 11th pick in the NFL draft in 2008 and played nine years in the NFL.

Leodis McKelvin might be the best punt returner in NCAA history.

In his career at Troy, McKelvin returned seven punts for TDs and tallied 1,471 yards on 112 returns (an average of 13.1 yards per return).

McKelvin, a cornerback, also added 2,346 yards (and one more TD) on 99 kickoff returns, giving him 3,873 total yards without ever taking an offensive snap.

McKelvin’s eight kick returns for TDs were one shy of the NCAA all-time record. He also had at least two punt returns for touchdowns that were called back due to penalties or he would hold the all-time record.

Amazingly, when he was inducted into the Troy SHOF in 2018, McKelvin ranked fourth all-time in Troy history in all-purpose yards despite never taking an offensive snap.

As a cornerback, he recorded 173 tackles and made four interceptions (one of which he returned for a TD).

Quotable - Coach Blakeney:

“He was as good as it gets. He was a phenom as far as his athletic abilities and was a good guy, a great teammate and one heck of a football player. When you have a guy back there like Leodis, it’s hard to kick it away from him unless you kick it out of bounds. He could cover so much ground and wanted the ball in his hands. He was a true weapon any time he touched the football.”

Memorable games …

In 2005, McKelvin had a 100-yard kickoff return and an interception return for a TD in the same game.

Against Oklahoma State in 2007 - 41-23 win on national TV at Memorial Stadium - McKelvin had seven tackles, one punt return for TD (73 yards), caused one fumble and broke up 3 passes.

In 2004, as a freshman, he turned in the best game of his young career in the win over Utah State ... Had three tackles against the Aggies, but also had a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 61-yard kickoff return in his first game as the return man.

In 2005, he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD against South Carolina.

NFL Career …

On July 26, 2008, McKelvin signed a five-year, $19.4 million contract with the Bills with up to $12.6 million in bonuses. McKelvin made an immediate impact with his kick returning skills, returning a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McKelvin was the 11th pick in the first-round, tying future NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware as the highest Troy pick in the NFL draft.

He had a 9-year-NFL career (eight with the Bills), finishing with 15 interceptions and six touchdowns.

On November 17, 2008, on Monday Night Football, he returned a kickoff 98-yards for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. The following week on Sunday on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, McKelvin intercepted Tyler Thigpen twice, returning one for a 64-yard touchdown.

McKelvin signed with Troy out of Ware County, Ga. where he was a 2-star prep prospect. His only other Division I scholarship offer was from Louisville.

Virgil Seay (1978-79)

In the NFL, Virgil Seay (No. 80 at right) was a Washington Redskin “Smurf.” In college, he was a kick returner unlike any other in Division II football.

One of the most dynamic players in Troy history, Virgil Seay parleyed an outstanding collegiate career into a pair of Super Bowl appearances with the Washington Redskins.

Seay was a member of Troy’s 1978 and 1979 Gulf South Conference teams coached by Charlie Bradshaw that finished 9-3 combined in league play. Seay put his mark on the Troy history book when he returned three punts for touchdowns against West Alabama (Livingston) in 1979. The same night, he also set a Troy single-game record with 215 punt return yards; both records still stand.

Seay was dangerous as a wide receiver but even more so as a kick and punt returner. He holds the Troy career record as he averaged 16.7 yards per punt return over his two-year career.

The native of Moultrie, Ga. returned 47 punts for 783 yards and five touchdowns for the Trojans. His five touchdowns are the second most in Troy history, behind only Leodis McKelvin’s seven punt return touchdowns (Seay got five punt return TDs in just two seasons).

Seay stats:

Punt returns: 47 for 783 yards (16.7 average) - 5 TDs

Note: In 1979, Seay had 25 returns for 457 yards and 3 TDs (averaged 18.3 yards per return)

Kickoff Returns: 20 for 466 yards (1 TD)

In just two seasons, Seay had 6 returns for TD (five punt returns & one kickoff return).

All Purpose yards in 2-year career: 2,014 (106 yards per game)

Quotable - Teammate Willie Tullis …

Teammate and fellow Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member Willie Tullis remembers the explosive type of player Seay was during their time as Trojans.

“Virgil was the fastest receiver we had .. He was full speed on his second step, it didn’t take him 10 or 20 yards. Virgil was top speed on the second step; he was like a jet. His best route was the ‘go’ route and as a quarterback, I loved it. I could just let it go and Virgil would run it down.”

Seay ranks fourth all-time in punt return yards at Troy, despite ranking eighth in punt return attempts. He finished second nationally in 1979 when he averaged 18.3 yards per punt return, a mark that still ranks as the third highest in Troy history.

Seay returned three punts for a touchdown that season, which is tied with McKelvin and Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member Perry Griggs for the school record. A talented receiver as well for the Trojans, Seay is ninth all-time with his 19.7 yards-per-catch average.

NFL Career …

After being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 1980 NFL Draft, Seay played 49 of his 52 career games for the Washington Redskins. He played in a pair of Super Bowls – 1982 and 1983. Seay caught 43 passes as a professional for 792 yards and five touchdowns.

Seay was a member of The Fun Bunch, the nickname given to the wide receivers and tight ends of the Redskins that were known for their choreographed celebrations following touchdowns resulting in the NFL putting a league-wide ban on excessive celebrations in 1984.

At 5-foot-8, Seay, was known as Papa Smurf as a member of The Fun Bunch’s sub-group, the Smurfs.

Perry Griggs (1973-76)

Perry Griggs

Troy Sports HoF inductee in 2014. (Troy created the HoF in 2012).

One of the most versatile players in Troy history, Perry Griggs held the school’s all-purpose yards record for over 30 years after finishing his storied career with 4,079 yards. A Kodak first team All-American and NAIA second team All-American in 1976, Griggs earned All-Gulf South first team honors in 1974 and 1976 and was named the league's Player of the Year in 1974.

A native of Lanett, Griggs held Troy’s all-purpose yardage record for over 30 years. Additionally, Griggs was a premier athlete on the track team for the Trojans.

Quotable - John “Doc” Anderson (former Troy athletic trainer who also coached Griggs in track)

“He was such a superlative athlete during that particular time, and because of the nature of our offense, he could accomplish what no other receivers could. It’s hard to compare him to another player because the game is so different, but if he played in the system that we run now there is no telling what kind of numbers he could have put up.”

Griggs’ Stats …

Total all-purpose yards: 4,079

Rushing yards: 259

Receiving yards: 1,975 (averaged 18.0 yards per catch)

Note: He scored 19 TDs on 110 receptions - 17.3 percent of his receptions went for TDs.

Punt return yards: 470 (with 3 TDs)

Kickoff return yards: 1,375 (with 1 TD).

Note: Averaged 28.1 yards per kickoff return his sophomore season.

He was named the top player in Alabama by the Birmingham Post Herald after his sophomore season.

Griggs accumulated 1,585 all-purpose yards during his sophomore season as he tallied 611 receiving yards, 163 rushing yards, 531 kickoff return yards and 280 punt return yards. The all-purpose total was the school’s all-time mark for 13 seasons.

The Birmingham Post-Herald thought so highly of his play that they named him the Alabama Player of the Year and the Gulf South Conference followed suit with conference player of the year honors.

NFL and Pro Career …

Griggs, who played in the Blue-Gray All-Star game, was the fifth Troy player to be selected in the NFL Draft when the New York Jets selected him with their fifth round pick in 1977.

He played professionally for the Baltimore Colts in the NFL and for two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League.

Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones was a freshman All-American and Sunbelt Conference Freshman of the Year after returning three kickoffs for TDs in one season and making several “game-saving” plays as a cornerback.

In two years at Troy University, Marcus Jones amassed 1,770 return yards and scored five touchdowns in two seasons (four TDs on kickoff returns and one on a 100-yard interception return).

Note: Jones’ four kickoff-return touchdowns in his career set a Troy school career record. Frank Sadler had held the record for 59 years.

Jones stats at Troy …

Freshman 2017:

Kick returns: 29 for 879 yards & 3 TDs (30.3 average)

Punt returns: 14 for 115 yards

All purpose yards: 1,104

Sophomore 2018:

Kick Returns: 23 for 584 and 1 TD

Punt Returns: 6 for 49

All Purpose Yards: 666

Jones’ 4 career TDs on kick returns is No. 1 in Sunbelt history (in just two years).

Had 4 interceptions in his Troy career (two each year) and returned one for a TD as a freshman. He also recorded 102 total tackles and 17 pass deflections during his time with the Trojans. Share

Houston stats …

2 TDs on Kick returns.

3 TDS on punt returns (led nation in punt return yardage his senior year and averaged 19.8 yards on 17 returns his junior season.)

In his 4-year college career, returned 6 kickoffs for TDs (4 at Troy & 2 at Houston). He also returned 3 punts for TDs at Houston, giving him 9 kick return TDs in his college career.

In 44 college games (24 at Troy & 20 at Houston) Jones, a defensive player, scored 11 touchdowns:

6 Kickoff return TDs.

3 Punt Return TDs.

1 Interception return for a TD.

1 Receiving TD.

Note: Had 6 interceptions at Houston (5 his senior year).

Jones’ Plays that determined the outcome of games at Troy …

As a freshman, In the Sun Belt title-clinching game at Arkansas State (in 2017), he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the same game.

Against Coastal Carolina as freshman, Jones tied the NCAA record with two kick return touchdowns (only the 21st player in NCAA history to have 2 kickoff returns for TDs in the same game).

Note: After returning two kickoffs for touchdowns against Coastal Carolina as a freshman, Jones returned the opening kickoff for a TD against the same Coastal Carolina team in his sophomore season!

Jones picked off a fourth-quarter pass and recorded a career-high eight tackles in Troy’s win at No. 22 LSU.

As a sophomore …

Picked off passes at ULM – in end zone to seal the win – and at South Alabama, a play where he was injured, costing him two games his sophomore season.

Freshman Jones was named to the ESPN and Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Teams … Named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year ... Tied for first in the Sun Belt and second nationally with three 90-plus yard all-purpose plays … Had four all-purpose plays of 80-plus yards, which ranked fourth in the nation in 2017.

After his senior season at Houston in 2021, The Associated Press selected Jones as a first-team All-American cornerback, and he received consensus All-American recognition in the all-purpose/return-specialist slot.

As a spot offensive player, Jones also caught 5 passes for 28 yards his sophomore year at Troy and 10 for 109 his senior year at Houston (with one receiving TD).

Jones’ NFL career …

Jones was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots with the 85th overall pick.

As a rookie, Jones became the first player in the NFL with an interception, receiving touchdown and punt-return touchdown in the same season since Pro Football Hall of Famer Ollie Matson for the Chicago Cardinals in 1954. (On Dec. 1, Jones caught a 48-yard touchdown pass in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on the first offensive snap of his NFL career.)

In the NFL’s Super Bowl era, Jones joined Deion Sanders as the only players with an interception, receiving touchdown and punt or kickoff-return TD in the same season.

Jones was named to the NFL All Rookie team in 2022.

In 14 games in the NFL season of 2024, the 26-year-old registered 58 tackles, an interception, a couple of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended. He added one catch for 18 yards and a five-yard carry on the offensive end, and he also returned 26 punts for 386 yards (a 17.5 yard average). He missed the final two games with a hip injury but is expected to be 100-percent in 2025, his fourth pro season.

As a prep player at Enterprise, Jones earned ASWA first-team All-State honors in 2016, when he intercepted five passes, returned three punts, one kickoff and one fumble recovery for touchdowns and also caught a TD pass.

Two other Great Troy kick-returners …

Titus Dixon (1985-1988)

Dixon tallied 3,641 total yards in his career (289 rushing, 1,554 receiving, and 1,798 on kickoff returns).

Dixon returned a kick 100 yards for a TD in his sophomore season. For his career, he averaged 18.1 yards per reception and caught 86 passes, 14 of which resulted in touchdowns (16.3 percent of his catches resulted in TDs).

Note: Dixon, who was a standout on Troy’s 1987 Division II national title team, also spent time in the US Olympics tryouts for track and field. He was a 6th round draft pick of NY Jets and played in the NFL, Canada and Arena League.

Arrid Gregory (1993-96)

Arrid Gregory had 40 kickoff returns for 1,1,24 yards between 1993-1996- an average of 28.1 yards per returns (No. 1 average in school history). Gregory had one TD (94 yards) on kickoff returns.

Career Stats and Rankings …

Pass Reception Yards:

Jerrel Jernigan - 3,128 (and receptions: 262) Danny Grant (2,907) - Most TDS (44)

All purpose yards (through 2010):

Jerrel Jernigan - 5,972 Perry Griggs - 4,079 Danny Grant - 3,880 Leodis McKelvin - 3,873 (all yards on kick returns)

Punt returns - total yardage in career:

Leodis McKelvin - 1,471

4. Virgil Seay - 783 yards on 47 returns

10. Perry Griggs - 470 yards on 34 returns

Punt Return TDs:

Leodis McKelvin -7 Virgil Seay - 5 Perry Griggs - 3 (1973-76)

Average yards/punt return:

16.66 - Virgil Seay (47 returns) 13.82 - Perry Griggs (34 returns) 13.13 - Leodis McKelvin (112 returns)

4. 12.83 - Jerrel Jernigan (29 returns)

5. 11.78 - Heyward Skipper (49 returns between 2000-2002)

Kick return yards:

2,346 - Leodis McKelvin (99 returns) 1,798 - Titus Dixon (74 returns) - 1985-1988 1,580 - Jerrel Jernigan ( 67 returns)

4. 1,375 - Perry Griggs (59 returns)

Kick return TDs:

1. Marcus Jones - 4

2. Through 2010, 19 different TSU players had one TD each.

Sources:

Numerous sources including Troy Sports Information and this excellent statistic site that includes season and career stats for all TROY players between approximately 1965 and 2010.

