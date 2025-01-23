I’ve spent the afternoon perusing Facebook for other excellent snow photos and have now added 27 “keepers” that I’ve divided into the categories of Troy people, Troy Snow Dogs, Troy Places, Troy Snow White Homes and Miscellaneous.

Please click on this link to my original story for all 27 new photos with captions and names.

I’ll keep adding great photos as I find them. My goal is to make this Substack site the “go-to,” one-place viewing album to document the Great Snow of 2025.

Here’s a few of my favorites from this new tranche of photos. (Troy looks like one of those Hallmark Channel’s Holiday movies!)

Thanks for sharing with your friends and neighbors. - Bill.

I added the captions at my “Master” Story file.

P.S. It looks like a good bit of the snow will stay with us at least through Thursday! And … no school … again!