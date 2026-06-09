A “giant family reunion” is what backers of D-I athletics envisioned happening one day. The facilities are also a little nicer than they were in Troy’s D-II years.

Last week, I wrote that Troy’s victory in the Gainesville Regional was easily one of the Top 10 sports accomplishments in the history of Troy University and our town. In the article, I wrote that if Troy won the Super Regional and advanced to the NCAA Division I College World Series this feat might qualify as the greatest or most historic sports moment in school and town history.

Today, I am confident in writing that Troy making the 8-team field in Omaha is, indeed, the most historic or significant sports accomplishment in Troy history. The reasons I make this claim are included in this essay.

To start, I need to define the key terms, which are “historic” or “most significant.”

Historic - Something that has never happened before.

Most significant - Something, at least in sports, that has more of a positive impact on your town and college than any other event.

The main reason this accomplishment satisfies these qualifiers is that millions of citizens across the country, region and state are now aware that Troy is one of this year’s elite baseball programs.

When a group of influential boosters (led by local business man Ben Beard) spearheaded the move from Division II athletics to Division I in 1991, these boosters provided several reasons Troy should make this audacious (and, at the time, fairly controversial) move.

Per supporters, this move would allow then Troy State to garner much greater publicity/media attention than playing at the Division II level in sports.

In their view, this change would enhance student recruitment and create greater pride and program interest among alumni, who would be more likely to come back to campus and financially support the school and its sports programs in the future.

In a nutshell, Division I boosters thought that playing at the highest level in college sports would change the image of Troy from “small-time” to “big-time.”

With this historical context provided, one can assess whether these marketing intangibles have now come to fruition.

One reason the developments of the past two weeks are so significant is that the media attention we’ve all seen - and the unprecedented fan excitement we’ve observed - has now lasted almost two weeks - and is going to continue at least through Sunday.

Interest in the 2026 baseball team ticked up with the announcement that Troy made the 64-team NCAA field, which Troy had done eight other times.

Troy, literally, made history by winning its first-ever Regional, shocking host team Florida in back-to-back victories.

For much of last week, the big sports story in Alabama was that three state schools might make the College World Series in the same season. In every story in every major newspaper or TV station, Troy was mentioned just as prominently as Alabama and Auburn. (That is, Troy was being mentioned in the same breath as two of our country’s best-known sports programs.)

From Sunday to Sunday, a never-ceasing blitz of coverage flowed from traditional media and, probably more importantly, social media.

Nor was this a 24-or 48-hour “news cycle;” it was a 14-day (and still counting) news cycle.

Fate smiled at Troy with fortuitous developments that allowed Troy to host a Super Regional, which Troy then won in electrifying and emphatic fashion.

The growing legend of “Jabe Ruth” (Boroff), who hit two more home runs and an unforgettable grand slam in Game One, added luster to the unfolding storyline.

The record-setting crowds including the huge throngs in Doubles Alley (and many fans in the football stadium) also captivated fans throughout the state and was noticed by baseball fans watching on ESPNU.

If Mr. Beard and other backers of D-I hoped to, one day, produce a much grander stage for Troy fans and alumni to gather at a giant “family reunion,” this hope became a reality this past weekend.

In retrospect, Troy hosting the Super Regional was a historic community gift as it created an extended party-like atmosphere and, for many former students and athletes, showed them how far Troy has come in the past three decades.

Troy’s athletic and academic facilities, as well as its campus grounds, are first class and laid out in a unique manner. Every direction a visitor looks or every area you drive across campus provides post-card views. (If Troy is not “Alabama’s Most Beautiful Campus,” I’d like to know what college in our state beats us.)

IMO, it is no coincidence that the metamorphosis of Troy’s campus grounds correlates perfectly with the decision to move to Division I in sports.

Pictures like this …

And this …

And video clips like this

And columns like this one by Troy grad Kevin Scarbinsky (I’ll put full text in today’s Reader Comments for those who can’t get past the pay wall).

… went viral among every person who ever attended Troy University or ever lived in Troy and were picked up by numerous state and national media outlets as well.

UPDATE: And I just saw this cartoon from al dot com, more evidence to support today’s main point …

You can’t put a price tag on this pub …

If Troy University had to purchase media advertising to reach the millions who have taken note of Troy University in the past fortnight, the school would have had to spend $50 million.

Instead, the University spent zero pennies for advertising that might be considered priceless.

And this advertising will only grow from today’s date.

According to Google AI, an average of 2.5 million viewers watched last year’s College World Series. More people will probably watch this year’s series as seven of the participants are the state universities in their states - Texas, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

The fact most of these schools/teams/fan bases are in the South is perfect for Troy’s future marketing efforts.

Even if Troy goes two-and-out in Omaha, our college and town will benefit from a week of sports stories and TV footage highlighting the elite programs of college baseball.

The story of Troy (The Little College that Could) will be told on TV over at least 18 innings of two games with mentions far, wide and compounding in other media platforms.

If Troy wins a couple of games, the priceless media attention will reach levels never matched in school history.

(According to odds-makers, Troy is the least likely team to win the CWS, a wager that would pay a jackpot of 35-to-1. However, these odds are better than those Buster Douglas faced when he knocked out Mike Tyson and were probably close to the odds Coastal Carolina had when this Sunbelt team won a national title in 2016. If Troy can put five or six more wins together, we’d need, not Kevin, but Shakespeare to capture the significance of this David-slays-Goliath news.)

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Previous Great Sports Accomplishments …

Here I should probably differentiate between “greatest sports accomplishments” and “most significant.”

Troy fans have, and always will, savor certain great sports accomplishments from our Division II and Division I past.

At the top of this list would be three football national titles - two in Division II and one in 1968 in the NAIA (a victory that changed the way local citizens view the impact of college sports teams).

As noted in yesterday’s dispatch, Troy has won two Division II World Series titles.

A couple of these great moments - Ted Clem’s field goal and Wendell Stephens’ midnight blast at Patterson Field - are more unforgettable because of the OMG way those victories were achieved.

In basketball, Troy made history that will probably never be broken by scoring 258 points in one game and the program has now made it to four NCAA March Madness tourneys.

However, as big as the March Madness invitations were, the national attention Troy received was fleeting (a couple of seconds on the announcement show and a few nice stories in the days leading up to the first game.)

In basketball, Troy was just one of 64 teams making the field and everyone knows it would take a monumental upset to make it to Round 2 in that NIL-saturated sport.

With this Baseball Magic Carpet Ride, Troy has made it to the Elite Eight and is two wins shy of making it to the Final 4.

(It should be noted that more teams compete in Division I baseball, 300, than compete in football or basketball so this accomplishment is even more impressive.)

In Division I football, past Troy teams have made all Trojans proud by winning conference titles, earning bowl berths and upsetting name programs like Nebraska, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Miss. State. But even those victories earned Troy maybe only one or two days of national publicity.

Every knowledgeable sports fan knew that probably the best opportunity Troy would have to make a resounding national splash would come in baseball - where Troy’s rich tradition in the sport and scholarship limitations give Mid-Major programs a fighting chance to knock off the Big Boys, get hot at the right time, and book a flight to Omaha to participate in an event that has become bigger and bigger every year.

If making the College World Series is considered a red-letter accomplishment for Alabama, North Carolina and West Virginia, the significance of such a feat for a school like Troy can be multiplied by … let’s say 25.

***

College sports matter because they can bring people from all walks of life together (see last weekend); they can create memories that will last a lifetime (see the last two weekends) and they can help your school and town (see the future) by creating new donors and new students.

As for the present, in a world replete with trying moments and mundane tasks, a few weeks of celebrating vicariously thanks to a dugout full of ball players could also be labelled “significant stuff.”

In the subjective record books of greatest or most significant sports accomplishments in Troy history, the 2026 baseball Trojans have now moved to Page 1.

And this story, every inning unscripted, is still being written.

***

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On deck (for later today or tonight):

A scouting report on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

UPDATE: Here’s the link to my scouting report ….

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