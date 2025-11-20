Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
1d

Dang! Troy loses to USC 107-10 6 in Triple OT! USC hit a contested three-pointer at the buzzer to beat our Trojans (who were a 19-point underdog in Los Angeles).

That's a heart-breaking defeat as that would have been a great victory. Still, Coach Cross's team has proven it can play with the "big programs."

Cooper Campbell - one of our "Red Mambas" - scored 32 points and had eight assists!

I still say get your season tickets to watch the men and the women Trojans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture