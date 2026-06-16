Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
1d

I was saddened to hear that the Friday game did not go in the win column for the Troy team.

However, they made history for themselves and we must all remember the old adage, "there's always next year" and strive to improve in areas necessary for a victory when the opportunity again arises.

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
1dEdited

game was much closer than the score indicates. the home plate umpire's strike zone floated around like one of tim wakefield's knuckleballs, with many dubious calls that went against trojans pitchers. the gavin smith hr in the 6th came after several very borderline calls against dylan alonso, who had been pitching very impressively against a tough lineup.

and the wvu scoring afterward was after coach meade generously gave a bullpen of underclassmen the opportunity to pitch in a college world series.

key to the game was when jabe boroff looked uncharacteristically anxious, went after the first pitch with the bases loaded and grounded out to the first baseman. you know he'll never make that mistake again.

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