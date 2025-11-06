I can’t believe it. People still ride this torture contraption.

I’ll never parachute out of an airplane, bungee jump, explore a shipwreck while scuba diving or, for that matter, ramp across the Grand Canyon in a rocket motorcycle. One other thing I’ll never do is get on a Tilt-a-Whirl again as long as I live.

As they say, been there; done that - got the vomit-drenched shirt to prove it.

The last time I gave the Tilt-a-Whirl a whirl I was 13-years-old and in 8th grade.

I was, hands down, the coolest guy at Charles Henderson Middle School when I put on my coolest clothes and, via Mom’s Taxi Cab, graced the Pike Country Fair with my presence. It was “School Day” and all of the county’s students had gotten out of school two hours early so we could go to the fair en masse. Big social event in those days, The Fair.

I was thinking big, man

Per my Lady’s Man habit, on that balmy October afternoon I had a date, the lovely and angelic Jill Brooks. My plan was to win Jill the biggest stuffed animal on the boardwalk by throwing a baseball 100 mph or hitting 10 straight free throws or shooting a swamp full of plastic ducks with a BB gun.

And, okay, maybe even hold hands with Jill while she shrieked with terror and cowered in my arms as we road all the most thrilling rides. Who knows? I might even steal away behind the cotton candy booth and get some sugar at the end of the day. I was thinking big, man!

But, as they say, so much for the best laid plans …

Actually, Jill and I were on a double date with my main homey, Charles Bradshaw, and his beguiling and beautiful sweetheart, Vikki Schroeder.

Here’s what I remember about that magical - black magical - day: It was hot; my shirt was itchy; the Cokes were flat; the cotton candy was too sweet; I lost $5 (the equivalent of $150 today) trying to win Jill a stupid teddy bear .. and the help at the Fair didn’t particularly seem like “our kind.”

The employees of the the fair, to my mind, were all illegal immigrants and tattooed bikers and run-aways who sneered at Charles and I, while whispering to Jill and Vikki that they should also run-away from home and embrace the exotic life of the carny.

Okay, stage set; here’s what happened next …

Anyway, I wasn’t feeling too chipper when I climbed into the oval metal cab of the Tilt-a-Whirl. It was all four of us. Charles and I in the center and our dates, who were dressed in their Kentucky Derby finery, on the outside.

Just as Charles and I had planned, the centrifugal force of the Tilt-a-Whirl immediately flung our girlfriends against our strong and comforting eighth-grade shoulders.

For about 10 seconds we were in middle school Heaven.

***

I think it was Charles who first screamed at the illegal immigrant running the Tilt-a-Whirl.

“Stop this #!^% thing!” he bellowed between gags, his face as white as a Halloween ghost.

By the second revolution, which occurred two seconds later, I joined him.

“Stop this #!^% thing!” I screeched, perspiration pouring out of my blanched face.

I distinctly remember the illegal immigrant sneering back at us, laughing a sinister el lobo laugh. I think he actually sped up the ride.

***

When I’m elected president, I’m going to do everything in my power to outlaw the Tilt-a-Whirl, which combines about five different motions on one two-minute ride.

The thing goes up and down, tilts left and right while the little oval you’re crammed in spins like a top. The whole ride proper then orbits like a merry-go-round.

… I think Charles was the first to lose his lunch, followed within half a second by his best friend, (formerly) the coolest, most suave guy in our school.

This physiological chain eruption took place about 30 seconds into the ride and did not stop until the ride stopped, which seemed like an hour later.

Our dates did their best to bail out of the Tilt-a-Whirl but they were locked in by a safety bar and nine G’s of centrifugal force. In fact, they were thrown right on top of us.

I could paint a more vivid picture, which, believe me, for unbridled gross-out horror, easily surpassed the pea soup scene in “The Exorcist” … But, being this is a family Substack, I’ll spare you the details.

As Charles and I staggered off the Tilt-a-Whirl, past a line of 100 or so of our classmates, our shrieking dates made like Florence Griffin Joyner as they headed to the safety of the Little Girls Room. We did not give chase.

But there’s more …

Strangely enough, everyone but Charles and myself seemed to think what had transpired on the torture machine was humorous. But the story doesn’t end there.

As my taxi (i.e., Mom) wasn’t going to arrive until sundown, Charles and I spent the next two hours hiding in the shade with our faces buried in cold towels.

Believe it our not, two hours later I was beginning to feel normal again. I was even hungry. As I made the way to the exit, covered not only with my own throw-up but with my best friend’s as well, I stopped and bought a candy apple.

Did I tell you I had braces in those days? Well, I did. Word to the wise: Do not eat candied apples if you have braces. The “candy” part of the apples has a Super Glue quality that bonds immediately and permanently to metal fixtures.

That’s right … After one big bite, the candy apple was cemented to my braces. As hard as I pulled, I could not extricate the apple from my mouth. Actually, I was afraid if I pulled any harder I would pull out all of my teeth. Not only could I not talk, I could barely breathe either.

I had two choices: I could die from asphyxiation or from humiliation.

I chose asphyxiation. Covering my mouth and head with my throw-up towel, I ran into the parking lot to the refuge of my mom’s waiting car.

“Where’s Jill and Vikki?” Mom asked, not immediately noticing the soiled towel draped over my head.

“Axghis, rrmshgo sxorrrollgh!”I garbled, which translated means, “Get me to the dentist and we’ve got to move out of Troy today!”

Have you noticed how most dental hygienist are very cute and attractive? Well, trust me, it’s hard to be Joe Cool when you’ve got a candied apple stuck in your mouth and your clothes are covered with upchuck.

By that time, however, I couldn’t care less. I had sunk as low as an eighth grader could sink.

Four-plus decades later, my therapist tells me I’m almost as good as new. He even recommended that I write this column. Said it would be cathartic. Actually, it’s only made me nauseous all over again.

(Everyone have fun at this Autumn’s Fair … You won’t see me).

