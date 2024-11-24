Coach Freeze said this win was for the Auburn seniors and the Auburn family, which is still supporting their Tigers. The Iron Bowl might not be a sure-thing win for Alabama after all.

By CHRIS AMOS

Takeaways from Week 13 of CFB:

In my opinion, three things make ESPN’s “GameDay” such a special show: The exciting, on-campus locations, the show personalities, and then there are the behind-the-scene stories producers tell about these young men and the programs they represent.

Be sure to check the stories from this week:

Caleb Downs (who played one year at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State) - A special player and a kid with a tremendous football IQ since the age of 9. A true student of the game with a family history of professional football players.

West Point and Uncle Joe - Great story about Army’s special teams coach and special needs brother.

Saban continues to add value to “GameDay.” His story about not “trusting” Caleb Downs due to him and Terrrion Arnold keeping the money from his cuss jar is classic.

He confirms what we all know in that Jordan-Hare is haunted. But then he gives yet another epic leadership quote about sustaining success: “If you think anything you’ve done in the past is going to affect what happens in the future, you are infected with success - you can’t do that, it’s momentary.” Good stuff.

Now, on to the shoulda, woulda, coulda bonanza that the day turned out to be …

Reality set in on many programs this weekend and dreams were shattered. But, on the other hand, many seasons were redeemed and rushing the field continues to be the way student bodies across celebrate now, but can you blame them? That’s a check that any athletic director is willing to write.

ALABAMA-OKLAHOMA: The stage was set and the rat poison was distributed early: If Alabama wins out, they go to the SEC Championship game and the dream is still alive. All they have to do is beat an Oklahoma team that is 1-5 in SEC play, then beat Auburn in Tuscaloosa. Seems doable, especially now that Jalen Milroe has found his groove with the running game and made LSU look like a high school team.

But then reality set sets in - this is the new SEC and you should never underestimate anyone. Maybe then you remember that Oklahoma has a pretty good coach who has shown signs of being a defense-minded genius - as a matter of fact, he has won national championships with his defense. He suffocates the run and makes Alabama have to pass in the face of a relentless pass rush every single play.

When you force Jalen Milroe to pass, your odds exponentially increase for success and that is exactly what happened. It is what every team knows to do against the Tide this year. Oklahoma’s QB has the game that Milroe hoped to have and Milroe runs for his life when Alabama had possession. How else do you explain 7 yards rushing and 3 interceptions?

Oklahoma had over 200 yards rushing - in the first half. Combine that with one of the worst officiating calls in recent SEC history to negate a TD that might have turned some momentum and you have what amounts to the story of Alabama’s first season under Kalen DeBoer, which lives and dies with Milroe’s ability to run the ball.

Coaching in major CFB requires a lot of pressure decision making (also referred to as adaptive leadership) and that seems to be a big difference in this Alabama coaching staff compared to the previous one. Not sure Milroe is in the game after the 2nd Interception if Saban was coaching, but hindsight is always 20/20.

AUBURN-TEXAS A & M: You knew it was going happen - the magic of Jordan-Hare was due to show up. Saban told you the place is haunted. A 4-OT win for the Tigers, who are just as surprised as we are.

This year’s Iron Bowl may be even more exciting than this game with the Aggies. Momentum is a real thing with Auburn and the Tide is definitely thankful this game is not in Jordan-Hare.

Gold star to the Auburn coaching staff for the play calling in OT, but that Aggie player will be dreaming about that dropped pass for years now.

OHIO STATE-INDIANA: Weather, nerves and the pressure of not having the experience of playing in a big game was obvious with the Hoosiers from the beginning. With the exception of the opening drive TD, this game was all Buckeyes.

OSU’s athletes were visibly bigger and faster and more explosive. First glimpse of big-time football was a bit overwhelming for Indiana. They are now 1-18 versus ranked opponents and no wins over ranked teams. Let the debate begin on their playoff credibility.

COLORADO-KANSAS: Coach Prime and the Buffalos fall to a prepared (read: well-coached) Jayhawk football team that literally ran the ball down their throat the entire game. Not even the next Heisman Trophy winner could do anything about it. Prepare to see Colorado now change focus and start to rack up recruiting wins for next year.

FLORIDA-OLE MISS: In the Swamp with the sun shining, an electric home crowd similar to the environment Steve Spurrier created, and a Gator team playing with a lot more confidence now that they have their 5-star QB healthy.

But the Gator defense won this one. Napier Ball just might work in Gainesville after all. Another example of a team (UF) whose coaching staff adapted and improved as the year went on. Napier did not dominate the Sunbelt at La-La by accident.

UGA-UMASS: Only one statement about this game: UMass scored more points on Georgia than Texas, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Oh and here is another: Kirby Smart just added a few names to his Christmas card list.

ARMY- NOTRE DAME: Apparently Notre Dame has been assigned with providing service academy team reality checks this year. The Army-Navy game will still be epic this year.

There was a time when the Irish had one of the most recognized and iconic uniforms in college football. Now I have no idea who they are and they will be someone’s opening round win in the CFP playoffs. The numbers on their uniforms Saturday were atrocious and a PA announcer’s nightmare.

You have to show up every week and CFB again shows that it is the undefeated case study for adaptive leadership and how sports are human emotion test labs.

Hopefully we get to do it again next week!

