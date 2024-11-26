A great broadcaster and a super nice man, Barry McKnight.

The Troy men's basketball team kicked off its multi-team event – the Trojan Turkey Tipoff – with a decisive 86-72 win over UTSA on Monday night in Trojan Arena.

Troy (4-2) had a dominant shooting performance, especially from distance and had its best shooting half of the season in the final 20 minutes of the game. UTSA (1-3) did not take care of the basketball, as they turned it over 20 times. It's the first time since March 9, 2024, that Troy has forced its opponent to turn it over 20 times.

The Trojans finished the night shooting 54.9 percent (28-51) from the field, their best shooting performance since Dec. 10, 2022, against Tennessee Tech when they shot 57.6 percent from the field.

Troy was also 11-20 (55.0 percent) from distance, its best 3-point shooting performance since Nov. 22, 2021 against FAU when it was also 11-20.

Myles Rigsby had a season-high 17 points – the most by a Trojan this year – on 5-7 shooting, including 6-7 from the free-throw line.

Jerrell Bellamy had the best game of his career with 15 points on 5-7 shooting. He was also 4-4 from the free throw line and had two rebounds.

Also having a career night was Cooper Campbell, who had a personal-best 10 points on 3-3 shooting and 2-2 from downtown.

Tayton Conerway was one of several Trojans who had a fine game Monday.

Tayton Conerway did a little bit of everything, recording 15 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. He was 7-15 from the field.

"It was a really good offensive performance by our guys. One of the best all-around for 40 minutes,” said Trojan Coach Scott Cross. “We did some good things defensively. We forced them to turn the ball over quite a bit. … I told the guys this team could be really special once we put it all together."

Troy is 51-21 at Trojan Arena under Scott Cross and is 2-0 to start this season. Last year, Troy was 15-2 at home.

Troy is now 2-3 all-time against UTSA.

The Trojans two losses were on the road against Arkansas, in a game Troy led by one point at halftime, and at Oregon.

The Trojans are back in action to close out the Trojan Turkey Tipoff on Friday at 1 p.m. against Merrimack. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the Troy Sports Media Network.

‘Voice of the Trojans’ Barry McKnight Named Finalist

for Alabama Sportscaster of the Year

Barry McKnight became the “Voice of the Trojans” in 2002 and has been a staple of talk radio in central and SE Alabama since 1997.

“Voice of the Trojans” Barry McKnight has been named a finalist for the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Alabama Sportscaster of the Year, the NSMA announced Monday.

McKnight is joined by UAB Sports Network’s David Crane, CBS 42’s Dee Jackson, WVTM’s Ryan Hennessey and WKRG’s Simone Eli as finalists for the award, which will be presented at the NSMA’s 65th Awards Weekend and National Convention in North Carolina June 28-30, 2025.

McKnight has served as the “Voice of the Trojans” on radio and ESPN+ broadcasts since 2002 and has been a staple on sports radio in the Montgomery area since 1997.

He has won numerous broadcasting awards from the likes of the Alabama Broadcasters Association, Associated Press and more.

In addition to his work on radio and with Troy Athletics, McKnight has called games for Auburn Baseball, minor league baseball and others. Throughout his career, McKnight has won the AP Award for Broadcast Excellence, AP Play-by-Play Broadcaster of the Year and the Sun Belt Conference Broadcaster of the Year.

Barry Trivia: Barry McKnight might be the only resident of Troy who has ever competed on the game show “Jeopardy!” His younger brother is also a well-known sports journalist and has written many in-depth feature stories for Sports Illustrated.

Troy vs. USM will be Senior Day,

Judy Morgan Day; Give-aways Galore!

Football is back at The Vet on Saturday when Troy hosts Southern Miss on Senior Day; kickoff is set for 1 p.m. between the Trojans and Golden Eagles.

Troy State Swimming Pool was once a very cold spot!

Thanks to Citizen reader Dot Green for providing two great history pictures of the long-time Troy State swimming pool, which was located off McKinley Drive between the Lagoon and the President’s Mansion.

The pool with its very cold spring water was located in a wooded area off McKinley Drive.

The pool was used by Troy students and children in the community. The other main City Pool was at Murphree Park.

The area where the pool was located for many decades is currently being transformed by a major landscaping project at the Lagoon.

As Dot told me, “the top picture is the way I remember the pool looking when I went there to swim with friends in the early to mid ‘60s.

“The second picture came from TSU archives. I believe it is the building on the right from the first picture. Artists painted scenes on the building, which makes it look different from the first, but it is the same pool.”

According to a caption accompanying the second photo, the campus swimming pool “at Rose Park was completed in 1925.”

The pool’s water came from a natural cold spring and everyone remembers how chilly the water was.

It’s not known when the former swimming pool was last used. It was still visible through the woods and, while no longer in use, could still be seen through the trees in the late 1970s when our family moved back to Troy.

Coming tomorrow: In-depth feature story on the late CHMS P.E. Coach Whitey Whitman and the “best PE program in America.”