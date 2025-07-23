7-year-old Bobby Rice didn’t seem too intimidated by the Legend of Bear Bryant.

In the column, Goodman sings the praises of late Alabama Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, who created a scholarship fund to help the children of his former players attend college.

What the story does is document, again, the many ways Coach Bryant tried to help his former players, who he must have recognized made great sacrifices to help himself and the University of Alabama build its unsurpassed football tradition.

The column made me think of an example of Coach Bryant’s magnanimous character that involves my late father and my own family.

Before Dad’s senior season in 1961, my father married my late mother, Marcia Chapman Rice.

While Coach Bryant frowned on players getting married, he still supported them when they did. (Coach Bryant himself got married to his wife, Troy native Mary Harmon Black Bryant, when they were both still in college).

Paul Bryant’s wife , the former Mary Harmon Black, was born in Troy and lived here for seven years before moving to Birmingham.

During the football season, Mom was expecting a baby who would become my oldest brother, Rush. Also a student at Alabama, Mom visited a Tuscaloosa doctor during the 1961 season for obstetric consultations.

(Rush was actually born in Troy’s Beard Hospital a few days before the Auburn game in 1961. Dad missed at least one practice for the birth.)

As an aside, Dad played his best game ever against Auburn, recording three sacks and 10 tackles. I’ve been told that on the “Coach Bryant Show” that Sunday, Coach Bryant bragged about “Bill Rice, a proud new papa.”

After the Auburn game, Dad had to practice hard for the upcoming Sugar Bowl, which Alabama won to claim Coach Bryant’s first national title. After the Sugar Bowl, Dad played in the Senior Bowl, where players actually got paid to play.

In early January 1962, Dad returned to college to finish his degree.

One day, he went to the doctor’s office to settle Mom’s medical bill. (Apparently, people used to actually pay cash for medical services rendered).

When Dad spoke to the office manager, he was told, “That bill’s already been paid.”

While Dad was suddenly rich from his $750 Senior Bowl payday, before this - when Coach Bryant must have paid the bill - Dad was just a young father with no income.

For my father and mother, the identify of the anonymous person who paid the bill was no great mystery.

Also, it should be stressed that this was not an NCAA violation as Dad was now a “former player.” That is, this was no inducement to entice a quality player who might help Alabama win football games in the future as Dad had played his last game wearing the crimson jersey.

One can take this anecdote and multiply it by probably 2,500 to find other examples of how Coach Bryant did what he could to help former players after their eligibility had expired.

The back story of the time Coach Bryant spoke in Auburn …

After his playing career was over, Dad rarely if ever asked Coach Bryant for a favor, but he did once.

In 1975, our family was living in Opelika and Dad had been named the president of the Lee County chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni Association.

To raise money for a scholarship for local high school graduates who wanted to attend the Capstone, Dad came up with the idea of having Coach Bryant speak at a dinner for the group.

He wrote a letter to Coach Bryant, asking him if he would come speak to the group at the Saugahatchee Country Club (in Auburn) during the off-season

Coach Bryant, of course, agreed. In fact, this might have been the only time Coach Bryant came to Auburn to speak.

The event made the front page of The Opelika Auburn News and no doubt set fund-raising records for the organization. (The front page photo in the local paper was of my little brother Bobby, 7 at the time and wearing an Alabama “net” jersey, greeting a bemused Coach Bryant at the airport.)

Needless to say, Dad was the hero of the alumni group for pulling off this speaker coup.

I’m not the only person who remembers this event …

As an aside, when Alabama played its first-ever football game in Auburn in 1989, the game program included an article written by long-time Auburn Sports Information Director and future athletic director David Housel, recounting the time Coach Bryant came to Auburn.

Among the patrons at the event was the biggest Auburn fan of them all - David Housel. (I always thought that story in that historic game program was a class gesture).

The man on the far right became athletic director at Auburn and once wrote a story in an Iron Bowl program about this event.

As another aside, the Coach of Auburn and the athletic director who negotiated the change in contract that took the Iron Bowl out of Birmingham was Pat Dye. Dad and Coach Dye had become close friends while playing football for the Ft. Benning Dough Boys. As it turned out, Dad helped Coach Dye get his first coaching job as an assistant to Coach Bryant at Alabama.

While speculation, I imagine Coach Bryant also appreciated my father because he gave him a job recommendation that produced one of Coach Bryant’s greatest and most important assistant coaches.

Why I got to “meet Coach Bryant” …

Another way Coach Bryant helped his former players is he always found time to meet with these children if the opportunity presented itself.

I’m among the group who can say “I met Coach Bryant’ on two occasions. (Unlike Bobby, I was too scared to introduce myself to him in 1975).

I met Coach Bryant the first time when my late uncle, Bobby Rice, took me with him so I could visit with Coach Bryant. At the time, Uncle Bobby was an engineer for the physical plant of the University and he happened to live in the same neighborhood of Coach Bryant. (Uncle Bobby later became director of athletic facilities at UA).

I remember spending about 30 minutes in Coach Bryant’s office and that Coach Bryant couldn’t have been more gracious.

The things you remember: As I still recall, Uncle Bobby showed Coach Bryant plans for a future baseball field expansion. Coach Bryant also asked Uncle Bobby if he would come over and investigate an issue involving the roof of Coach Bryant’s house. (I bet Uncle Bobby followed-up on this request!)

I also remember my cousin, Robert, probably six at the time, asked Coach Bryant a random question about Jeff Rutledge and Tony Nathan’s birthdays and Coach Bryant called in his secretary and asked her to give Robert this answer, which she did.

When I was a senior in high school, my best friend, the late Charles Bradshaw was being recruited by Alabama. I got to go on a recruiting trip with Charles and again spend time in Coach Bryant’s office. I didn’t see it, but I was later told that on his Sunday TV show Coach Bryant mentioned that he was happy that he got to visit with the children of two of his former players, “Charles Bradshaw and Bill Rice, Jr from Troy.”

Rush has some great Coach Bryant stories …

My brother Rush, now all grown up, got to meet Coach Bryant several times while Rush was in college at Alabama. Rush - like Coach Bryant and Coach Bryant’s son - was a Sigma Nu.

(Note: I suspect Paul Bryant, Jr. has done more than anyone else to fund those scholarships for his father’s former players.)

Coach Bryant always made it clear to former players that if they had children now attending Alabama these kids should come visit him every now and then. Rush did this and even took some of his fraternity brothers with him on these visits.

At one meeting, which included several Sigma Nu’s (like Pat Trammell, Jr.) someone in the group bragged to Coach Bryant that the Sigma Nu’s had the second highest grade point average of any campus organization.

An exact quote from Coach Bryant has been shared with me by several sources who were there.

“Second place. That’s not very damn good, is it?”

Coach Bryant wasn’t joking; he was serious. In fact, I think this anecdote captures the greatness of Paul Bear Bryant.

Rush, along with Troy native and Sigma Nu rush chairman Mark Davis, even got to visit with Coach Bryant and Mrs. Bryant at their home.

One time a group of Sigma Nu’s went to the house to pick up Marc Tyson, Coach Bryant’s grandson and a five-star high school rushee from The Montgomery Academy that Mark was “recruiting.”

The group made small talk while the Bryant’s were eating dinner on TV trays.

One of the Sigma Nu’s, who had never met Coach Bryant, was Slats Slayton from Montgomery. (Slats, who briefly attended Troy State, later became one of the most influential ad agency directors in state history when he created the “Yellow Man” advertising campaign - for Jimmy Rane, a huge Auburn booster).

At the time, Slats was just a clever college student who didn’t follow football as passionately as his classmates - but he definitely knew who Coach Bryant was and must have been a nervous wreck.

Here’s the story that has been told a million times by the Sigma Nu’s who were there:

Coach Bryant: “Slats, do you want a roll?”

Slats (looking at his watch and then standing up): “Yep, it’s about that time, Coach.”

Slats thought Coach Bryant was telling the group it was time to leave (“let’s roll”), but Coach Bryant was just trying to pass him a piece of bread!

A final Coach Bryant story that shows how he wanted to help the children of former players ….

Because I once thought about writing a book on Alabama football after Coach Bryant’s retirement, I’ve done a tremendous amount of research on, arguably, the most famous figure in state history.

From this research, I know the details of one of Coach Bryant’s very last conversations.

A few weeks after his final game, Coach Bryant suffered a mild heart attack and was admitted to Druid City Hospital. Perhaps his last visitor was from his successor, Ray Perkins.

As Coach Perkins later revealed in several interviews, Coach Bryant asked Perkins if he was going to offer a scholarship to a certain player that Coach Bryant’s staff had been recruiting.

Coach Perkins said, “No.”

I know the player they were talking about must have been Charles Bradshaw, my best friend and a Troy native.

Like myself, Charles’s father, Coach Charlie Bradshaw, had once been a player for Bryant (at Kentucky) and, later, a key assistant at Alabama. Charles’s mother, Martha, was also Mrs. Bryant’s best friend.

That is, in his last hours on earth, Coach Bryant was thinking about how he could help the son of a former player.

While I’ve never confirmed this, I also have a strong sense of what Coach Bryant did when he learned Ray Perkins wasn’t going to offer Charles a football scholarship.

My conjecture is that Coach Bryant picked up the hospital phone and called another former player of his, Charlie Pell, who was the head football coach at the University of Florida at the time.

The University of Florida and Coach Pell did give Charles a football scholarship. (Charles played one year at Florida before transferring to Alabama, where he was a regular student - and a Sigma Nu!)

It’s been said Coach Bryant was one of the most-demanding task maskers of his players of any coach who’s ever lived.

But the same man clearly loved and appreciated these players. While they were his players, he did whatever he could to to help them become champions even if his methods might have seemed harsh to them at the time.

After they were no longer players, he no doubt did more to help these same players than probably any coach in history.

Such anecdotes, in part, explain why newspaper columnists are still writing stories about Coach Paul Bear Bryant 43 years after his death.

Coach Bryant became a great man, and eventually a legendary figure, because he genuinely cared about the young men who chose to play for him - which might be a good lesson for all of us.

