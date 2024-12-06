Today, I’m excited to announce the first annual Troy Citizen Trivia Contest!

The winner will receive a $55 gift certificate to their favorite locally-owned restaurant. Everyone who correctly answers at least 15 of the following 25 questions will be eligible for the grand prize, which will be determined by a drawing.

(Note: I picked $55 because that’s the cost of an annual paid subscription to the Troy Citizen … and if this contest generates just one new paid subscriber, I’ve paid for the grand prize!)

Anyone is eligible - You don’t have to be a subscriber. Just email me your answers by next Friday, December 13th at noon.

Pro-tip: Most, but not all, of the answers can be obtained from reading previous Troy Citizen articles (see archives here).

On your mark, get set, go!

What animal is perched on top of the old Rosenberg’s building in downtown Troy (now Sanbuck Insurance)? The former CEO of Golden Flake Potato chips once lived on College Street. Name him. Troy University holds the all-time record for most points scored in a basketball game. How many points did Troy score to set this record? Troy native and PLAS grad Scott Taylor Renfroe booted a career-long field goal against Southern Miss. How long was the field goal? What was the name of the landscape architectural firm which designed the Main Quad at Troy University? According to Bill Rice, Jr, the two “most famous former Trojans” are … Chan Gailey, who became the head coach at Troy State and then the Dallas Cowboys, first became a college assistant at Troy State. What former Troy head football coach hired Coach Gailey as an assistant? In 1977, someone painted a name on the water tower next to CHHS. What name was painted on the tower?

9. Raymond Ledford’s been cutting hair in Troy for at least 66 years. Who taught Raymond how to cut hair? Note: a one-name nickname will suffice.

10. According to Bill Rice, Jr., former CHHS student Mark Hamm (class of ’84) once looked like what famous actor?

11. Danny Lee and Emily Green Ellis once spoke to a famous rock and roll star at a Troy record store, circa 1983. Name this rock star.

12. What famous singer had her sound equipment stolen after she performed a concert at Sartain Hall?

13. Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. recently said Troy State had only 40 international students on its main campus when he became president in 1989. One of these international student is a long-time senior administrator for the college. Name this Trojan.

14. Coach Whitey Whitman came to Troy as a student in the mid 1950s. Where did Coach Whitman grow up?

15. According to Bill Rice, Sr., the most important event in Troy history was …?

16. Former Troy Superintendent Hank Jones became a student at Troy State in 1969, but he had previously planned to go to college at another Alabama university. Name that college.

17. In 1962, A chiropractor from Prattville robbed a bank in Ozark and killed three people before being killed in a shoot-out in a cemetery near Needmore. What was this crazed murderer’s last name?

18. Long-time kinesiology professor and former Troy Citizen columnist Nick Costes competed in the 1956 Olympics in what sport?

19. Troy’s town square was once known by what name?

20. Dr. Ralph Adams was once roommates and long-time close friends with a former Alabama governor. Name this former governor.

21. Long-time Troy football coach Larry Blakeney was an assistant coach for what team before he was hired as head coach at Troy?

22. Troy Citizen sports columnist Chris Amos recently wrote that Troy should renew its football rivalry with what school?

23. A local restaurant chain had two floats in the recent Christmas Parade. What breakfast item is this restaurant famous for?

24.Who caught the winning TD pass in the 1980 CHHS-Hartselle state championship game?

The answer to Question No. 24 is in this photo. Troy won its only state championship almost exactly 44 years ago.

25. Name the long-time insurance agent and Exchange Club member on the right in this photo.

The person on the left is Bill Rice, Jr - who recently spoke to members of The Troy Exchange Club at their meeting at the American Legion building. But I’m not the answer to question No. 25!

Bonus Question (for real trivia pros): What Troy State player hit the 3-point shot that put Troy over 200 points in the game against DeVry when Coach Maestri’s Trojans scored XXX points? Note: If the winner of the contest also answers this question correctly, he or she will receive a gift certificate for one Momma’s Love sandwich at Momma Goldberg’s.

How to enter:

E-mail your numbered answers to Bill Rice, Jr. at: wjriceunior@gmail.com by Friday, December 13th at noon. Please put “Trivia Answers” in the subject header.

My daughter Maggie Rice will draw the name of all respondents who answer at least 15 questions correctly. Anyone who answers all 25 questions correctly and the Bonus Question will win another cool prize (but let me think about what).

Thanks for playing!

Please share with your friends and family members who enjoy trivia or contests!

*** (And thanks for any new suscribers this contest may produce!) ***