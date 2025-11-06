Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
Nov 6

Bill, This is the funniest thing I have seen you write. Hysterical and so realistic. Remember the Tilt-a-Whirl well...also the Round-Up which is the Tilt-a-Whirl standing...that'll do it to you, too...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice
Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
Nov 7

There’s no worse age to have had this happen than 8th grade. Was redemption ever obtained by virtue of some act of heroism or bravery or some unbelievably cool stunt?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture