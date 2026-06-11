Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
11h

In researching former Troy baseball players who are in the school's Hall of Fame, I was somewhat surprised to learn that only five former players are in this excellent HoF (plus two former coaches). I should note it's possible I missed one or more inductees.

One player I was surprised is not yet in the Hall of Fame is Mike Perez, who put together the best pitching season in Troy history in 1986.

That year, Perez, a native of Puerto Rico, went 13-1 (a wining percentage of .928). Perez holds the record for season victories and winning percentage in one season.

In the World Series' finals, Perez pitched a masterpiece against Columbus State, allowing just one hit and no runs in nine innings.

Perez later pitched eight years in the pros, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

I guess the reason Mike isn't in the HoF is that he played only one year at Troy after transferring from Florida.

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
9h

Yesterday morning, just before Laura and I were to do our weekly grocery shopping, I saw the Troy head coach on a sports station talking about the upcoming game on Friday.

I am remaining hopeful for the Troy team even as the one channel I saw online later yesterday said that West Virginia is favored in Friday's game.

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