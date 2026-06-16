Troy Baseball Became a Field of Dreams in the Summer of 2026. (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

Troy fans were well represented in Omaha despite our college enrollment ( 6,000) and population (18,000) being, by far, the smallest of the eight colleges who advanced to the CWS. All seven of the other colleges are the state university in their states. ( Photo by Ethan Prendergast)

You didn’t even have to be in Omaha to pull for your favorite team - you could be at Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy! ( Photo by Bill Rice, Jr. )

By BILL RICE, JR.

Congratulations to the West Virginia Mountaineers on today’s 12-0 victory over the Troy Trojans and good luck to WVU as they advance to the Final Four of the the College World Series.

More importantly, congratulations and thank you to the 36 players and coaches of the Troy University baseball team, which gave an entire town and fanbase a gift we will always remember and cherish.

Troy’s baseball team made history this season by becoming the first Division I baseball team to win an NCAA Division I Regional (on the road with two convincing victories over SEC host team Florida), by becoming the first Troy team to host a Super Regional, which Troy won in unforgettable fashion in front of record crowds inside and outside of Riddle-Pace Field, and by becoming the first Troy team to advance to the Division I College World Series, where the team won its first-ever game at this prestigious sporting event and finished in the Top 6 in the nation (out of 300 colleges which compete in America’s pastime.)

Also, in the last two or so weeks, Troy athletics, Troy University and the town of Troy have generated more sustained state and national media attention than our community and college have ever previously received.

The thrilling victories galvanized all TROY supporters, bringing together Trojans of all walks of life and all ages and, no doubt, making many fans out of citizens who had scant awareness or interest in our community prior to the end of May.

First baseman Blake Cavill was the picture of intensity after blasting a home run in Sunday’s 12-8 victory over Ole Miss. Blake, quite an interesting story and a wonderful Troy ambassador, is from Australia. (Photo by Ethan Prendergast)

***

In the future, new students will attend Troy University because of the accomplishments of this baseball team; talented new sports recruits will choose to attend school in Pike County; talented coaches will come to Troy because they will have seen proof that Troy teams can compete with the largest and best-known programs in the nation … and, finally, alumni and school boosters will no doubt invest in academic and sports programs, which will make other memorable sports accomplishments possible.

By significant margins, Troy was the smallest college to participate in the College World Series, with, by far, the smallest athletic budget … and the city of Troy is the smallest college town of any of the state university programs that were in Omaha.

Throughout the state and nation, casual and avid sports fans took note of the mid-Major Program that kept finding a way to win. For five games, Troy had to win or see its season end … and Troy won every time.

It even took grit for Troy to make the tournament field.

Our student athletes played with passion, pride and determination and were outstanding ambassadors of our college and town who always showed their class.

Numerous fans enjoyed the Bucket List trip of a lifetime, getting to spend several days and nights soaking in the unique atmosphere of one of college sports most celebrated events.

Those of us who didn’t make it to Omaha got to live vicariously through our friends and neighbors who reported back on social media.

***

In today’s final game, the contest was probably closer than the lopsided final score would indicate. West Virginia broke open a close game (2-0) thanks to a 3-run home run by the Mountaineers’ top hitter in the sixth inning (after Troy recorded the first two outs and looked like it would stay within striking distance).

In several innings, Troy had base runners in scoring position and fans no doubt kept expecting yet another grand slam, another 7-run inning, another comeback victory. Alas, after so many 11-run explosions, Troy was probably over-due for a game where the big or key hits didn’t materialize.

But, of course, that’s the way sports go. In all national championship tournaments, only one team will win its final game. Sometimes good teams lose by one run in the bottom of the 9th and sometimes by double digits. However, this doesn’t mean the teams that come up short have anything to bow their heads about.

In fact, I would argue that in the College Baseball Season of 2026, Troy University will be the biggest winner among the 299 programs that didn’t take home the largest trophy.

The CWS, Regional and Super Regional banners will be on display at Riddle-Pace Field when our grandchildren attend games at this venue 20 or 50 years from today.

This year, Troy beat fellow CWS participants Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, plus Florida (twice), Miami and Sunbelt Conference champs USM twice. While WVU rolled late today, Troy easily could have beaten the same team on Friday (a 7-5 loss).

The elation of the great victories will endure longer than the disappointment of today’s final game.

’Twas a wonderful ride. I know I feel blessed I was one fan who was uplifted by a series of events and accomplishments that I didn’t think I’d ever get to experience.

To Coach Skylar Meade’s Trojan Warriors, thank you for the grandest of memories.

Write it down; one day Troy will return to Omaha and the Troy Trojans - now far more conspicuous on the college sports map - will win it all.

In a magical series of weeks, Troy made the biggest of splashes and won the hearts of Trojans everywhere.

One-time “tips” for the author (of any amount) are also appreciated and can be made via this link:

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

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I KNOW I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS MOMENT from the Super Regional in Troy. (Photo by my friend, Joey Meredith) .

Right fielder Houston Markham celebrates an RBI single against Ole Miss.

Troy fans celebrate taking the lead against Ole Miss in “Troymaha.”

Third baseman Josh Pyne, an Indiana transfer, visits with ESPN post-game crew after Ole Miss victory. The free advertising Troy received would be worth millions if TROY had to pay for it.

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr, president of Troy University, gets a hug from my old friend Jenny Laliberte at a pre-game gathering for Troy fans.

I like this “artsy” photo from photographer Ethan Prendergast. Ethan will be a junior at Charles Henderson High School this year. He is the son of Troy Sports Information Director Adam Prendergast. Adam’s daughter, Emma Kate, is one of my daughter’s best friends.

The field was immaculate - thanks to conscientious ground crew members in Omaha, which has done a sterling job making this a “Bucket List” event for many sports fans.

And here’s the official team photo, which will be in press guides and blown-up framed photos in the Athletic Department for many decades.

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Okay, back to the salt mines (with Annie) …

Annie, who sits right next to me with every story I write, also pulled hard for the Trojans and, as usual, assisted with copy-editing duties.

This morning I’m thinking about my next dispatch for my national Substack. It’s just Annie and me here in the international newsroom as Jack is at summer camp at Butter & Egg Adventures and Maggie is at one of her 3-hour off-season workouts as a new member of the CHHS varsity cheerleading squad. Mom, Carrie, is on location at her first over-night pet-sitting gig in Ozark.

Good job, Annie! What should I write about next? Wait, I have an idea!

P.S. The Team Bus is scheduled to arrive at Riddle-Pace Field at 2:45 today. I know we will have a great crowd to greet the Trojans … and I can take some more CWS photos!