The late Mr. Weeks, a WWII Navy veteran, convinced future President Eisenhower to make a national holiday for all military veterans.

By Dr. Wayne Curtis

November 11 is a special day. It is the one day of the year set aside to thank and honor those who have served in our armed forces. Most people are not aware of the history of Veterans Day. It involves an Alabamian who played a key role in its establishment. In fact, he has been called the “Father of Veterans Day.”

Veterans Day should not be confused with Memorial Day, a national holiday in May. Memorial Day commemorates those military veterans who gave their lives in the service of the nation. Veterans Day honors all those who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

Some of our readers may remember from a history class that Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day. The armistice ending the Great War, later designated World War I, was signed near the city of Compiegne (France) on November 11, 1918 — on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

President Woodrow Wilson designated November 11, 1919 — the first anniversary of the end of World War I — “Armistice Day.” In June 1926, Congress passed a resolution requesting President Calvin Coolidge issue a proclamation calling for an annual observance on November 11.

The day, to be known as Armistice Day, finally became a national holiday honoring World War I veterans in 1938.

In 1945, Birmingham native Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, proposed that Armistice Day be expanded to include all veterans. Weeks led a delegation to explain this idea to Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, who supported the concept. Weeks led the first national celebration of veterans in 1947 in Birmingham, now known as the birthplace of Veterans Day. He continued this role until his death in 1985.

In 1954 — eight and a half years after Weeks first proposed the event — Kansas congressman Ed Rees introduced a bill to formally establish the holiday. President Eisenhower signed the bill into law on May 26 of the year. It has been known as Veterans Day since then.

And in 1982, President Ronald Reagan honored Weeks with the Presidential Citizenship Medal in a White House ceremony. Reagan characterized Weeks as the “driving force” for the national holiday.

As you observe Veterans Day this year, you may enjoy the holiday from work. But keep in mind the day’s significance. If you see someone who has worn the uniform of the United States, thank him or her for their service.

Raymond Weeks has been called “the father of Veteran’s Day.”

Wayne Curtis, former superintendent of Alabama banks, is a retired Troy University business school dean. Email him at wccurtis39 @gmail.com.

Troy men play only November home game tomorrow

Redshirt freshman Austin Cross, the son of Coach Scott Cross, has averaged about 16 minutes of playing time in his first games as a Trojan. Austin, a high school standout at PLAS and then CHHS, has hit three three-pointers on the season.

Troy opens its 2025-26 home schedule on Tuesday, November 11th at 6 p.m. against Pensacola Christian, as the Trojans return to Trojan Arena after earning two hard-fought road wins over Kent State and Furman last week.

Cooper Campbell led the way for Troy (2-0) in the opening week, averaging 20 points, 5.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals. Thomas Dowd was also key, averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Pensacola Christian, an NCCAA member institution, enters the game with a 3-3 record. Tuesday night’s contest will serve as an exhibition for the Eagles.

Tuesday night’s game will be Troy’s only home contest in the month of November.

The game will be “Military Appreciation Night. - Free Admission for all Active, Retired and Reserve members of the Military.

The Trojans will then embark on a six-game road trip highlighted by four matchups in the state of California before returning home to face West Georgia on Dec. 1.

Troy, which lost four starters from last year’s NCAA Tourney team and Sun Belt championship squad, is off to an impressive start with two exciting road victories over Kent State and Furman.

Against Furman Friday night, Cooper Campbell led the way with 21 points on 61 percent shooting as Troy spoiled Furman’s home opener, 64-61.

Troy (2-0) found itself in another tight finish to open the season, tied at 55 with under four minutes to play. The Trojans rattled off seven straight points, including a clutch three from Victor Valdes, to seal the victory.

Quotable – Head Coach Scott Cross:

“First of all, thank the good Lord for this victory. What a hard-fought game it was. I think this might be the most poised basketball team I’ve ever coached in my career. They don’t get rattled, they’re confident, they’re connected. Furman is a great basketball team. They’re an NCAA Tournament caliber team and we came in here and found a way to grit the game out.”

Forward Thomas Dowd on the win:

“This is the most mentally tough team we’ve had in my three years I’ve been here. We’ve had two really close games in harsh environments on the road. We were able to stay poised, run through our actions, hit big shots and come out with a win.”

Game Information:

Location: Troy, Ala. - Trojan Arena (5,200)

The Matchup: Troy vs. Pensacola Christian

When: Tuesday, November 11 – 6 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Troy Sports Media Network

Promotions: Military Appreciation Game, Troy Athletics SAAC Food Drive

Playing from Ahead …

Through the first two games of the season, Troy has led for all but three minutes of game time. The Trojans never trailed on Friday at Furman and have built double-digit leads within the opening seven minutes of both contests.

Sweet Home Alabama

Under Scott Cross, Troy is 60-25 at home, with the team 105-80 overall in Trojan Arena. The Trojans finished the 2024-25 season with an 11-4 record at home and are 26-6 in Trojan Arena since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Scouting Pensacola Christian: Pensacola Christian enters Tuesday’s game with a 3-3 record, most recently picking up a victory over Arlington Baptist, 91-81.

Up Next …

Troy begins its longest road stretch of the season on Thursday, heading west to face Loyola Marymount on Friday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m. CT. The Trojans will also take on CSUN, San Diego State, and USC before traveling to Fort Myers for two games at the Coconut Hoops event from Nov. 24–26. Troy will face Toledo on the 24th and either Belmont or Saint Francis on the 26th.

Notables:

Troy has faced one of the most difficult opening stretches in the Sun Belt this season. In their respective preseason conference coaches’ polls, Kent State (MAC) was picked to finish third, while Furman (SoCon) was tabbed second.

• Troy is 5-1 in home openers under head coach Scott Cross, having won each of the last five. The Trojans have also won nine of their last ten home openers overall.

• The Trojans debuted a new look last week, as the team returns just under 40 percent of its scoring from last year’s Sun Belt Championship team. Leading the returning group is junior forward Thomas Dowd, who was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team in October. Dowd started all but one game last season and will be called upon to take on an even larger role following the departures of the Trojans’ two leading scorers from the 2024-25 squad — Tayton Conerway and Myles Rigsby.

6 p.m. – Men’s Basketball vs. Pensacola Christian in Trojan Arena

* Radio: Troy Sports Media Network

* Promotions:

* $2 Tuesday Ticket Special- $2 General Admission Tickets available as part of online only special. Please visit www.TroyTrojans.com/Tickets<http://www.troytrojans.com/Tickets> to access this special price point.

* Military Appreciation Game- Free Admission for all Active, Retired and Reserve members of the Military. Please visit the Trojan Arena Box Office to receive your ticket.

* Presentation of the Colors as part of the National Anthem.

* Special in-game recognitions during the game.

* First 300 Troy Students receive a limited edition Troy Basketball Military Appreciation Game T-shirt

Troy women host Chattanooga on Wednesday

Highly-touted freshman Saniya Jackson from Montgomery scored 17 points in just 16 minutes of playing time against Miss. Valley State.

As impressive as the men’s Trojans have been, Coach Chanda Rigby’s 14th Troy team is off to an even more impressive start as Troy has won three games - all by more than 36 points.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12th the Trojans will face rival Chattanooga in another “Military Appreciation” contest.

* Free Admission for all Active, Retired and Reserve members of the Military. Please visit the Trojan Arena Box Office to receive your ticket.

* The First 300 Troy Students receive a limited edition Troy Basketball Military Appreciation Game T-shirt.

In back-to-back games to start 2025-26, the Troy women’s basketball program avenged losses from last year with a 95-50 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday afternoon in Trojan Arena.

The Trojans (2-0) forced 35 turnovers, converting them into 39 points. The Troy defense also held Mississippi Valley State (0-1) to 31.8% shooting and won the rebound battle 53-41.

The 2-0 start is the first for Troy since 2022-23 and the fifth of head coach Chanda Rigby’s tenure.

Fortuna Ngnawo led the charge with her second career game with 20-plus points at 22 – she also tied her career-high of four blocks set in the season-opener against Toledo. Freshman guard Saniya Jackson came off the bench and produced 17 points, two steals and four rebounds in just 16 minutes of play. Troy also had eight players with multiple steals, including five from Kamesha Moore.

Troy’s defense did the rest, holding Mississippi Valley State to just nine points in the fourth quarter to win 95-50 and start 2-0.

Head Coach Chanda Rigby:

“It’s a great day in Trojan Arena, and we thank everyone who came out. It’s great to start 2-0 and create this momentum. That’s what we talked about in the locker room before the game. We were trying to build momentum with a win today, and we did that. “

“Despite coming out a little slow, we built momentum throughout the game. Our freshmen and newcomers built momentum individually, especially with Jackson at 17 points. What an honor it is to have her here, doing what she’s already doing as a freshman. And then Fortuna, she’s doing so much for us, especially with back-to-back games with four blocks. Now we have Chattanooga, with whom we had two crazy battles last season. Now, we can’t go backwards. We have to keep this momentum going into that game.”

Troy also won an exhibition game over AUM, which doesn’t count on the official record, by approximately 50 points and beat Toledo by 37 points on the road in the Sunbelt-MAC challenge.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.