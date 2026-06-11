The media frenzy and unprecedented fan interest shot into the stratosphere after Troy won four straight to claim its first-ever regional title in Gainesville.

Author’s note: I enjoy researching topics that interest me. Many of the data or figures I compile can be presented in “By-the-Numbers” format … so here you go, Sports Fans!

Troy College World Series - By the Numbers

0 - Schools from Alabama that have won a Division I College World Series.

0 - Number of three-game series this season where Troy was swept.

0 - Number of teams in this year’s World Series who also made it last year.

1 - Number of times Troy has advanced to the Division I World Series.

1 - Number of times Troy shutout an opponent this year (a 1-0 victory over Marshall).

2 - Number of National Championships Troy won at the Division II World Series. (Note: State college Jax State also won two Division II titles).

Troy won its first baseball national title in 1986 at Patterson Field in Montgomery. Mike Perez (next to Coach Riddle) pitched a 1-hit, shutout in the championship game against Columbus State.

2 - Number of Troy players who are not from America.

2 - Number of runs Troy’s pitchers have allowed in each of its last three games.

3 - Number of Sunbelt teams who have advanced to College World Series. (Note: Coastal Carolina won the Series in 2016, but was not a Sunbelt member at the time; Coastal Carolina was runner-up last year; Louisiana has also played in the CWS.)

3 - Number of post-season appearances by Troy’s three main male athletic teams (football, basketball and baseball) this season.

3 - Number of Alabama colleges that have advanced to the CWS (Alabama six times; Auburn six times and Troy one time).

Local kid does well is always an uplifting story …

4 - Players who grew up in Troy who earned All-American or All-Conference recognition while playing at Troy (Drew Nelson, Joey Denison, Chase Smartt and Ross Jinright).

Drew Nelson (shown with family members) has been playing in memorable baseball games since he graduated from Tee Ball. But none have probably been more memorable than the last two weeks.

Before he became an All-Star CPA, Ross Jinright was a standout infielder at CHHS and then Troy State.

4 - Teams ranked in the National Top 15 Troy defeated this year (Georgia, Alabama, Southern Miss and Florida, twice).

4 - Troy’s longest losing streak this season (March 7 to 13th).

4 - Number of walks allowed by Troy’s pitchers in last 27 innings.

5 - Number of Sunbelt teams who made this year’s NCAA field (out of 64 teams).

5 - Number of CWS participants from the SEC. (Note: 12 of 16 SEC teams made the field).

5 - Number of SEC teams Troy has played this season (Note: Troy claimed four victories in eight games).

5 - Number of former Troy players in the school’s Sports Hall of Fame. (Plus two coaches - Chase Riddle and Bobby Pierce). Inductee Rodney Donaldson starred in basketball and baseball and Mark Smartt was a standout player who later became head coach).

5 - Number of Troy players with batting averages of .304 or higher entering the CWS.

6 - Number of consecutive games Troy has now won (longest winning streak of the season.)

6 - Number of transfers scheduled to start for Troy Friday (includes the pitcher and five hitters).

6 - Number of CWS appearances by Alabama.

Here’s hoping “Jabe Ruth” keeps his Mojo in corn country …

7 - Number of home runs Jabe Boroff has hit in the post-season, including two grand slams. (Note: Jabe once hit five dingers in one junior college game!)

7 - Number of CWS participants who are the state university in their states.

7 - Number of Troy players from the state of Alabama.

7 - Number of College World Series appearances for Troy at Division II level.

10 - Approximate number of runs Troy has scored, on average, in its last 12 games (since the Sunbelt Conference Tournament).

10 - Number of Alabama colleges that play NCAA Division I baseball.

11.7 - Number of scholarships Division I teams could previously award to its 34 to 40 players (see below for new number).

9 - Number of times Troy made the NCAA Division I Regionals since going to Division I in 1994.

9 - Number of bases West Virginia stole in its last game.

15 - Number of former Troy players who played in the Major Leagues (Pitcher Danny Cox had the longest career - 11 years from 1983-95.)

15 - Number of one-run games Troy played this year (in 68 games).

15 - Number of Troy victories in its last 20 games.

16 - Number of states where Troy players attended high school.

17 - Number of teams Troy played this year that made the NCAA tournament (13 before the Regionals and now 4 in the tournament).

19 - Number of home runs by catcher Jimmy Janicki this year (leads the team).

Once the runs start coming …

20 - Out of 68 games, number of games this year where Troy scored 10 or more runs (29.4 percent of its games).

$25 to $60 - Cost of a general admission ticket to a CWS game (secondary market prices might be cheaper). “All-session” passes for every game start at $1,165 (source: Google AI).

26 - Number of TROY players who are a five-year senior, 4-year-senior or junior. (Note: 72.2 percent of the players on the team roster are upperclassmen).

27 - Number of years since Alabama last played in the CWS.

29 - Number of runs scored by West Virginia in its two Super Regional victories.

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All that matters is how well you are playing in May and June …

30 - Number of Troy baseball losses this season (the most of any previous CWS participant).

34 - Number of scholarships Division I baseball programs can now award.

36 - Number of players on Troy’s roster this year.

39 - Number of CWS appearances by Texas (the all-time record).

46 - Number of times Troy centerfielder Steve Meier has been hit by a pitch in the last two seasons.

55 - Number of stolen bases Troy had this year. (Note: West Virginia has 114).

58 - Number of errors committed in the field by Troy in 68 games. (0.85 errors per game). Note: West Virginia committed only 45 errors in 60 games.

84 - Number of stolen bases Troy first base coach Adam Godwin had in his senior year at Troy in 2005. (The entire Troy team has 55 this season).

85 - Number of RBI by catcher Jimmy Janicki this year (leads the team; Blake Cavill is second in this category with 50 RBI).

93 - Number of home runs Troy hit on the season. (West Virginia has hit 55, Georgia has hit 174, an all-time D-I record for a season).

100-plus - Number of former players who attended Super Regional games (estimate from former player and coach Mark Smartt).

115 - Number of stolen bases by West Virginia this year.

300 - Number of career hits by Troy third baseman Josh Pyne, the most of any active Division I player.

Round-trip is about 2,200 miles …. $4 gas at 30 miles per gallon = approximately $300, the price of a Bucket List Memory!

300 - In dollars, estimated gasoline expense of driving to and from Omaha from Troy.

300 - Number of colleges who participate in NCAA Division I baseball.

1,011 - Distance in miles between Troy and Omaha. (Estimated driving time of 15.5 hours).

Troy expanded Riddle Pace Field before the 2024 season and also improved its baseball facilities significantly in 2008 with the completion of the Lott Complex.

Build it and they will come …

3,982 - Troy attendance record before Super Regionals, set this year against Alabama.

6,000 - Approximate student enrollment of Troy’s main campus. (Note: Texas has an enrollment of 55,000. Besides Troy, West Virginia has the smallest college with an on-campus enrollment of 23,500.)

7,033 - New attendance record, set in Game 2 of the Super Regionals against Arkansas Little Rock.

18,042 - Population of Troy - by far, the smallest town of any of the 8 teams in the CWS.

24,000 - Seating capacity of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

2.5 million - Average viewers on ESPN and its streaming channels who watched College World Series Games last year.

(Note: TV ratings for regional and Super Regional telecasts were up significantly this year, per a recent ESPN story - recommended read here.)

12 million - in dollars, estimated cost of Riddle-Pace expansion/ renovation project completed prior to the 2024 season.

$50 million? - Estimated value of free local, state, regional and national advertising Troy baseball, Troy University and the town of Troy have already received, and will continue to receive, since the Regional Tournament began in Gainesville.

This cartoon from al dot com has been shared widely throughout the state. Articles, social media posts, TV reports, Internet stories, etc. have reached many millions of people many times in the last 10 days … and will continue as long as Troy is still playing. Troy paid zero cents for this priceless advertising.

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Subscriptions by the Numbers:

0 - Cost of a free subscription to The Troy Citizen.

$5 - Cost of a monthly subscription (donation).

$55 - Coast of an annual subscription (donation).

6 - Number of new free subscribers to The Troy Citizen since the Gainesville Regional.

1 - Number of new Paid Subscribers.

8 - Number of Troy baseball stories I have written and fired out to the world in the past eight days.

I appreciate all readers, especially those who have shared my recent baseball content. Check back tomorrow before first pitch and after the game. Good luck, Troy! - Bill Rice, Jr.

Writer tip jar …

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

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Thanks to my sweet and multi-talented wife for building this house ad for The Troy Citizen! Also, on the advertising front, if anybody needs a great Pet Sitter, Carrie’s Pet-Sitting Business is really starting to take -off. She can be reached at 334.324.6446. I sometimes help when we have multiple “clients” at once.

BONUS PHOTO …

Some local flavor from Omaha … Photo from al.com‘s Michael Casagrande, who is in Omaha covering the CWS … “The early scoreboard in the Jello Shot Challenge at the College World Series. Alabama has some work to do,” wrote Michael.

But - look! - Troy is in third place!