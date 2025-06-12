Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
7d

New readers to The Troy Citizen can skim this article, which lists the "50 Most Popular" stories we've posted so far. I give a brief summary of each story and also run about 15 of my favorite photos from past dispatches.

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/the-most-popular-troy-citizen-stories

Bill Rice
Jun 12

I found this archived article from a Tallahassee, Florida newspaper about a track meet held in Auburn in 1971. The article lists all the meet records set that day and all the big-name schools that were competing. James Batie won the 100-yard dash in 9.6 seconds, beating the previous track record of 9.8 seconds.

In reading this story, I saw that a new record was set in the shot put as well. The previous record had been set by Alabama and NFL football great John Hannah.

https://www.nolefan.org/ref/mtf1971_05_29_sid.pdf

