Whew and yipee!

GREAT PICTURE: Thomas Dowd is mobbed by teammates after hitting the game winner with less than one second remaining in the game.

I just finished watching the Troy Trojans men’s basketball team beat UAB in Birmingham 86-85 in a thriller televised nationally by ESPN 2.

Thomas Dowd hit a put-back bank shot with less than one second left on the clock to give Troy only its second victory ever over UAB.

***

I hope some readers got to watch this game, which was one of the more entertaining basketball games I’ve seen in years. The referees did not take over the game with fouls and the game featured numerous lead changes with both teams going on scoring runs in a back-and-forth game that seemed destined to come down to the last second.

Victor Valdes led Troy with 26 points, 21 of which came in the second half after he missed his first six shots of the game. The ESPN announcers referred to Valdes as the “Mexican Luka,” a reference to the Dallas Mavericks’s superstar Luka Doncic.

As the announcers pointed out, the 6-7 Valdes seems to play “slow and slower.” However, the third-year Trojan player has an uncanny knack for getting into the lane and, once in the vicinity of the goal, employs multiple pivots to flip in ambidextrous lay-ups and floaters from unorthodox launch points. As he showed in this game, Valdes can also stroke NBA 3-point shots ala Larry Bird.

(Troy’s starting five went 14-for-25 on 3-pointers in the game).

“Sports Center” should show a clever Valdes play in its Sunday highlight show tonight. On an in-bounds play under the UAB goal, Vades was trying to find an open teammate, but nobody broke open and Troy risked a five-second violation.

Valdes then threw the ball off the back of a UAB defender, retrieved the ball when it banked off the player’s back, and then fired a pass to teammate Dowd, who drilled a key 3-pointer.

From Washington to Troy …

The announcers and TV producers also highlighted the storyline of how the two Campbell brothers - sophomore point guard Cooper and redshirt junior wing guard Cobi - ended up in Troy from Puyallup, Washington …. 2,700 miles from Troy.

Both Campbell brothers - dubbed the “Red Mamba’s” - hit four 3-pointers in the game.

The announcers told the same fascinating recruiting story I’d told in a pre-season article, which explained how Coach Cross offered both brothers a scholarship after he’d attended an AAU game in Las Vegas while recruiting another player.

Not only did Cross sign both brothers. Prior to this season, he offered their father, Scott, a position as an assistant coach on his staff. During the game, the cameras repeatedly panned on the players’ mother (Brie) and sister (Caia) in the stands. All the Campbells are now living in Troy and Caia is a standout shooter on the CHHS girls’ basketball team!

Share

It’s a game of mini-seconds

While Troy led by as many as 8 fairly late in the second half, UAB - which has several excellent players and a rich basketball tradition - didn’t go down without a fight. A pair of late Troy turnovers and a missed free throw by Dowd allowed UAB’s star, Ahmad Robinson, to go end-to-end and make a layup with 5 seconds remaining. The shot gave UAB its first first lead since early in the second half.

Fortunately for Troy, after the go-ahead bucket, officials added 4 tenths of a second to the clock (from 4.6 seconds to 5.0 seconds). With five seconds left, a Troy player threw an in-bound pass to half-court with the ball knocked out of bounds by a UAB defender.

With 3.7 seconds left, Troy in-bounded to Cobi Cambell, who instantly fired up a 30-foot jump shot. The shot wasn’t close, but banked off the backboard into the hands of a hustling Dowd who, off balance, banked in a shot approximately 3-tenths of a second before the buzzer sounded.

Troy, which has played four OT games this year - and lost a heart-breaker to USC in three OTs, is now 7-5 on the season and is now 2-12 all-time against UAB.

Sunday’s exciting road victory marks Troy’s final game before Sun Belt play begins on Dec. 20 at home against Marshall. The Trojans will play one additional non-conference game on Feb. 7 as part of the MAC-SBC Challenge, with the opponent still to be announced.

Here’s how Troy won - official game story from Troy Sports Info Department …

BIRMINGHAM – With under a second left on the clock, Thomas Dowd banked in a putback layup at the buzzer to lift Troy to a gutsy road win over UAB on Sunday afternoon, 86-85.

Dowd had missed the front end of a one-and-one moments earlier, a chance for Troy to extend its lead to three with 12 seconds remaining.

The junior responded when it mattered most, outworking his defender to secure position and deliver the game-winning basket for the Trojans (7-5).

Troy returned to a familiar starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s contest – the group of Cooper Campbell, Cobi Campbell, Victor Valdes, Thomas Dowd, and Theo Seng started their ninth game this season.

Both teams started hot from behind the arc with each side converting on three of its first five attempts. UAB led at the first media timeout, 13-9.

An eight-point Troy run - which included five points from Seng - gave the Trojans a one-point advantage.

UAB took a four-point lead after converting on four of five shots and closed the opening 20 minutes with a buzzer-beater from Salim London.

Troy came out of the locker room on fire, scoring the first eight points of the half. The Trojans opened six of seven from 3-point range, including two each from both Campbell brothers.

Through the first seven minutes of the second half, Troy outscored UAB 27-12. The Trojans led by as much as 12 at the 12:56 mark. Victor Valdes played a key role in the second half surge, scoring 21 of his 26 points in the frame.

UAB responded, however, and five straight points from Ahmad Robinson tied the game at 68. The Blazers then scored the next basket as part of an 18-4 run to take the lead with 6:50 remaining.

Both sides fought back-and-forth before Cobi Campbell buried his fourth triple of the day to give Troy a four-point edge with just over a minute remaining.

The Blazers then scored six-straight to take an 85-84 lead in the closing moments.

With Troy needing a basket and 3.7 seconds on the clock, Cooper Campbell inbounded the ball to Cobi Campbell, who misfired a 3-pointer off the backboard.

Fighting through his defender, Thomas Dowd secured position, corralled the errant shot and banked in the game-winning basket as time expired, igniting the Troy bench and lifting the Trojans to an 86-85 victory.

UAB (7-4) was led by Robinson, who finished with 25 points and eight assists.

Quotable – Head Coach Scott Cross:

“All the adversity we’ve been through and the close games where we’ve gotten no breaks, I feel like our guys really deserve this. All glory to the good Lord, we couldn’t have done it without him. It was a great all-around team win, UAB is a really good basketball

team. I thought our guys were really poised today. Super proud of our guys, this is a hard place to come in and get a victory.”

Notables:

• Troy’s 50 percent (14-28) mark from three is its highest since Nov. 25 of last season, when the Trojans shot 55 percent (11-20) in a win over UTSA.

• Troy’s eight turnovers tied its lowest number of turnovers in a game this season. Troy also committed just eight turnovers on Nov. 16 at CSUN.

• Troy has now played in five games this season decided by five points or fewer, tied for secod most in the country.

• Cooper Campbell set a career high with nine assists.

*** (Thank you to everyone who’s already subscribed to The Troy Citizen. All subscribers - and non- subscribers - are invited to peruse the story archives for a sample of past stories. See link here for some of the most popular stories.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.