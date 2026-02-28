In the pre-season poll, they were expected to finish fourth or fifth, but the 2025-2026 Trojans knew they had the right stuff to repeat as conference champs.

Despite losing four key starters from last year’s Sun Belt co-champs team, this year’s Trojan team pulled off a rare repeat, winning (with a little luck) the 2025-2026 regular season title outright!

Troy secured the conference title with an 80-65 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in front of 3,360 appreciative fans at Trojan Arena Friday evening.

Coach Scott Cross’s Trojans have now won at least 20 games in five consecutive seasons and are just two victories shy of making the program’s fourth-ever appearance in the NCAA Big Dance.

“This is pretty amazing,” said Coach Cross. “This is such a special group of players. They are a very close-knit bunch and such a joy to coach.”

Cross thanked the community and Troy University leaders for its support of his program.

“I’ve always felt wanted here (in Troy). The administration is awesome. I appreciate all our fans supporting our program. This is a great place to work.”

“I’m just super thankful and grateful to win a championship,” added Coach Cross. “All wins are very difficult, and winning a championship is tough. You never want to take that for granted.”

The Cross family, missing one son who was playing out of town at a tournament, celebrates another title. Austin cross hit a key 3-pointer and a nifty reverse lay-up in the victory.

Two of Troy’s key starters are brothers Cobi and Cooper Campbell, who grew up in Washington state. This year they were joined by their father, an assistant coach on the team.

“It was great being a part of last year’s team, but this year has been surreal,” said sophomore point guard Cooper Campbell.

Last year, Cooper’s older brother couldn’t play due to an injury and was redshirred.

“It’s been super fun to play with my brother and then to play for my father and have our whole family here has been an incredible experience, something I never thought would happen,” said Cooper. “Our whole team is very close. It’s just a great group of teammates.”

(Note: Cooper and Cobi’s baby sister, Caia, is the star guard on CHHS’s 31-0 team that is two wins away from winning a 5A state title. Caia scored 39 points in a 67-50 Regional Finals victory over St. Paul’s of Mobile last week.)

The Troy community is grateful the Campbell family made our city their home. Cobi is No. 2, Cooper is No. 3. (Photos by Bill Rice Jr. for The Troy Citizen).

Added Cooper’s brother Cobi, one of the conference’s top long-range shooters.

“(Repeating) was our goal; really our expectation. We had some ups and downs and a few slip-ups (in the season.) It wasn’t always easy, but we’ve played really well in some of our biggest games. Our guys enjoy playing for one another.”

Winning the final game against Louisianna-Monroe, which finished last in the league, wasn’t a cakewalk.

With 13 minutes left in the game, Troy led by only one point.

However, Troy stepped on the gas in the game’s final 13 minutes and pulled away for a comfortable victory.

As Coach Cross said after the game, Troy got contributions from every player who saw action (including all four seniors, except for the injured Seng, on “Senior Night.”)

Junior Thomas Dowd, who would have to be the favorite to be the Sun Belt’s Player of the Year, finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, his 16th “double-double” of the year.

Thomas Dowd, right and Theo Seng celebrate back-to-back titles. Dowd and Seng are best buddies off the court. Seng, who also had a great year, is questionable for the conference tourney as he re-habs a knee injury.

Senior Jerrell Bellamy, previously one of the team’s top reserves, has recently been starting as forward Theo Seng battles a knee injury. (It’s unknown if Seng will be available for the SBC tournament). Bellamy, who scored 24 points in a recent game, added 14 Friday night.

Best-known for his highlight-reel dunks, Bellamy has also proven that - like Seng - he can stroke it from beyond the 3-point arc, hitting two key three-pointers Friday night.

Victor Valdes is another Trojan that should get some consideration for league Player of the Year.

Valdes, a junior, ended Friday’s game with 14 points and six assists. (Lately Valdes, a 6-7 small forward who can also play point guard, has been racking up assists.)

Senior Jerrell Bellamy, left, has been a star player in recent games and Victor Valdes should be a candidate (with Dowd) for League MVP.

Cooper Campbell added 12 points to give Troy four players in double figures.

Troy finishes the regular season with a 20-11 record, 12-6 in the conference.

Entering Friday’s night’s game it looked like as many as four or five teams could tie for first place. Amazingly, though, Marshall, Appalachian State and South Alabama were all upset Friday night, leaving Troy all alone in first place; six (!) teams tied for second place at 11-7.

This is the first time in program history Troy has been the outright Sun Belt Conference champs.

Because Troy finished first in the league, it gets a bye until the semi-finals of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney.

Troy will play again next Sunday in Pensacola, needing two wins to secure the League’s automatic berth to the NCAA dance.

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The season included many high points, but also a couple of unexpected or, perhaps, surprising losses.

High points, of course, included winning the league title outright, which is no easy task in a 14-team league where seemingly all teams can beat any team in the league on a given night.

One of Troy’s most impressive wins might have been two weeks ago when the Trojans beat Akron of the MAC by 10 points in Trojan Arena. Akron is 24-5 and has lost only one game in its last 14 contests - to Troy.

Early in the season on an extended road trip to California, Troy upset San Diego State, a regular NCAA Tournament team in an overtime thriller. Troy then lost a triple over-time heart-breaker to USC when a USC Trojan hit an off-balance, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer in triple overtime.

Troy also beat UAB on its home court for the first time in program history on a memorable put-back by Dowd with less than one second remaining in the game.

I think this is my favorite photo from this basketball season.

“We’ve had flashes where we played very well,” said Cobi Campbell and, then, as noted, a few “slip-ups,” but to come out on top in an 18-game Sun Belt regular season - “we’ll take that.”

Now Troy players and fans will cross their fingers and hope the Trojans can go back-to-back in the Sun Belt tournament as well.

But that high-stakes drama is still to come.

Last season, Troy had to win 3 straight games to win the SBC tournament and the automatic berth to the Big Dance. This year, Troy would need to only win two straight. Let’s hope we have a big crowd that travels to Pensacola next weekend.

Friday night, with the confetti cannon firing strings of paper into the Trojan Arena roof tops and Queen’s “We Are the Champions” blaring over the P.A. system, it was time for Troy’s players to savor another memorable season and another very impressive accomplishment.

The Men of Troy proved, once again, they were the best basketball team in the Sun Belt Conference.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

Coach Cross’s wife, Jennifer (center) can’t conceal her joy as Troy finished the deal and won the regular season title. At far left is Caia Campbell, no doubt excited for her brothers. Caia is one of the best female high school basketball players in our state.

Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr helped cut the nets during the extended post-game celebration. Coach Cross and Mrs. Hawkins spot Dr. Hawkins as he navigates the ladder.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

NOTE: More Game and Season Notes are in today’s Reader Comments Section.