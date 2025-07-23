Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wes Gaylard's avatar
Wes Gaylard
11m

Enjoyed that. It’s about time that the story of the doctor bill was released. However, the paper bag over the license plate story still has several years before it can be told. My understanding is that The Omelet Shoppe has 1 remaining location in Sumiton.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture