Zay Dyer scored her 1,000th career point as Troy coasted to an 18-point victory over SEC team Missouri.

Dang! Troy’s men lost to USC 107-106 Thursday night in Triple OT! USC, down by 2, hit a contested three-pointer at the buzzer to beat our Trojans (who were a 19-point underdog in Los Angeles).

That’s a heart-breaking defeat as that would have been a great victory over a team that is now in the Big Ten. Still, Coach Cross’s team has proven it can play with the “big programs.”

Cooper Campbell - one of our “Red Mambas” - scored 32 points and had eight assists for Troy.

As I’ve written often, basketball fans should get their season tickets to watch both the men and the women Trojans this season.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Win No. 5 in program history over an SEC team came Thursday afternoon in Mizzou Arena when the Troy women’s basketball program dominated Missouri, 100-82, as Zay Dyer scored her 1,000th career point.

For the second consecutive season, the Trojans (4-1) take down an SEC program after beating Arkansas in 2024 and now, Missouri (4-2) in 2025. Troy took down Missouri behind 100 points off 13 triples and nearly 50 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Emani Jenkins and Leilani Guion each scored 22 points, combining for 11 of Troy’s 13 3-pointers. The other two came from Dyer and Shakirah Edwards. Dyer scored 14 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone on her sixth point of the game.

She has scored 795 points at Troy for a total of 1,008. At 5-5, Ashley Baez recorded the Trojans’ lone double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The final Trojan in double figures was Fortuna Ngnawo, who reached 10-plus points for the fifth straight game to open the 2025-26 season.

Missouri shot well despite the loss, going 43.1 percent from the field, 40 percent at the line and 100 percent from the free throw line. Turnovers plagued Missouri with 18, while also losing the rebound battle 45-35.

Sound the Upset Alert

Jenkins opened hot, scoring 11 of Troy’s first 13 points before the media timeout with 4:39 remaining.

Missouri took a five-point lead, 28-23, off a 3-pointer from Shannon Dowell, with 1:34 left in the first quarter. Ngnawo and Jenkins tied the game at 28 with a free throw and a second-chance layup from Ngnawo and a layup off a Tiger turnover for Jenkins. Jenkins banked in her fourth triple of the first at the buzzer to take a 31-30 lead after one.

Troy entered halftime up 61-54 and extended the lead early in the third, earning its first double-digit margin, 66-54, just 45 seconds into the quarter on an and-one from Rachel Leggett.

Troy outscored Missouri 18-2 with buckets from Dyer (4), Ngnawo (5), Baez (2), Jenkins (3), Leggett (2) and Guion (2). Troy forced six turnovers in that span and scored 11 points off them. Troy found its largest lead of the game, 84-59 (25), with 3:43 remaining in the third on a second-chance layup by Guion.

Troy cruised from there, reaching 100 points for the 58th time in Rigby’s career on a free throw from Dyer to seal the 100-82 victory.

Head Coach Chanda Rigby:

“I’m standing here with wet clothes and wet hair because of the celebration that just happened. We were able to bounce back from Kansas State (a 21-point road loss, Troy’s first of the year) and I’m so proud of how this team came out and got the victory. Emani was huge for us. She came out of the gates and just couldn’t miss in the first quarter. Then, it was Leilani. What a way to represent Troy.

“The team was incredibly locked in from start to finish. From film all the way to the buzzer. We started this several years ago and me and Jennifer Graf started scheduling Power-4 schools to figure out everything we could. Now, years later, look at what we’re doing. We played a very good team today with a lot of stars. But, we’ve learned enough lessons to be able to win games like this.”

SEC-SBC Stats:

Troy’s 3-point game shone in the first half as it hit 10 triples from Jenkins (5), Guion (4) and Dyer (1).

• Leilani Guion scored a career-high 22 points with a career-high in triples at five.

• Troy ended the game with 100 points, marking the 58th time in Rigby’s tenure that the Trojans scored triple-figures – Rigby is 54-4 when scoring 100-plus points.

Baez recorded her first career double-double on 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Troy Men Stun San Diego State in Double-Overtime Thriller Tuesday, face USC tonight

Theo Seng celebrates thrilling victory with a Troy coach.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Troy men’s basketball (4-2) went on the road to San Diego State (2-1) on Tuesday night and took down the team with the most votes outside of this week’s AP Top 25, 108-107 in double overtime.

In front of a boisterous crowd of 11,531, Troy never lost its composure, nailing big shot after shot down the stretch. The Aztecs took four-point leads in both overtime periods and had all the momentum after Miles Byrd buried a heave from beyond halfcourt to send the game to overtime.

It would have been easy for Troy to pack it in on all three occasions, but that is the exact opposite of what happened. The Trojans fought back in both overtimes, and a Cooper Campbell block and Thomas Dowd rebound – one of his 19 on the night – gave Troy one of its biggest wins under head coach Scott Cross.

Dowd added 25 points, setting a new career-high for the junior. Despite fouling out late in the fourth quarter, Victor Valdes scored 20 points and assisted on four Trojan buckets. Valdes was one of three Trojans to foul out; Cobi Campbell and Kerrington Kiel also reached the five foul threshold before all was said and done.

These fouls forced Scott Cross to call on Austin Cross and true freshman Javen Colbert for crucial minutes in the overtime periods. The two responded with big moments in the win. Cross buried a clutch three in the first overtime, part of his seven points on the night.

Colbert came through at the line in the second extra period, knocking down two huge free throws - including one that came after his own steal with just 23 seconds remaining.

The Trojans led for 35 minutes and outscored the Aztecs in the paint, 38-36. San Diego State entered the seventh in the country in turnovers forced per game at 20.0. Troy turned the ball over just 13 times, while forcing 20 Aztec miscues.

The hostile environment did not bother Troy from the opening tip, as the Trojans scored the first seven points of the game, including a Victor Valdes three on the first possession of the game. The first San Diego State basket did not come until over two minutes into action.

Troy controlled the game for the first half of the opening period. Troy led by as much as 12 after a Cobi Campbell three made it 14–2.

San Diego State slowly worked their way back into the game, ultimately tying the score at 30 shortly after the final media timeout of the first half. The game would remain tied at the break, 38-38.

The second half was a test for both sides, as there were four ties and eight lead changes in the 20 minutes of play. Troy still led for the majority of the period, getting the lead up to six with under 10 minutes remaining.

The Trojans grew the lead even further, and a Cobi Campbell three-ball made it a 10-point advantage for Troy with six minutes left.

The lead shrunk, but the game seemed all but over with just two seconds remaining. After Byrd failed to hit the rim on an intentionally missed free throw with the Aztecs down two points, Thomas Dowd went to the line hoping to end the game right there.

Dowd only made one, and Byrd redeemed himself, nailing the heave to send the crowd into a frenzy.

However, the game was far from over, and there were still 10 minutes left to be played before things wrapped up in Viejas Arena.

The overtime periods were just as exhilarating as the end of regulation. San Diego State jumped out to a four-point lead in the first two minutes of overtime, but Troy responded, tying the game at 96 thanks to a tough finish by Theo Seng.

With the Trojans up two, Reese Dixon-Waters tied the game with a layup, and the two teams would play five more.

Similarly to the first period, the second overtime saw the Aztecs take an early lead yet again. This time, Troy took its first lead off a Theo Seng three, but gave it right back, as San Diego State nailed a deep ball on the other end.

Seng had two more points in him, however. With just 15 seconds remaining, the California native spun off his right shoulder, initiated contact, and banked the game-winning layup off the backboard.

Quotable – Head Coach Scott Cross:

“Give all thanks to the good Lord for this victory. We went through some adversity at [Loyola Marymount] and [CSUN]; we’ve got some scars. It’s all about how you respond to that adversity. There’s no way we could have responded any better. Our guys played tough. This was a championship level effort tonight.”

Notables:

Troy’s 108 points were its most scored in a game since Dec. 12, 2023 against Reinhardt. Troy won the game, 110-63.

Thomas Dowd was a force on the glass all night, hauling in a career-high 19 rebounds. The performance is tied for the fourth-most rebounds in Division I so far this season.

Dowd also set a new career-high in points (25).

Tuesday night marked Troy’s first double-overtime game since Nov. 10, 2023 – an 81-80 road loss to Oregon State.

San Diego State has not given up 108 points in nearly 39 years. The Aztecs lost 110-78 to No. 20 Arizona on Dec 4, 1986.

Cooper Campbell’s block at the end of regulation sealed the game for Troy was the first block of Campbell’s career.

Victor Valdes’s eight field goals were a career high.

Friday marked Troy’s second overtime game of the season. The Trojans defeated Kent State in one overtime period to open the season.

According to KenPom, Troy’s win on Friday night was the sixth-largest upset win so far this season. At the lowest point, The Trojans were given just a 4.8 percent chance of winning the game.

KenPom also ranks the game number two this season in its “Excitement” list.

The win jumped Troy up 16 spots to 120 on KenPom.

Troy is now 2-1 all-time against San Diego State. Trojans face USC of the Big Ten tonight

Up Next: Troy is set for one more game in the state of California, as it will take on USC on Thursday night (tonight). Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. CT inside the Galen Center, with the action live on the Big Ten Network.

Trojan football hosts Ga. State Saturday, still control their destiny in Sunbelt title chase

The Sun Belt West Division is a wide-open race to the finish line, with Troy in almost total control to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game without any outside help. The Trojans begin their two-game sprint to their third title game appearance in the last four years this Saturday against Georgia State at The Vet.

Kickoff between Troy (6-4, 4-2 SBC) and Georgia State (1-9, 0-6) is set for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. All military personnel and their families will receive free admission to the game and be treated to a pregame tailgate party. Troy will honor its 24 seniors prior to the game.

Troy clinches its spot in the SBC Championship Game, which would be played at James Madison on Dec. 5, with wins over Georgia State this weekend and a subsequent win at Southern Miss next week.

In this scenario, Southern Miss would also need to beat South Alabama this weekend, or Arkansas State lose either of its final two games against Louisiana (Thursday night) or at App State next weekend.

Coming off a five-game winning streak, the Trojans are looking to shake the rust off a mini two-game skid following their loss at Old Dominion last Thursday night.

Don’t let Georgia State’s record fool you; the Panthers gave James Madison its stiffest test of the year (14-7) and have played their last three league games within two possessions.

The Panthers have one of the nation’s best receivers in Ted Hurst, who ranks seventh in the country with 92.8 receiving yards per game and 10th with 6.4 receptions per game. Troy counters with Tray Taylor, one of the nation’s top big-play threats, as he ranks sixth nationally, averaging 20.1 yards per catch.

Troy will have to take advantage of a Georgia State defense that ranks in the bottom 10 nationally in rushing, pass efficiency, total yards and third-down conversions.

Goose Crowder made his first appearance at quarterback for the Trojans last week since an injury against Memphis back on Sept. 13. The Trojans must get the running game going against the Panthers; Troy has been outrushed in six straight games, but the Trojans are 4-0 this year when topping the 100-yard mark and have won seven of their last eight games.

Jaquez White, who ranks 21st nationally with 1.10 passes defended this season, will be a key part of Troy’s game plan against Hurt, while the Sun Belt’s sack leader Donnie Smith (7) will need to be a difference maker up front.

