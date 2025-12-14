Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carrie Rice's avatar
Carrie Rice
2d

Thanks for the pet sitting plug! And I love that pic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
2d

I love the "celebration" photo I just added to this story. The photo came from Troy’s Sports Information Department. It captures the “thrill of victory” for all Troy players and for Troy fans who can be seen in the background.

It also captures the “agony of defeat” for the disbelieving UAB fans we can see in the background.

This was a very intense game, which was clearly important to Troy’s players.

A couple of weeks ago Troy experience the “agony of defeat” when a USC Trojan hit an off-balance 3-point shot at the buzzer in triple OT to prevent the Troy Trojans from recording a huge and memorable upset in Los Angeles.

This was only the second time in Troy basketball history our Trojans have beaten UAB, whose sports “brand” derives from its very successful basketball program.

During the game, which was televised on ESPN 2, the announcers noted that UAB lost its entire starting lineup from a year ago to the “transfer portal.” Troy also lost four of its five starters from last year’s NCAA team to the Transfer Portal.

Former players for both teams are now excelling at other programs. However, both teams seem to still be very competitive. I think Troy could have another special season because the players seem to be a close-knit group and care so much about each other and playing hard for Coach Cross … as this photo illustrates.

Troy will play at home on Saturday against Marshall, our first conference game of the year. School will be out so I hope local fans can show up at Trojan Arena and help our team get a winning start to the all-important conference season.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bill Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture