The most popular Troy Citizen stories so far!
If anyone missed any early stories, this list (with links) provides a brief synopsis of the 50 stories that were opened by the most readers.
Author’s note: I recently reached my seventh month of publishing an on-line Substack newspaper. Today, I’d like to thank everyone who’s subscribed to this newsletter or read any of the hundreds of stories I’ve published (and viewed any of the thousands of photographs I’ve run).
To help expand a writer’s audience, Substack recommends that “content providers” such as myself publish an index of previous stories.
What follows is a list/ranking of stories I’ve run since October that generated at least 500 “page views.”
Troy Citizen - By the Numbers
113 - Number of emailed dispatches sent to subscribers in the past 7 months
1 to 7 - Number of stories, news briefs included in each dispatch.
1,000+ - Number of photos published so far
350 to 4,200 - Range of “page views” generated by each dispatch
548 - Total official subscribers
70 - Number of Paid Subscribers
I’ve recently increased the frequency of my dispatches, a pace I plan to increase in coming weeks and months. I know I still have many excellent stories I’ve yet to write and look forward to sharing with subscribers.
Troy Citizen’s 50 Most Popular Stories So Far …
1. Troy’s ‘Crime of Century’ still shocks long-time residents - 4.2K views. (See link here).
2. Gault ‘trail of blood’ ended in Needmore cemetery (Part 2 of Gault story) - 2.24K views. (See link here).
3. Trojans who look like famous people - 2,099 views. (See link here).
4. Painting the Water Tower - 1,685 views. (See link here).
5. Raymond Ledford reflects on 66 years cutting hair in Troy - 1,670 views. (See link here).
6. Lagoon Project should be completed by May - 1,248 views. (See link here).
7. A Holly, Jolly Christmas Parade (Photo Collage) - 1,140 views. (See link here).
8. Troy was blessed to be served by Coach Whitey Whitman - 1,132 views. (See link here).
9. TROY Homecoming Parade photos, text & captions (Photo collage) - 1,015 views. (See link here).
10. Troy’s Most Famous Residents - 998 views. (See link here).
A few of the former Trojans who made my list were ….
11. On-line Troy Citizen Open for Business! - (My first dispatch on Oct. 22, 2024) - 988 views. (See link here).
12. The Great Concerts Held at Sartain Hall - 983 views. (See link here).
13. Coach Bryant might still be the Greatest of All Time - 900 views. (See link here).
14. College Street’s Amazing History (By Kassey O’Hara) - 898 views. (See link here).
15. Remembering Troy vs. Nebraska 2001 - 802 views. (See link here).
16. Wes Gaylard’s daughter is one of the state’s top high school basketball players - 832 views. (See link here).
17. My stand-up comedy debut at Mama Goldberg’s in Troy … 782 views. (See link here).
Note: I hesitated to include this one, but - funny enough - it did get me 10 free subscriptions!
18. Cornelius Griffin was THE key leader at UA (and other local history tidbits) - 786 views. (See link here).
19. Catching up on Big Troy sports news - 780 views. (See link here).
20. Troy Citizen Trivia Contest! - 772 views. (See link here).
Note: Dot Green won (but we had a tie-breaker drawing). This story, which was viewed 641 times, includes the trivia contest answers.
21. Snow Photos of Troy, Alabama (Picture collage) - 765 views. (See link here).
Note: I published “Even More snow photos” in this follow-up dispatch.
22. Troy 258, Devry 141 - I was there! - 759 views. (See link here).
23. ’Mike Amos Day’ was a blast, blast, blast - 705 views. (See link here).
24. Troy native created Christmas in Candyland - 687 views. (See link here).
25. “There she is, Miss America!” - Christy Pittman bumps into Miss America, triggering deep dive into Miss America Pageant Trivia. - 813+ views - my last dispatch (+ 120 since I posted today’s dispatch ) … (See link here).
26. University to spend $1.6 million on Malone Repairs - 680 views. (See link here).
27. I wish I had a nickel for every nickel I once had - 677 views. (See link here).
28. “Thank you, Troy Trojans” (tribute column to Troy men’s basketball team) - 676 views. (See link here).
29. Bob Howell, “Alabama’s Walter Cronkite,” passes away - 675 views. (See link here).
30. A few more tidbits about the ‘Dr. Jekyl/Mr. Hyde life’ of Eugene S. Gault - 670 views. (See link here).
31. Did Coach Bryant really call Reggie Jackson the N-word? - 662 views. (See link here).
32. Don’t Miss ‘The Music Man” … Plus, Remembering Coach Hugh Fountain - 660 views. (See link here).
33. Martha (Bradshaw) Gibbs passed away at 99 - 635 views. (See link here).
34. How did Troy gets its name? - 630 views. (See link here).
35. Thank you, Charles Henderson - 611 views. (See link here).
36. Memories of 1980 CHHS State Title - 595 views. (See link here).
37. Troy is Alabama’s 36th largest city (with census data about various Alabama cities, especially those in the Wiregrass) - 596 views. (See link here).
38. Johnny Williams, 68, passes away - 580 views. (See link here).
39. The closing of TROY’S Phenix City campus - 565 views. (See link here).
***
40. Happy Thanksgiving from the Troy Citizen (includes six mini-stories and cute photos) - 577 views. (See link here).
41. Many “All-American” companies aren’t All-American (Column by Dr. Wayne Curtis) - 559 views. (See link here).
42. Remembering the Rock Hill World Series Champs of 1991 - 552 views. (See link here).
43. Six stories for your ‘TGIF’ - 546 views. (See link here).
44. How Troy University became “Alabama’s most beautiful campus” - 525 views. (See link here).
45. Troy vs. Kentucky! (Troy basketball goes to Big Dance) - 536 views. (See link here).
46. Remembering Bobby Bowden’s football camps in Troy (plus Hank Jones & Gussie Gibson stories) - 522 views. (See link here).
47. Remembering Troy’s forgotten hero, Sgt. Brett Walden - Story published late Monday - 504 views so far. (See link here).
Almost 500 reads …
48. Coach Blakeney selected for College Football Hall of Fame - 492 views. (See link here).
49. Coach Don Maestri should be in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame - 487 views. (See link here).
50. Troy resident loses life in Tuskegee mass shooting - 473 views. (See link here).
All previous stories are accessible from the archives - for free or paid subscribers. Also, all subscribers are welcome to make comments (on any subject) in Substack’s excellent Reader Comment sections. Thank you for your support!
***
UPDATE: Oops, I left off one of our early dispatches, a story I recycled from the original Troy Citizen that was written by my late father …
Bill Rice’s Sr.’s famous bus tours of Pike County - 637 views. (See link here).
Note: One might be able to make a case that my late father belongs on my list of “Most famous Trojans.” Dad was semi-famous for several reasons - he was a three-year starter on Alabama football teams from 1959-1961 (including Coach Bryant’s first national championship team). He later became a Gulf Oil gasoline distributor and then wrote two well-known history books about Troy and helped Dr. Ralph Adams write his memoirs.
He also helped create Troy’s Recycling Program after he retired from the gasoline business. (Dad used to visit local elementary schools to promote this curbside recycling program - the thought being if the kids wanted to recycle, their parent would recycle - a marketing strategy … which worked!)
… And he was also well-known for giving bus tours of Pike County’s historic sites for the Chamber of Commerce and for class reunions.
Oh yeah, he also wrote a popular weekly history column for The Troy Citizen for seven years. Dad was also quite famous (or infamous) as a prolific poster at Tider Insider. (He was “WJR1268.” See upcoming Citizen for a feature story/book review on Rodney Orr, the founder of that fascinating and ultra-successful website).
