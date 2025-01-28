My family and I will definitely attend “Mike Amos Day” at Trojan Arena Saturday.

Today’s dispatch is almost all Troy University sports news, but it’s noteworthy news and I’m happy to publish these sports items even if some of this news is a tad dated.

Headlines:

My great friend Mike Amos is going to be honored at “Mike Amos Day” at Troy men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon.

“Yea, Mike!” … and thanks to Troy’s excellent athletic promotions department for giving Mike another much-deserved honor.

Another class of inductees for the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame was recently announced. I was particularly happy to see the late Rick Stetson will be inducted posthumously.

For some reason, I’d never thought of Rick being worthy of induction, but he clearly is deserving as he was one of the greatest track and cross county athletes in school history.

Plus, he also once coached the track and cross country teams and was the best public address announcer in Alabama, manning P.A. duties at Sartain Hall and Memorial Stadium for decades (for Troy State games and CHHS games).

Rick also sometimes broadcast ball games for WTBF and was the high school guidance counselor at CHHS for many years, including the years I was a student at CHHS.

He was also a decorated war hero in the Vietnam War and a long-time officer in the Alabama National Guard.

The Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams at Troy continue to be in the running for a Sunbelt Conference title.

After winning its first three conference games, the Trojan men lost back-to-back heartbreakers, but rallied for a big win against state and conference rival South Alabama Saturday in a game that almost set attendance records at Trojan Arena.

As I finish this story, the men are hosting Southern Miss in a game that had to be re-scheduled because of last week’s snow.

The Lady Trojans got off to an uncharacteristic slow start, but then rolled off seven straight wins before losing on the road in Louisiana Saturday. Still, Coach Rigby’s team remains in great position to bring home a conference title.

Now for the stories proper …

***

Troy Athletics Announces Mike Amos Day at Trojan Arena

Troy Athletics will honor Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member Mike Amos at Saturday’s men’s basketball game against ULM as it will be Mike Amos Day in Trojan Arena in addition to Men’s Basketball Letterwinner’s Day.

Members of the Archer Alumni Group, an alumni group that honors former basketball players who played for Coach John Archer, will return to Trojan Arena and take part in the celebration with Mike Amos during halftime. Additionally, commemorative mini posters will be available for fans honoring Mike Amos while supplies last.

Fans can purchase tickets to the game, which tips off at 3:33 p.m., by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets.

Amos recently retired from Troy University and served in a variety of roles for the Troy University Alumni Association. For more than five decades, Amos has supported Troy University and Troy Athletics through his words, actions and unwavering dedication.

For more than 25 years, Amos hosted a local morning show called “Today in LA,” in which he continually promoted Troy University’s athletic programs. Saturday’s game will provide an opportunity to thank Mike Amos for all his work to promote Troy University’s athletic teams and honor his lasting legacy.

++++++++++++++++++++++

Eight former stars named to Troy Hall of Fame Class

The 12th Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Class was announced Friday by Director of Athletics Brent Jones and the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The induction ceremony, which is presented by Troy Bank & Trust, is set for Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m. in Trojan Arena.

The class includes Ashley Beverly-Kelley (women’s basketball), Ted Clem (football), Jason Fawcett (baseball), Larry Groce (football), Anthony Rabb (football), Corey Robinson (football), Rick Stetson (track & field) and Marcus Woody (track & field).

Rick Stetson – Track & Field

A captain in the United States Army and Ranger during the Vietnam War, Rick Stetson, helped lead Troy to the 1972 NAIA District title. During his Troy career, Stetson set the program’s two-mile record (9:09) in addition to records for the three-mile run and steeplechase.

Following his athletic career on the track, Stetson became Troy’s first admissions counselor and eventually the director of alumni affairs, in addition to working with Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member Doc Anderson with Troy’s cross country team.

Stetson took over the track & field program following Anderson’s departure, coached Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member Steve Venable, and hired Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member Charles Oliver.

During his undergraduate years, Stetson was the sports editor for the Tropolitan. After graduation, he stayed in the media industry, serving as the public address announcer and radio play-by-play broadcaster for Troy football and basketball games.

A decorated Army veteran, Stetson risked his life leading a long-range reconnaissance patrol unit to find enemy troops, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star with a “V” designation for his valor in combat in Vietnam.

Ashley Beverly-Kelley – Women’s Basketball

The top scorer in Troy’s Division I history, Ashley Beverly-Kelley, led the renaissance of Troy Women’s Basketball from 2012 until 2016. A Mid-Major All-American in 2015, Beverly-Kelley finished her Troy career with 1,973 points, second to only Denise Monroe, also a Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member. Ted Clem – Football

Ted Clem - Football

A two-time National Champion with the Trojans, Ted Clem will always be remembered for his heroics in the 1984 National Championship Game. A freshman, Clem kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to rally Troy past North Dakota State, 18-17, to win the NCAA Division II National Championship.

Clem’s legacy at Troy is far greater than one kick, as he ranks first in program history in career extra-points made (166) and second in career field goals made (48). He made 16 field goals in Troy’s two National Championship seasons (1984 and 1987), which are tied for the eighth most in a season in program history, while his 105 points scored during Troy’s 1987 title run rank as the third most in program history.

A two-time first team All-Gulf South Conference selection, Clem stands along at the top of the Troy career record book with 310 career points scored, 26 more than the next closest Trojan. Clem ranks fourth all-time in Gulf South history with his 48 career field goals and 310 career points.

Jason Fawcett – Baseball

The 1997 Mid-Continent Pitcher of the Year, Jason Fawcett, set the program record with 141 strikeouts that season, a mark that still stands true today. Fawcett’s 34 career victories and 425 strikeouts (150 more than the next closest Trojan) stand alone as the most in program history, while his 55 starts over his four-year Troy career rank as the second most in the storied history of Troy Baseball.

A three-time All-Mid-Continent First Team selection, Fawcett finished his career with 18 complete games and a 3.95 ERA over his 64 appearances. The Trojans made a pair of NCAA Regional appearances during Fawcett’s career in 1995 and 1997.

Larry Groce – Football

A member of Troy’s first-ever National Championship team, Larry Groce was a two-time selection to the Alabama Collegiate Conference All-Conference Team as a linebacker after beginning his career as a kicker at Memphis State. Groce helped lead the then-Red Wave to a combined 19-3 record, a pair of Alabama Collegiate Conference titles and eventually the 1968 NAIA National Championship.

Following his playing career, Groce continued to serve Troy University, acting as the president of the Troy University National Alumni Association from 1981 to 1983. He was named Troy University Alumnus of the Year in 1998 and was selected to the Troy University School of Accounting Hall of Honor in 1993. Groce followed his athletic career with a successful professional career as an accountant.

Anthony Rabb – Football

The 1999 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Anthony Rabb led one of the best defensive units in Troy Football history.

During his four-year career, Rabb’s defenses posted three of the top-four scoring defenses in program history, while his other season ranked as the 10th best. Troy’s 1997 defense, on which Rabb played a key role, allowed just 248.6 yards per game, the fewest in school history, while the 1999 and 1998 units rank second and third, respectively.

A two-time All-Southland Conference selection, Rabb ranks fourth all-time in program history with 407 career tackles, fourth in solo tackles with 235 and fifth in assisted tackles with 172. Rabb’s 23 tackles against Middle Tennessee in 1999 still rank as the most in a game in program history and stand as one of just four 20-tackle games in this history of Troy Football.

Corey Robinson – Football

One of the best quarterbacks in Troy Football history, Corey Robinson is Troy’s leader in six different categories. The 2010 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, Robinson stands alone in Troy history in passing yards (13,477), total offense (13,141), completions (1,179), touchdown passes (81), passing yards per game (280.8) and attempts (1,823).

He led the Trojans to a 2010 Sun Belt title and victory over Ohio in the New Orleans Bowl, where he was named the MVP after completing 32-of-42 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson is responsible for three of the top nine passing seasons in program history, including ranking second with 3,726 yards in 2010.

His 13,141 yards of total offense, 1,179 completions and 13,477 passing yards all stand as Sun Belt career records, and he finished his career as a three-time All-Sun Belt selection.

Marcus Woody – Track & Field

A two-time All-American and three-time winner of the James Batie Award for Troy’s Outstanding Track Athlete, Marcus Woody was a dynamic athlete during his tenure with the Trojans. One of the top 800m runners in the nation during his career, Woody’s 1:49.40 time in the event still ranks as the fastest time in program history as he would go on to finish fourth at the 1993 NCAA Division II National Championship Meet and fifth in the 1992 NCAA Division II National Championship Meet.

In addition to his prowess on the track, Woody was also an outstanding competitor in cross country, where he was a three-time All-Gulf South Conference selection. Woody served as a graduate assistant coach at Troy before eventually becoming an assistant coach from 1995-98.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit TroyTrojans.com/hoftickets.

*** (As always, thanks for sharing Troy Citizen content with friends, co-workers and family members.) ***

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Troy knocks off S. Alabama in front of more than 5,000 fans

Guard Tayton Conerway has strung together several stellar games for the Trojans. Note the fantastic crowd at Trojan Arena last Saturday.

In front of the third largest crowd in Trojan Arena history, the Troy men’s basketball team toppled the top team in the Sun Belt, South Alabama, 65-55 on Saturday night thanks to ferocious defense and timely scoring.

A week after dropping a close battle to South Alabama (14-6, 6-2 SBC), Troy (12-7, 5-3 SBC) exacted revenge in front of 5,041 people. It was the largest crowd of the season and was just 79 short of the biggest crowd in program history.

The three-ball was flying for the Trojans during the first 20 minutes, as Troy made eight 3-pointers, tying a season-high for the most made threes in a half this season.

Tayton Conerway added nine assists, five rebounds and five steals to cap off another impressive Sun Belt showing.

Quotable – head coach Scott Cross:

“… Before the game, I put an eight and 14 on the board and asked what those numbers meant. Nobody knew. We’re eight points away from being undefeated in conference play and 14 points away from being 16-3. So I asked them, ‘Which possession do you want to take off?’ Tonight, I don’t think we took many off.”

Game 19 Notables:

• Announced attendance on Saturday was 5,041, the largest crowd of the season and the third-largest crowd in Trojan Arena history.

• Myles Rigsby led the Trojans with 15 points on 5-10 shooting. He also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

As noted, Troy is hosting Southern Miss late Monday afternoon (5 p.m. tip) in a game that was re-scheduled due to snow.

The Trojans’ four-game home stand continues Thursday when Troy hosts conference rival Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. in Trojan Arena.

The game will feature a halftime “Paper Airplane Toss” presented by MGM Regional Airport - an opportunity for a fan to win free airfare. The closest airplane will win the prize. Paper airplanes available at the entrances to enter into the contest.

On Saturday (“Mike Amos Day”) Troy will host ULM in a game that tips at 3:33 p.m.

+++++++++++++++++++++++

Troy Women win 7 straight before falling in Cajundome

Record blow-out win over Texas State on road …

Forty-seven points separated Troy and Texas State as Troy shattered the opposition, 105-58 last Thursday afternoon in the Strahan Arena on the largest Sun Belt road margin of victory in program history.

For the second time in a week, the Trojans (13-7, 7-1 SBC) set season-highs shooting from deep (14-of-28 – 50 percent) and the field (37-of-68 – 54.4 percent). Meanwhile, Troy held the Bobcats (9-9, 3-5 SBC) to 28.4 percent from the floor and 25 percent from deep to secure a seventh straight win.

Troy Win Streak Snapped in Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. – Troy’s seven-game win streak came to a halt on Saturday afternoon at the hands of Louisiana, 70-53, in the Cajundome.

Despite the loss, the Trojans (13-8, 7-2 SBC) stay near the top of the Sun Belt standings in a two-way tie with App State for third.

Emani Jenkins led Troy with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. She shined from behind the arc, going 6-of-8 from deep to tie for the second-most triples by a D-I player at Troy – her 22 points also set a career-high.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One more Snow Photo ….

“Don’t melt, Frosty!” I snapped this picture, I think, on Friday at a home on Murphree Street. Snow was on the ground in Troy for six days!

Many Pike County residents were probably amazed last Tuesday morning when snow began to fall … and kept falling and falling and falling.

It was reported that Troy got 5 1/2 inches of snow at the Sportsplex, believed to be the largest snowfall amount in Pike County since a record snowfall in 1973.

At the Rice house, patches of snow were still on the ground on Saturday and the last remnants of snow didn’t melt until Sunday morning, meaning snow was on the ground in Troy for six days!

FWIW, students (and teachers) got a full week off from school - a 9-day vacation if you count two weekends.

If you missed my Troy snow photos (approximately 50 from throughout town), you can check out this community album.

+++++++++++++++++++++++

On-deck - One more Gault story ….

My 2-part series of stories on the Gault Saga generated approximately 5,000 reads - a record for the 3-month old Troy Citizen.

Tomorrow I will publish a story that recounts the “Dr. Jekyl/Mr. Hyde” bizarre life of infamous mass-murderer, Dr. Eugene Gault.

Here is a link to the first two Gault stories.

