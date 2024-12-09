See this news brief and other stories and photos below.

Editor’s note: This column was written by former dean of the Troy State school of business, Dr. Wayne Curtis, who grew up in Troy, graduating in 1958 from Troy High School. He later became superintendent of Alabama’s state banks, among other professional and academic leadership positions.

Dr. Curtis has written more than 2,000 articles for publication. The original Troy Citizen routinely ran Dr. Curtis’s economics and finance columns. Dr. Curtis, a Troy Citizen subscriber, now lives in Pelham. This archived column is timely as it was originally published on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

We Should Never Forget Pearl Harbor

By Wayne Curtis

Eighty three years ago this week, World War II began for the United States with a paralyzing blow against Pearl Harbor —“a date which will live in infamy”— as Japanese bombers attacked the island without warning (on Dec. 7,1941). Over 3,000 casualties were inflicted on American personnel, and the battleship fleet was virtually wiped out.

The country was forced to transition from peacetime to wartime activities. And the war effort had to be financed.

Conversion to war production and war financing required flexibility. War production necessitated reallocation of tools and equipment, facilities, and floor space. Thousands of factories previously engaged in production of peacetime products shifted to defense production. The automobile industry converted itself totally to production of defense products — airplanes, trucks and tanks.

Financing the war was a challenge. President Roosevelt, anticipating war, asked Congress to increase taxes in 1940. Congress reduced the income tax exemption, raised the personal surcharge rate, and increased the corporate tax rate.

But tax efforts proved insufficient. The government had to resort to borrowing. A series of War Loan campaigns occurred. They consisted of sales of bonds to the American people and proved to be an efficient means of addressing the funding issue.

Dr. Curtis knew two Pearl Harbor heroes …

On a personal note, I crossed paths with two individuals who were heroes on December 7 and one who was grievously mistreated because of the position his father held.

While living in Georgia in the 1980s, I got to know Admiral William Outerbridge, commander of the USS Ward off the shores of Pearl Harbor on December 7. Then-Lieutenant Outerbridge fired the first American shots of World War II, sinking a midget Japanese sub more than a half hour before the main Japanese attack.

Outerbridge stated he was worried that he would face a court-martial for his action. Instead, he was awarded the Navy Cross, the second highest decoration for valor in combat.

A second encounter was with an old sergeant I defended in a special court-martial in Korea in the 1960s. He had earned a Silver Star, the third-highest decoration for valor in combat, for shooting down a Japanese airplane at Pearl Harbor with a rifle.

My last acquaintance was my brigade commander at Ft. Benning, Colonel Walter Short, son of the Army commander at Pearl Harbor. A competent, highly decorated officer, he never advanced to the general ranks. Army lore had it that the sins of his father, one of the scapegoats of Pearl Harbor, were visited upon the son.

We should never forget those who perished at Pearl Harbor.

Wayne Curtis, former superintendent of Alabama banks, is a retired Troy University business school dean. Email him at wccurtis39 @gmail.com.

Coach Debbie Smartt selected Teacher of Year at CHMS

According to the CHMS Facebook post, Coach Debbie Smartt was selected as the 7th and 8th grade school’s “Teacher of the Year.”

“We are so thankful for your dedication and attention to our student body. You devote so much of your time to our sports teams plus scheduling, each and every day. Not to mention, being a valuable part of our teaching staff, bus driver, & a COACH yourself! You are special and you are important to our school! We are #TrojanProud you are ours, Coach Smartt!”

And the winner is …. Coach Debbie Smartt

Andalusia Christmas in Candyland extravaganza open again …

An easy day or night trip for local residents is the hour’s drive to Andalusia, which put itself on the map years ago with its “Christmas in Candyland” attractions.

The downtown part of the attraction features a beautiful Christmas tree and man-made snow every half hour.

Myriad Candyland attractions are held on the downtown Square - including man-made snow (for free) - and a series of activities located a mile or so down the road on the grounds adjacent to City Hall (tickets required for admission, which includes many vendors).

A giant slide is one of the most popular attractions for children.

“Christmas in Candyland” opened on December 6 and will remain open Thursday-Sunday for the next two weeks (December 12th-15th and then December 19th-22nd). The festivities conclude Dec. 27th-29th.

Christmas in Candyland now draws thousands of visitors to Andalusia almost every day its open. The Rice family aways makes at least one trip, including a new holiday tradition - steak dinner at Andalusia’s Big Mike’s Steahouse. (The food and ambiance is great, but expect an hour or two wait to get a table!)

For more information, visit the Christmas in Candyland website here.

Troy Travels to No. 15 Houston for Final Road Game of 2024

Reserve guard Cooper Campbell, a freshman from Puyallup, Wash, has hit 13 of 21 field goal attempts on the season, and is leading the team in 3-point field goal percentage (61.1 percent).

The Troy men’s basketball team hits the road for the final time in 2024, as it travels to No. 15 Houston Tuesday for its final non-conference road game before Sun Belt play gets underway on Dec. 21.

Troy (5-3) is coming off an 84-74 win over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 1, and did not play last week. Houston (5-3) dominated Butler on Saturday night en route to a 79-51 victory. The Cougars are 4-0 at home this season.

Game Information:

The Matchup: Troy at Houston

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10 | 7 p.m.

Where: Houston, Texas | Fertitta Center (7,100)

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Troy Sports Media Network

Live Stats: Troystats.com

The Trojans are coming off a three-game homestand that included the Trojan Turkey Tipoff and a game against EKU. The Trojans kicked off their MTE with a dominant win over UTSA on the Monday before Thanksgiving. To close its MTE, Troy fell to Merrimack on Black Friday.

Troy didn’t have much time to reflect on the loss, as they were back in action two days later, and defeated the Colonels 84-74 to get back in the win column.

Myles Rigsby fueled Troy’s win over EKU, scoring a season-high 20 points on 8-11 shooting. Over his last three games, Rigsby is averaging 17.3 points on 63.2 percent shooting. On the season, his 14.0 points per game is leading the Trojans and comes in at ninth in the Sun Belt.

Troy continues to distribute the ball well, as its second in the conference with 15.4 assists per game. Tayton Conerway is third in the SBC in assists per game at 4.8, which is 78th nationally.

The strong playmaking has allowed Troy to shoot an efficient 47.1 percent from the field this season, which is the second-best mark in the Sun Belt just behind Texas State’s 47.8 clip.

Troy shot 58 percent in its victory over Eastern Kentucky, which was its best performance from the field against a Division I team since it shot 59.6 percent against ULM on Jan. 20, 2022, in Monroe.

On defense, the Trojans remain one of the best in the country in forcing teams into mistakes. When playing Troy, teams are averaging 14.75 turnovers a game. The Trojans are also recording 10.1 steals a game, by far the best mark in the SBC and 14th nationally.

Scouting Houston:

The Cougars are coming off a big 79-51 victory over Butler in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Saturday in Houston. This season, Houston has been one of the best defensive teams in the country, holding its opponents to 58.3 points a night. That number is the best in the Big 12 and is fifth nationally, while their field goal percentage defense (36.2 percent) is fourth in the country and first in the Big 12.

Tuesday marks the second all-time meeting between the two sides. Houston leads the series 1-0, after defeating the Trojans 93-85 on Dec. 14, 2009, in Houston. Troy assistant coach Kelvin Lewis had 24 points on 8-11 shooting, including 7-9 from 3-point range, to help lead Houston to the victory.

Notables:

• Scott Cross is in his sixth season at the helm for Troy men’s basketball, and his 18th as a Division I men’s basketball head coach. While at Troy he has put together an 85-79 record, which includes three straight seasons of 20 or more wins. In each of those three seasons, he has also led the Trojans to 10 or more conference wins.

• The Trojans are 2-2 on the road this season. Troy defeated New Orleans in its road debut and beat West Georgia in its most recent away contest. Troy lost to nationally ranked Arkansas, 65-49, and to Oregon, 82-61.

Troy did not lose or add a single player to the NCAA Transfer Portal. The only non-freshman addition to this year’s team is JUCO transfer Cobi Campbell, who is out indefinitely with an injury. ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Correction:

Our Troy Citizen trivia contest had a typo in the email address where contest participants can send their answers. The correct email is: wjricejunior@gmail.com.

Anyone who answers 15 of 25 questions correctly qualifies for dinner for two at their favorite local restaurant. The questions can be found at this archived story. Good luck and thanks for playing! (No subscriptions required).

