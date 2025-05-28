My 5th most popular article was a feature story on Raymond Ledford. I did the interview while getting my ears lowered by Raymond! (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

Author’s note: I recently reached my seventh month of publishing an on-line Substack newspaper. Today, I’d like to thank everyone who’s subscribed to this newsletter or read any of the hundreds of stories I’ve published (and viewed any of the thousands of photographs I’ve run).

To help expand a writer’s audience, Substack recommends that “content providers” such as myself publish an index of previous stories.

What follows is a list/ranking of stories I’ve run since October that generated at least 500 “page views.”

Hopefully, readers will skim this list and find a couple of interesting stories they missed earlier. Just as importantly to an independent journalist, this list might entice new readers into subscribing to The Troy Citizen, Alabama’s first Substack newspaper.

Thank you very much for sharing this document with friends and family members who might be interested in subscribing. These days, not much in the world is free, but subscriptions to this newsletter still are!

Share

Subscribers will receive content via email and/or by an excellent Substack app (which allows subscribers to read stories at their convenience). Those who would like to support my writing business with a paid subscription can subscribe for $6 month (and can cancel at any time) or $55 year.

Troy Citizen - By the Numbers

113 - Number of emailed dispatches sent to subscribers in the past 7 months

1 to 7 - Number of stories, news briefs included in each dispatch.

1,000+ - Number of photos published so far

350 to 4,200 - Range of “page views” generated by each dispatch

548 - Total official subscribers

70 - Number of Paid Subscribers

Note: In coming months, I’d like to grow my total subscriber figure to at least 1,000 and my “paid subscriber” number to at least 100.

I’ve recently increased the frequency of my dispatches, a pace I plan to increase in coming weeks and months. I know I still have many excellent stories I’ve yet to write and look forward to sharing with subscribers.

Troy Citizen’s 50 Most Popular Stories So Far …

Troy Police Officer Hayden Youngblood, 37, was killed in a gun battle with Gault at the Hickman Grocery store at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and the Needmore Road. Gault, a chiropractor from Prattville, killed three people and wounded two before he died in a gun battle in a church cemetery in Needmore.

1. Troy’s ‘Crime of Century’ still shocks long-time residents - 4.2K views. (See link here).

2. Gault ‘trail of blood’ ended in Needmore cemetery (Part 2 of Gault story) - 2.24K views. (See link here).

3. Trojans who look like famous people - 2,099 views. (See link here).

IMO Troy native Carmen Beard looks like the lead actress from the famous movie “Say Anything.” I had fun with this article and scouring the Internet for photos.

4. Painting the Water Tower - 1,685 views. (See link here).

Enough time had passed for the statute of limitations to have expired, which meant I could write a story on the (insane?) CHHS graduates who used to paint their class nickname on the water tower every year. This was another fun story!

5. Raymond Ledford reflects on 66 years cutting hair in Troy - 1,670 views. (See link here).

6. Lagoon Project should be completed by May - 1,248 views. (See link here).

Speaking for myself, I can’t wait for this major beautification project to be finished. It should transform large sections of the campus, converting areas that were once “eye sores” into places of beauty.

7. A Holly, Jolly Christmas Parade (Photo Collage) - 1,140 views. (See link here).

The Christmas Parade has become a major event in recent decades. I published more than 50 photos of the 2024 parade. (This photo shows my CHHS classmate Angie Bullard, right, with family members).

8. Troy was blessed to be served by Coach Whitey Whitman - 1,132 views. (See link here).

Troy City Schools had the best middle school PE program in America because of Coach Whitey Whitman.

9. TROY Homecoming Parade photos, text & captions (Photo collage) - 1,015 views. (See link here).

Daughter or son on Dad’s Shoulders is a Staple of The Troy University Appreciation Day Parade.

There was a great crowd again this year and these local residents found a perfect viewing spot on the bridge.

10. Troy’s Most Famous Residents - 998 views. (See link here).

A few of the former Trojans who made my list were ….

The late, one-of-a-kind artist … Nall.

Douglas Edwards, the first national TV news anchorman for CBS.

Bobby Jon Drinkard was a star of “Survivor” not once, but twice.

11. On-line Troy Citizen Open for Business! - (My first dispatch on Oct. 22, 2024) - 988 views. (See link here).

12. The Great Concerts Held at Sartain Hall - 983 views. (See link here).

13. Coach Bryant might still be the Greatest of All Time - 900 views. (See link here).

I say it’s a tie for the “GOAT” between Coach Saban and Coach Bryant.

14. College Street’s Amazing History (By Kassey O’Hara) - 898 views. (See link here).

The Bashinksy House (depicted in a 1914 postcard) is probably Troy’s most famous home. College Street is one of Alabama’s most famous streets - or produced more prominent or distinguished state residents than maybe any other street in our state.

15. Remembering Troy vs. Nebraska 2001 - 802 views. (See link here).

Rodney Jordan of Goshen was a standout O-lineman who started against mighty Nebraska in 2001. Troy scored first!

16. Wes Gaylard’s daughter is one of the state’s top high school basketball players - 832 views. (See link here).

17. My stand-up comedy debut at Mama Goldberg’s in Troy … 782 views. (See link here).

Note: I hesitated to include this one, but - funny enough - it did get me 10 free subscriptions!

18. Cornelius Griffin was THE key leader at UA (and other local history tidbits) - 786 views. (See link here).

Alabama’s loss was the gain of the New York Giants and then the Washington Redskins. Brundidge native Cornelius Griffin was the defensive MVP of Mike DuBose’s team that surprised everyone by winning the SEC title.

19. Catching up on Big Troy sports news - 780 views. (See link here).

20. Troy Citizen Trivia Contest! - 772 views. (See link here).

Note: Dot Green won (but we had a tie-breaker drawing). This story, which was viewed 641 times, includes the trivia contest answers.

Everyone will remember the Great Snow of 2025 — especially children.

21. Snow Photos of Troy, Alabama (Picture collage) - 765 views. (See link here).

Note: I published “Even More snow photos” in this follow-up dispatch.

22. Troy 258, Devry 141 - I was there! - 759 views. (See link here).

23. ’Mike Amos Day’ was a blast, blast, blast - 705 views. (See link here).

Troy’s Athletics Department hosted “Mike Amos Day” at a basketball game - a class act to publicly recognize TROY’S Number 1 cheerleader and supporter for 6 decades.

24. Troy native created Christmas in Candyland - 687 views. (See link here).

25. “There she is, Miss America!” - Christy Pittman bumps into Miss America, triggering deep dive into Miss America Pageant Trivia. - 813+ views - my last dispatch (+ 120 since I posted today’s dispatch ) … (See link here).

26. University to spend $1.6 million on Malone Repairs - 680 views. (See link here).

27. I wish I had a nickel for every nickel I once had - 677 views. (See link here).

28. “Thank you, Troy Trojans” (tribute column to Troy men’s basketball team) - 676 views. (See link here).

TROY’s men’s team tied for first place in the Sunbelt Conference and then won the conference tourney to earn the school’s third-ever bid to the NCAA “Big Dance.” The players and fans watched the selection show at Baumhower’s. These guys were fun to watch. (The women’s team almost won the NIT championship).

29. Bob Howell, “Alabama’s Walter Cronkite,” passes away - 675 views. (See link here).

30. A few more tidbits about the ‘Dr. Jekyl/Mr. Hyde life’ of Eugene S. Gault - 670 views. (See link here).

31. Did Coach Bryant really call Reggie Jackson the N-word? - 662 views. (See link here).

32. Don’t Miss ‘The Music Man” … Plus, Remembering Coach Hugh Fountain - 660 views. (See link here).

Sadly, I’ve written several stories about community leaders we have lost in the past seven months. Anyone who got to know long-time CHHS head coach Hugh Fountain considered him one of the finest people they knew. Coach Fountain died of cancer several months ago.

33. Martha (Bradshaw) Gibbs passed away at 99 - 635 views. (See link here).

34. How did Troy gets its name? - 630 views. (See link here).

35. Thank you, Charles Henderson - 611 views. (See link here).

36. Memories of 1980 CHHS State Title - 595 views. (See link here).

It’s been 45 years, but no other CHHS football team has won another state championship. I was the third-team quarterback, which gave me a behind-the-scenes look at a team that had 19 senior starters.

37. Troy is Alabama’s 36th largest city (with census data about various Alabama cities, especially those in the Wiregrass) - 596 views. (See link here).

38. Johnny Williams, 68, passes away - 580 views. (See link here).

39. The closing of TROY’S Phenix City campus - 565 views. (See link here).

***

40. Happy Thanksgiving from the Troy Citizen (includes six mini-stories and cute photos) - 577 views. (See link here).

41. Many “All-American” companies aren’t All-American (Column by Dr. Wayne Curtis) - 559 views. (See link here).

42. Remembering the Rock Hill World Series Champs of 1991 - 552 views. (See link here).

Jamie Price is mobbed by teammates after hitting the home run that secured Troy’s first-ever World Series title in Rock Hill, SC in 1991. I covered the tournament with Andy Murphree for The Troy Messenger.

43. Six stories for your ‘TGIF’ - 546 views. (See link here).

44. How Troy University became “Alabama’s most beautiful campus” - 525 views. (See link here).

TROY University IS Alabama’s most beautiful campus. In one story, I explained how this happened.

45. Troy vs. Kentucky! (Troy basketball goes to Big Dance) - 536 views. (See link here).

46. Remembering Bobby Bowden’s football camps in Troy (plus Hank Jones & Gussie Gibson stories) - 522 views. (See link here).

47. Remembering Troy’s forgotten hero, Sgt. Brett Walden - Story published late Monday - 504 views so far. (See link here).

Almost 500 reads …

48. Coach Blakeney selected for College Football Hall of Fame - 492 views. (See link here).

49. Coach Don Maestri should be in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame - 487 views. (See link here).

50. Troy resident loses life in Tuskegee mass shooting - 473 views. (See link here).

All previous stories are accessible from the archives - for free or paid subscribers. Also, all subscribers are welcome to make comments (on any subject) in Substack’s excellent Reader Comment sections. Thank you for your support!

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

***

UPDATE: Oops, I left off one of our early dispatches, a story I recycled from the original Troy Citizen that was written by my late father …

Bill Rice’s Sr.’s famous bus tours of Pike County - 637 views. (See link here).

Note: One might be able to make a case that my late father belongs on my list of “Most famous Trojans.” Dad was semi-famous for several reasons - he was a three-year starter on Alabama football teams from 1959-1961 (including Coach Bryant’s first national championship team). He later became a Gulf Oil gasoline distributor and then wrote two well-known history books about Troy and helped Dr. Ralph Adams write his memoirs.

He also helped create Troy’s Recycling Program after he retired from the gasoline business. (Dad used to visit local elementary schools to promote this curbside recycling program - the thought being if the kids wanted to recycle, their parent would recycle - a marketing strategy … which worked!)

… And he was also well-known for giving bus tours of Pike County’s historic sites for the Chamber of Commerce and for class reunions.

Oh yeah, he also wrote a popular weekly history column for The Troy Citizen for seven years. Dad was also quite famous (or infamous) as a prolific poster at Tider Insider. (He was “WJR1268.” See upcoming Citizen for a feature story/book review on Rodney Orr, the founder of that fascinating and ultra-successful website).

A few of my other favorite photos …

I sometimes peruse the Facebook sites of friends to find “stand-alone” photos … and sometimes I strike gold!