Bill Rice
UPDATE: Oops, I left off one of The Troy Citizen's early (and popular) dispatches, a story I recycled from the original Troy Citizen that was written by my late father …

Bill Rice’s Sr.’s famous bus tours of Pike County - 637 views. Link here (or now added at bottom of main story):

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/a-bus-tour-of-pike-county-historic

Note: One might be able to make a case that my late father belongs on my list of “Most famous Trojans.” Dad was semi-famous for several reasons - he was a three-year starter on Alabama football teams from 1959-19 61 (including Coach Bryant’s first national championship team). He later became a Gulf Oil gasoline distributor and then wrote two well-known history books about Troy and helped Dr. Ralph Adams write his memoirs.

He also helped create Troy’s Recycling Program after he retired from the gasoline business. (Dad used to visit classrooms at local elementary schools to promote this curbside recycling program - the thought being if the kids wanted to recycle, their parent would recycle - a marketing strategy … which worked!)

… And he was also well-known for giving bus tours of Pike County’s historic sites for the Chamber of Commerce and for class reunions.

Oh yeah, he also wrote a popular weekly history column for The Troy Citizen for seven years.

nymusicdaily
the gault articles were great but my alltime favorite is painting the water tower. i think that says more about this newspaper and its publisher than anything else published here so far :) lets make it #1, only 2500 more hits needed, share with your friends! https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/painting-the-water-tower

