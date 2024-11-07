That’s not Carmen Beard, it’s Dianne Court from one of my favorite movies, Say Anything.

By BILL RICE, JR.

As my wife would probably confirm, I’ve always thought I had a rare talent for identifying people who look like other people.

A night rarely goes by watching TV in the Big Bed when I don’t say, “Hey, he (or she) looks like so-and-so.”

I also routinely identify celebrities who bear a striking resemblance to someone we know.

For fun (and because I needed a story for today’s dispatch), I decided to make a list of current and former Trojans and see if any other Citizen readers might agree with me that I posses this unique talent.

Keep in mind I’m thinking about local residents who once looked like a celebrity. ‘Tis sad but true that people do age and we don’t look the same at age 60 as we did at 18.

While some of my selections could almost pass as twins, others have/had only a vague resemblance to some well-known person. Maybe it’s just me that saw a previous resemblance.

Troy has produced a large number of good-looking people

When I was younger and often visited Panama City Beach, I remember myself and my friends didn’t particularly like the fact boys from other towns would move in on “our” girls.

It didn’t take long for boys from “off” to learn that Troy was over-flowing with comely co-eds and many of these beauties were staying at the houses rented by the Twilighters and 21 Club members.

That is, Troy has always been known for being the home to fetching young ladies … as these selections should confirm.

To me, Carmen Beard Cox (CHHS Class of ’86 - see above) had a striking resemblance to actress Ione Skye, best known for playing Dianne Court, the brainy beauty who wins the heart of John Cusack in Say Anything.

Sharon Riddle Ingram was well-known in Troy because her late father, Chase Riddle, became a legend as a great athlete and then Troy State’s baseball coach. But Sharon is also one of Troy’s great beauties and, to me, looks like famous Hollywood beauty Sharon Stone (they even share a name).

Sharon Riddle looks like Sharon Stone or vice versa.

When I was in high school, few classmate were as pretty as Ashley Butler Bryan (CHHS Class of ’85). It was only later that I realized that Ashley is a beguiling mix of the actress who played Miss Honey in Matilda (Embeth Davidtz) and the famous actress Donna Reed, best known for playing Jimmy Stewart’s wife in It’s a Wonderful Life.

Mix Miss Honey from Matilda with Donna Reed from It’s A Wonderful Life and you get … Ashley Butler of Troy.

Lynn Haney Colley was in the class behind me and I was proud that Lynn - the proverbial “prettiest girl in school” - knew who I was. It was only later I realized that Lynn looks very similar to Steven Spielberg’s wife, actress Kate Capshaw.

To me, that’s Lynn Haney.

The funniest movies of my lifetime might be the “Airplane” movies. In those movies, actress Julie Hagerty played the flight attendant. In my opinion, Ms. Hagerty could have been the twin of my friend Betsy Jordan Baker.

Betsy was in a couple of very funny movies.

Missy Fleming Loving, from Brundidge, was perhaps Pike Liberal Art’s most famous beauty when I was in high school. Missy was prettier, but she always reminded me of the actress Pam Dawber - Mindy of “Mork and Mindy” fame.

Mindy looks kind of like Missy to me.

(Trivia: Missy met her husband while she was working as advertising director for the original Troy Citizen).

I can go back to my late mother’s generation of local beauties. To me, Mom’s close friend Mimi McKinnon Sherrill (Troy High Class of 1958) bore a strong resemblance to one of the world’s all-time great beauties, Grace Kelly, who became a a genuine princess.

Mimi McKinnon of Troy was also a classic beauty.

My friend Mike Amos (who also later makes this list) once flattered me by telling me my late mother, Marcia Chapman Rice, was considered one of the great beauties of her day. Mike told me he thought Mom looked like … Elizabeth Taylor. I don’t know about that, but Mom was one of many beautiful young ladies from her era.

There really are one or two pictures of my late mother where she looks kind of like Elizabeth Taylor.

One of Mom’s best friends was Baba Head Hendricks, who, at some points in her life, looked somewhat like well-known actress Glenn Close.

Baba Hendricks? No, Glenn Close.

Mrs. Hendricks’ daughter, Alyson Hendricks Jackson, at one point, reminded me of tennis star Tracy Austin. Both were cute, but Alyson was cuter.

When Alyson Hendricks was about 14 she looked kind of like Tracy Austin when the former tennis star was 14.

Last week, I had fun writing my story on the history of the painting of the water tower. A source sent me a yearbook photo of some of the girls in the “Rad ’87” group.

One of the girls in this picture is Beth Jones Barnes, who once looked a little like Hayley Mills, a major child star of the early 1960s best known for starring in the first Parent Trap movie.

Beth Barnes was the All-Around Girl in Troy … just like Hayley Mills was when Parent Trap was a big hit in 1961.

This might only be me, but I always thought my friend and classmate Amy Reeves Powers had a touch of Jennifer Grey, the actress best known for Dirty Dancing. (Ms. Grey later had multiple plastic surgeries and is still pretty, but, today, would never be confused for the character who made her famous.)

Amy Reeves may or may not have looked like Baby from Dirty Dancing, but I wanted to run this photo because every woman loves this movie.

Troy was also full of Matinee Idol look-a-likes

In thinking about this quirky topic, I also realized that Troy featured many boys who the girls must have thought were quite handsome. I know I have many friends who actually bore at least a passing resemblance - at least in their prime years - to matinee idols of the time.

Mark Hamm, from the CHHS Class of ’84, looked just like Tom Cruise when Cruise became a superstar for his role in “Risky Business.”

It’s tough to look like Tom Cruise.

Eddie (Ed) Barnett was in the same class - and was always very popular with the ladies. That’s probably because Eddie could almost pass for actor Matt Dillon.

Eddie Barnett, like Matt Dillon, always did poorly with the girls … Not.

That class was loaded with hunks, including my good friend Kyle Ingalls, who I always thought looked somewhat like a young version of famous actor Steve McQueen.

If CHHS had a Steve McQueen character, it was probably Kyle Ingalls.

My best friend in high school was the late Charles Bradshaw, who was voted “Most Handsome” in the Class of ’83. It’s not a perfect match, but I later realized Charles had a similar look to the actor Matthew Fox, who became famous as the lead character (Dr. Jack Shephard) in the hit TV series “Lost.”

They aren’t twins, but Charles Bradshaw and Jack from “Lost” fit the same casting profile.

Our classmate and friend Al Bracewell was a late-bloomer in school, but by the time he got into his late teen years he could pass for one of the rising Hollywood stars of our time, actor Kevin Costner.

Charles was always considered a “hunk.” Almost overnight, Al Bracewell became one himself. This is what Al looked like when he was around 19.

I know my classmate Philip Walters looked just like the actor (now director) Ron Howard because Philip’s life-time nickname was “Opie.” Philip actually looked more like Richie Cunningham.

Philip Walter’’s nickname was “Opie,” but in high school he looked like Richie Cunningham.

My brother Bobby’s classmate and good friend Sam Drake had a few qualities or features that reminded me of actor Matthew Broderick (aka Ferris Bueller).

Ferris Bueller couldn’t throw a baseball as hard as Sam Drake, but they had the same twinkle in their eyes.

My older brother Rush’s graduating class of 1979 had two students who make my list - Rush’s good friends Mark Davis and Danny Lee.

Mark, who became the rush chairman for the Sigma Nu’s at Alabama, looked just like the actor Tim Matheson, who became famous playing the Delta House rush chairman Eric Stratton in Animal House.

“Mark Davis, Damn glad to meet you.”

Maybe it’s just me, but when I think of a younger Danny Lee, I think of a younger Dustin Hoffman.

“Flea Bag” Lee or The Graduate?

I don’t want this to go to his head, but my good friend Robert Hawkins is (or was) perhaps a mix of Cary Grant and Warren Beaty.

I can’t decide if Robert Hawkins looked/looks more like Cary Grant or Warren Beatty. He’s somewhere in between.

Several people in my family at one time looked like well-known celebrities.

My younger brother Bobby Rice has been told by multiple people he looks (or once looked) like Peyton Manning. Bobby told me he was once stopped in an airport by a kid who wanted Petyon Manning’s autograph!

Bobby hasn’t done as many commercials as his “look-a-like” Peyton Manning, who must have a better agent.

I always thought my late father was a handsome gent in his younger years. However, as he grew older, many people told me he looked like the actor Walter Matthau, who was not known as a matinee idol.

Dad grew up to look like one of my favorite actors.

I’ve always told my wife, Carrie, that her childhood pictures resemble the Hollywood stills of well-known child actor Dakota Fanning. Carrie confirms other people have told her the same thing.

This is kind of what Carrie Rice looked like as a child. Yes, she was cute … still is!

Other look-a-likes …

Mike Amos, who is certainly famous in our county, bears a strong resemblance to one of the country’s most famous character actors, Ned Beatty.

That’s NOT Mike.

Carmen Beard Cox’s father, Ben Beard, raises horses as a hobby. To me, Mr. Beard has a strong resemblance to the country’s most famous horse trainer, Bob Baffert.

The country’s most famous horse trainer looks like one of Pike County’s best-known horse enthusiasts.

She’s not from Troy, but Charles Bradshaw’s widow is probably known by a good number of Troy residents. Katie Broach Bradshaw could be the twin of former “E!” reporter/anchor Giuliana Rancic.

If you’ve never met the late Charles Bradshaw’s widow, Katie Bradshaw, this is what she looks like.

Speaking for myself, I don’t look like anyone famous, but I’ve been told a million times that my son Jack Rice, now 8, looks exactly like I did when I was between the ages 1 to 8. Then again, “Pickle Jack McCoy” is already a legend so I also look like someone who’s famous.

Bill and “Pickle Jack McCoy.”

