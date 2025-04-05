Perform it and they will come! Lines form before Thursday’s Opening Performance. (Photos by Bill Rice, Jr.)

Don’t worry; it’s not too late. If you haven’t seen (and heard) “The Music Man” yet … you still have two more days to correct this wrong. (Here’s a preview story I published earlier.)

The beloved musical produced by Troy University drama and music students opened Thursday night at the Troy Amphitheater to stellar reviews from local residents.

Only two shows remain - Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. I’ve been told the weather calls for rain on Sunday, but the producers have a plan for inclement weather - they will simply move the production across campus to the Claudia Crosby Theater.

Since Jack Rice plays Winthrop (so far so good!), we’ve seen the first two shows and were blown away by the talent and professionalism of all actors, dancers and musicians.

While patrons aren’t supposed to take pictures or videos during the performance, I did snap a few photos to “capture the scene” before the play began. This is only the second major production every held at The Troy University Ampitheatre. Let’s hope there will be many more to come.

BYOB - Bring Your Own Blanket!

Everyone loves great music and songs.

Tickets are just $5 and $10. See Ticket info at the bottom of this story.

Congratulations and thank-you to all 125 people who have made this special and memorable event possible!

*** (Thanks for sharing with friends and family members who might want to attend Saturday or Sunday’s performances). ***

Maggie Rice, center, shows her support to baby brother Jack (who is in the cast). Also supporting Jack were Maggie’s CHMS classmates Emma Kate Prendergast (left) and Gena Sanders (right).

Think how pretty this scene will be when the Lagoon Project is completed in the next few months.

Popular Songs and Numbers …

The “train song” (Opening Scene, “Rock Island”)

“You Got Trouble”

“Seventy-Six Trombones”

“Pick a Little, Talk-a-Little”

“Shipoopi”

“Marian the Librarian”

“Till There Was You”

“The Wells Fargo Wagon”

“Gary, Indiana”

Several scene-stealing songs by the town’s bickering School Board members who become great friends when they form a Barbershop Quartet and perform songs like …

“Ice Cream: and “Lida Rose”

Slowly filling up before “show time”

The music in “The Music Man” comes from a 53-member symphony orchesta, which didn’t miss a note

As they say: “Bring the entire family.”

Tickets are available at the ampitheater on the night of the production (cash and credit cards accepted). Premium tickets are $10 and include outdoor chairs, already set-up. Other tickets are just $5 with patrons asked to bring their own outdoor chairs or blankets.

Tickets are available on-line from the Troy University Speech and Drama Department website. (Click on link in this paragraph).

Tickets are also available at the Barnes & Noble book store at the Trojan Center.

In the event of rain, performances will be held in the Claudia Crosby Theater.