Jill Gaylard has been a standout basketball player since she first started playing the sport as a small child. Her father’s favorite sport was baseball.

Several former residents of Troy moved to other cities or states and had children who became very accomplished in one sport or the other.

I thought Troy Citizen readers might not be familiar with some of these excellent athletes and, from time to time, plan to post updates for readers.

One such athlete is Jill Gaylard, the son of my great friend Wes Gaylard and the granddaughter of the late Bo Gaylard and Marsha Gaylard.

Wes and his wife Jenny now live in Vestavia Hills near Birmingham. Wes and Jenny’s baby daughter Jill (the last of four girls) is now a senior at Vestavia Hills High school where she is a star on the team’s girls basketball team, one of the best programs in the state.

I recently learned that Jill, who has been starting for VHS for four years, has now scored more than 1,000 points in her career.

Vestavia Hills promotes its girls basketball team with numerous publicity photos - like this one, recognizing Jill for scoring 1,000 points in her career.

Jill, who is the squad’s point guard, is currently averaging almost 14 points per game for the 7-0 7A team. She is also averaging six assists per game.

Through its early-season games, Vestavia is outscoring its opponents by 27 points per game.

Jill is “on on track to surpass the Vestavia player to have played in most school wins,” said her proud father. The program could reach 150 wins if the team wins 32 games this year, which it should have a chance to do.

According to Wes, six VHS senior have been playing together since 6th grade. As a freshman, Jill played in a state championship game and scored 10 points in a heart-breaking loss to Hoover.

Wes said Jill has multiple college college scholarship offers but, right now, is planning to attend her father’s alma mater of Alabama and not play basketball.

Wes also told me Jill’s best friend and teammate has already signed a scholarship with Penn of the Ivy League.

From Facebook, I found some school promotional photos that honored Jill for scoring 1,000 points.

As one teacher parent and friend of the Gaylards noted in the Reader Comments section,

“(Jill) is so cool and a phenomenal player. I love seeing her around school!!”

This highlight video will give readers an example of Jill’s talent.

Here’s hoping Jill Gaylard can finish her outstanding basketball career with a state title.

Jill is a popuular all-around popular student at Vestavia Hills High School. Here she is as a member of the Homecoming Court in 2021 (with her proud father Wes Gaylard. Wes lived most of his live in Troy before finishing his high school career at Trinity in Montgomery.)

Other former Trojans with children who became standout athletes …

Wes suggested I could do feature stories on many former Trojans who are parents of exceptional athletes.

He mentioned that Sam Drake (CHHS Class of ’86) has a talented daughter who plays softball.

I remember my close friend and classmate Al Bracewell was father to a son who was the best high school pitcher in the state when he was a senior at Briarwood Christian High School.

Ben Bracewell played for Mississippi State for four years, compiling a 2.47 ERA for his career.

Ben became team co-captain at Mississippi State and was named Academic All-Conference five times.

Wes’s former classmate, Linda Lee DiLullo, who ran track in high school for CHHS, had a daughter (Emma) who ran track for Tennessee in the SEC for four years.

The best female track athlete in CHHS history was my classmate, Wanda Elder Brooks (CHHS Class of 1983), who was a standout on Troy State’s track team for four years. (Wanda’s husband was also a baseball pitcher at Troy State.)

Wanda has three daughters, all of whom were star athletes at The Montgomery Academy and went on to play college sports in basketball or volleyball.

Kelly Ingalls’ son, Braxton Garrett, was the top baseball pitcher in Alabama and was the 7th pick in the 2016 Major League baseball draft and has now pitched in many big league games for the Miami Marlins.

Troy Citizen readers are encouraged to let me know of other children of long-time Trojans who have excelled in the sports world. - Bill Rice, Jr.

All the Things I Never Learned to Do

Author’s note: I wrote a quick column this morning that I might as well share with readers. The reason I wrote it should be obvious from the first few paragraphs …

It doesn’t look that hard, but I’ve still never done this all by myself.

I sometimes make breakfast for the family. This morning, out of the blue, my wife asked me if I could make “eggs over easy.” As it turns out, I don’t even know what this style of eggs is.

“Is that a fried egg?” I asked.

Carrie at first told me “yes,” but then she checked on the Internet to make sure she was right. It didn’t matter. I had to admit to Carrie that I don’t know how to make eggs either of those ways. Chef Bill only does scrambled eggs.

This admission made us both laugh. I asked, “can’t you Google, ‘How to fry an egg?”

Carrie first replied that nobody needs to do that because everybody already knows how to do this. But, then she did the search anyway and, of course, a million tutorials popped up.

This anecdote made me think of some of the other things just about everybody else can do … but I can’t.

One thing I can do is pen a List Column. I also don’t mind making embarrassing confessions in said columns … because such admissions might amuse a few readers, plus some of these admissions prove that people really don’t have to learn many things almost everyone used to know.

So, with this prologue out of the way, now for the column proper - Things Bill Never Learned to Do …

Fry an egg

Probably before I was 10, my late mother taught me how to scramble eggs. She also taught me how to make cinnamon toast and cheese toast and fry bacon - which is really all one needs for a wonderful breakfast.

Once in a Blue Moon - I guess when Mom was sick or out of town - my late father would have to make breakfast for his three sons. Dad always made fried eggs, which we called “grease eggs” because he fried the eggs in the same skillet he’d used to fry the bacon.

Because I was hungry, I ate these eggs … often on top of the toast Dad also made. Unlike Mom, Dad didn’t even put butter on the toast before he broiled it. These fried eggs were kind of an acquired taste, but I have noted I enjoy them more the older I get.

But I never learned how to fry an egg.

Drive a car with a stick shift

I got my driver’s license in 1981, when many cars still had a standard transmission. Just about everyone eventually learned how to drive a car where you had to use a clutch and change gears. My older brother, who could even drive a gas truck for my Dad’s gasoline distributorship, tried to teach me one day in his Chevy Citation.

This experience was traumatic as I ended up getting into a fender bender - on train tracks! - because I couldn’t change gears. Rush and I eventually gave up and, to this day, I cannot drive a car without an automatic transmission.

Of course, this never hurt me as I don’t even know if they make cars without automatic transmissions any more. I do remember a few times when friends asked me to move their car - vehicles with a clutch … and I had to quickly come up with an excuse why I couldn’t do this.

“Ahm, I have to go to the bathroom right now.”

Still, if my life is ever in danger and I have to escape a group of Bad Guys and the only car available is one with a standard transmission, I’m going to be in trouble.

Check the oil in a car

My late father owned a couple of Gulf gas stations and, from time to time, as a teenager I had to work at one of them when the regular employees were on vacation or didn’t show for their shift.

One station on Madison Avenue was full-service (remember those?) and about the only people who got gas at this particular station were little old ladies who had probably never pumped their own gas.

I could pump the gas and clean the windshield, but when these sweet elderly ladies asked me “to check the oil,” half the time I couldn’t find the rod that allows one to do this.

Since (most of the time) I could figure out how to open the hood, I realized these customers couldn’t tell what I was doing at the front of the engine. I’d always just return to the driver’s window and say, “Your oil is fine.”

Use a smart phone

Until three months ago, I was in the 1 percent of the population that still used a “flip phone.”

I liked the fact the phone was small and fit in my pocket easily, that my Verizon bill was at least $50 cheaper.

With my flip phones, I could text but it took 20 minutes to make a one-sentence text so I rarely made any texts beyond “ok” or “tx.”

However, when I started The Troy Citizen local Substack, I realized I needed to be able to take photos with my phone and then email them to my desktop computer so I could plop these photos into my stories.

My third grade son and 7th grade daughter have been great teaching me how to do this and I do now, sometimes, make a text that’s longer than four words.

My favorite feature of my I-Phone 16 is that I can listen to any song I want . Also, on longer car trips I can make my kids listen to some of “my music.” With Maggie’s help, we can quickly find, say, Parliament’s “We Want the Funk” or Carly Simon’s “Nobody does it better.”

A lot of people do smart phones better than me, but - at age 59 - I’m catching up.

Roller Skating

I can’t tell you how much I hated birthday parties at skating rinks. I tried to roller skate once or twice, but when you fall down every four feet and have to constantly cling to the guardrail, you don’t feel (or look) particularly cool. I just gave up.

Water skiing

Same with water skiing. The late Charles Bradshaw and his father Coach Bradshaw tried to teach me how to “get up” on skis one afternoon at Lake Martin, but they both gave up after about 20 unsuccessful tries.

Hunting deer

Growing up, probably half my male friends went deer hunting every time the woods were open, including before school. My Dad, grandfather, and brothers were all, at one time, avid deer hunters.

Not me. I did go on two or three dove shoots, but I always felt guilty killing the birds (which I wasn’t going to eat) and the shotguns were too loud for my sensitive ears. So I retired from bird hunting and never even tried deer hunting.

When my friends huddled together at break and told hunting stories, I just sat there silent and wished the conversation would turn back to sports or rock music or pretty girls we were too afraid to ask out.

Cleaning fish

At one time, my late father was also an avid angler (he really liked bream fishing) as was my older brother, who enjoyed fishing for largemouth bass.

I would also fish at Union Spring’s Colley’s Pond, but I usually just caught turtles or got my line hung up in the woods or stumps.

I never once cleaned any of the fish they caught. There’s a good lesson here: Why do something unpleasant (like mess with fish guts) when your Dad or brother will do it? Still, one day I might be hungry and want to cook a bream and I’m going to have to google how to do it (if the electricity is still on).

Ballroom dancing

Just about every teenager in my parents’ and grandparents’ generations learned several popular couple dances (like the “Panama City Bop” or the Charleston. ) By the time I became a teenager, nobody knew any real dances - we just got out on the dance floor and bounced around.

When I was editor of The Montgomery Independent, I was once a (very minor) celebrity in Montgomery, Alabama. Because of this, I was asked to be a “celebrity dancer” in a “Dancing with the Stars” knock-off fund-raiser.

For two months, I took ballroom dance classes from the local Fred Astaire studio and then had to dance in front of 300 people for the big gala (which raised money for the American Cancer Society).

That was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life. My ballroom dance was to Queen’s “This Thing Called Love.” I guess I made it through it, but I’ll never do that again. I was the worst dancer … but I did raise the most money for the Cancer Society … So I’m good at asking people for money …. a skill which still comes in handy.

Playing Bridge

Another activity just about everybody in my parents’ and grandparents’ generations learned to master was the card game, Bridge. My parents loved the game and on numerous occasions tried to teach me how to play. Alas, I could never figure it out, which confirms my theory that my parents generation was a lot smarter than my own.

Still, I can count on zero fingers the times one of my friends said, “Hey, you want to play Bridge?”

POST SCRIPT …

Before I knocked out this latest List Column, my wife fed me two fried eggs on toast … and they weren’t “grease eggs” and were, in fact, a tasty “change of pace” for Sunday breakfast. We figured it out! So maybe old homo sapiens can learn a few new tricks.

