Update: I added a photo of Jerry Miller, Barry McKnight and one other Trojan fan, playing tourist at Niagara Falls. The next time Buffalo fans come to Troy they can go check out our Terracotta Warriors and Pioneer Museum of Alabama! And eat at Sisters!

After losing 7 of its first 8 games in 2024, Troy has now won 5 of its last eight games and the Trojans could have won six of the last 8 as Troy lost to Arkansas State on the road last year 34-31 after Arkansas State rallied in the game's final minutes. Troy actually had a good chance to beat Clemson this year as well.

If Troy's defense keeps playing to its standard and the offense finds its groove, Troy should have a chance to beat any of the remaining nine Sunbelt opponents.

We need to beat South Alabama in two weeks at home to flip the season momentum. Also, it looks like our beautiful indoor practice facility should be finished in a couple of weeks!

