By BILL RICE, JR.

(With text and game notes from Troy’s SID).

It remains to be seen, but yesterday’s gut-check comeback victory on the road at Buffalo might have been a season-saver for Coach Gerad Parker’s Troy University Trojans.

Trailing 17-0 entering the start of the 4th quarter, Troy seemingly flipped a switch and mounted three 4th-quarter TD drives, while the defense produced key 3-and-out possessions, allowing the offense to get the ball back with minimal time running off the game clock.

“I don’t know if I’ve been a part of something like this,” said Coach Parker. “There are so many things that go through your mind when you’re trying to find a solution. But maybe our football players taught us a lesson that the solution is them. What an unbelievable effort by all three phases to finish a game in the fourth quarter. To come back and win that football game on the road. It’s unbelievable.”

Troy now enters a bye week before hosting in-state, conference rival South Alabama Oct. 4 at The Vet.

Troy enters Sun Belt Conference play at 2-2. Neither of Troy’s two losses was overly disconcerting as Troy lost to perennial national powerhouse Clemson on the road (in a game Troy led 16-3 at halftime) and then fell at home to undefeated Memphis, the early favorite to be the Group of Five team most likely to make the playoffs (Memphis rallied to beat Arkansas yesterday).

However, after the offense struggled mightily against Memphis in a 28-7 loss last Saturday, a loss against a non-conference Mid-Major program might have sent Troy into a spiral and possibly ensured a losing season (and dampened program optimism generated by Troy winning three of its final four games in 2024).

Kilcrease starts cold, finishes very hot …

The game was the first start of the season for local quarterback Tucker Kilcrease. (Against Memphis, Troy produced less than 125 yards of offense after starting quarterback Goose Crowder separated his shoulder early in the Memphis game).

Troy’s offense was just as anemic in the first half against Buffalo, prompting Parker to give pre-season third-team QB Ui Ale his first action under center this season.

However, Parker went back to Kilcrease in the second half and the former standout from Brantley High School suddenly started connecting on passes and keeping drives alive with key QB runs.

After completing only one pass for six yards in four attempts in the first half, the junior signal-caller was 9-for-16 for 91 yards and one TD in the all-important fourth quarter. Kilcrease also ran the ball nine times for 48 yards in the fourth quarter.

While the offense suddenly found its mojo, the defense held Buffalo to just 278 yards for the game. The home team couldn’t make a first down on six of 12 of its possessions in the game.

The Trojan defense gave the team a chance to pull off a 4th-quarter comeback victory. (Photos: Troy athletics).

Troy has an exceptional punter …

One of the Troy stars of the game was punter Evan Crenshaw, a potential All-American candidate, who averaged 52 yards on five punts.

After putting together consecutive scoring drives in the fourth quarter, Troy couldn’t move the sticks on its next drive. While many coaches might have gone for it on fourth down, Parker opted to punt with about four minutes remaining in the game and counted on the defense coming up with another 3-and-out.

“I trusted Evan Crenshaw, even though we could’ve converted and he pinned them within the 10-yard line,” said Coach Parker. “From there, we get the stop, get the ball back at midfield, and you saw the rest. When guys find a way to believe in one another and win one of these, it changes everything. It changes the season. It puts belief in how people are thinking. Now, we have to ride that momentum.”

Troy kept hope alive with a a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive after Buffalo increased its lead to 17-0 with a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Troy’s first scoring drive included a trio of third-down conversions and one fourth-down conversion, which Kilcrease capped with a 6-yard run into the end zone. The junior quarterback, making just the third start of his career, completed five passes on the drive.

Troy’s defense then took over, forcing Buffalo into a 3-and-out on three straight drives after the Trojans’ initial score.

Kilcrease and the offense took advantage as Kilcrease hit RaRa Thomas for a 10-yard touchdown pass to cap a 7-play, 66-yard drive to close the gap to 17-14, with 5:45 to play in the game. The touchdown strike followed one play after a 29-yard pass from Kilcrease to Roman Mothershed.

After stopping Buffalo’s offense again, Troy took over in its own 38-yard line with 5:21 to play, but the Trojans couldn’t pick up a first down. With just over four minutes on the clock, a timeout and one of the nation’s top punters in his pocket, Coach Parker elected to punt.

Crenshaw boomed a 53-yard punt that rolled out at the 10-yard line. Crenshaw averaged 52.2 yards on his five punts in the game, with three of 50-plus yards and three finishing inside the 20-yard line. Crenshaw’s shortest punt, a 43-yard kick that was downed at the 8-yard line.

The Troy defense responded yet again, yielding just six yards and forcing another Buffalo punt, allowing Troy to take over at midfield with 2:33 remaining in the game.

Troy was probably setting up a Renfroe field goal attempt to send the game into OT when Tae Meadows took a tailback dive all the way to the house.

The game-winning drive became the Tae Meadows show, as the junior running back carried the ball five times for 40 yards, including a 20-yard burst on third-and-4 for his second touchdown of the season. The score gave the Trojans a 21-17 lead with 45 seconds remaining.

Buffalo did make things interesting, moving the ball to the Troy 29 in the final seconds before running out of time and seeing their Hail Mary knocked to the turf by redshirt freshman Joe Lott.

The win was not a fluke as Troy out-gained the home team (2-2) 375 yards to 278 yards. Troy finished with 22 first downs to Buffalo’s 14 and won the time of possession statistic by six minutes.

While not known for its gridiron success, Buffalo has put together several fine seasons in recent years, finishing 9-4 last season (6-2 in the MAC) with a 26-7 victory over Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl. Buffalo was 2-1 entering the game with its only setback a 23-10 road loss to Minnesota of the Big 10.

GAME NOTES:

Troy’s victory left Buffalo football fans heart-broken, which balanced the misery scales as Buffalo’s women’s basketball team pulled off a last-minute victory to win the Women’s NIT championship game against our heart-broken Lady Trojans in March.

Buffalo had won seven of its last eight football games. And Troy faithful, including radio announcers Jerry Miller and Barry McKnight, got to see Niagara Falls … Troy has the Terracotta Warriors and The Pioneer Museum of Alabama!

• Troy rallied from a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter; it’s Troy’s largest comeback since a 23-17 victory at Louisiana in 2022, when Troy trailed 17-0 in the fourth quarter. Troy scored with 10:23, 5:45 and 0:45 in the fourth quarter.

• Tucker Kilcrease completed 14-of-24 passes for 148 yards ... his 6-yard rushing touchdown, which put Troy on the board, was the first of his career.

• RaRa Thomas caught his first touchdown in a Troy uniform to pull the Trojans within 17-14 with 5:45 to play in the game. It was his first touchdown catch since Oct. 7, 2023, against Kentucky when he was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. (Thomas once had 134 yards receiving in a 2022 game against Texas A&M in 2022).

• Tae Meadows scored the game-winning touchdown, a 20-yard score on third-and-4. It was Meadows’ third career rushing touchdown and second of the season. Meadows finished with 69 yards rushing on 14 carries (a 4.9 average).

• Troy went into the break with just 117 yards of total offense; the Trojans racked up 248 yards in the second half, including 189 yards in their 17-point fourth quarter.

• Troy allowed seven sacks in the game, the most in a Trojan victory in the program’s Division I era.

• Troy rushed for 163 yards despite the seven sacks; the Trojans improved to 43-4 since 2015 when rushing for 150-plus yards,

• Troy held Buffalo to 278 yards of total offense; the Trojans have held 19 opponents to fewer than 300 yards since the start of the 2022 season, improving to 17-2 in those games.

• Troy held Buffalo 57 yards over its final four drives of the game (after the Bulls took a 17-0 lead), with 46 of those yards coming on the final drive of the game.

• Troy forced Buffalo into a 3-and-out on six of its 12 possessions.

• Devin Lafayette recorded a team-high nine tackles; it was his second straight game with nine tackles.

• Evan Crenshaw booted his first punt of the game 62 yards, his ninth punt of 50-plus yards and his first of 60-plus yards this season; it was the second-longest punt of his career (67 yards vs. Georgia Southern, 2023). Troy had just one 50-yard punt in 2024.

Evan Crenshaw added punts of 43 (downed at the 8-yard line), 49, 53 and 54 yards in the game ... averaged 52.2 yards per punt, with three inside the 20-yard line.

Troy held Buffalo to 278 yards offense. Troy has now held 19 opponents to fewer than 300 yards since the start of the 2022 season.

Troy held Buffalo to 3-and-out on 6 of their 12 possessions.

Attendance: 12,068

