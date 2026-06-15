Troy just knocked off the 2022 World Series Champs, Ole Miss.

Jimmy Janicki is being touted as, perhaps, the top Major League prospect at the World Series. His second home run in as many days didn’t damper the Jimmy hype. His home run tied the game after Troy had fallen behind 6-2.

They call him Jabe Ruth for a reason! - A graphic/photo from NCAA Baseball notes that Jabe Boroff has now hit the most RBI in a single tournament since 2008.

A fortnight full of history that ignited one celebration after another isn’t over yet as Troy spotted Ole Miss a 6-2 early lead before exploding for 10 runs and sprinting around the diamond to a thrilling 12-8 comeback victory Sunday afternoon in Omaha, the team’s first-ever Division I College World Series victory.

Heroes dotted the Troy lineup including second baseman Sean Darnell, star player Jimmy Janicki, Jabe Boroff (again), Blake Cavill, Troy’s own Drew Nelson (one hit, two walks and three runs scored) and pitchers Noah Thigpen and Zach Crotchfelt among others.

Ole Miss seemed to be in control entering the top of the fifth, leading 6-2 and Rebels’ ace pitcher Hunter Elliott performing at the top of his game (except for giving up a 2-run dinger to right field by Darnell in the top of the second)

However, Troy loaded the bases and then was awarded a run when Elliott balked. Darnell, a senior from Elmore County who finished 3-for-3 with 4 RBI, hit a two-run single and, suddenly, it was a ballgame again with Ole Miss clinging to a 6-5 lead.

Troy tied the game in the seventh on a tape-measure solo home run by Janicki, one of three Troy round-trippers in the game.

In the 7th Troy took the lead, scoring four more runs with a Boroff line-drive double down the left field line and a single by Houston Markham the big hits.

Leading 9- 6, Ole Miss cut the game to 9-7 in their half of the inning. However, first baseman Blake Cavill hit an opposite field home run into the left field bleachers to give Troy a 10-7 cushion.

Troy, which finished the game with 14 hits, then added two more insurance runs in the 8th when Ole Miss’s shortstop seemed to lose a Boroff pop-up in the sun, a fluke error that extended Troy’s lead to 12-7

While Ole Miss added a solo homer in the bottom of the frame, Troy protected its lead thanks to one-inning of shutout pitching by Zach Crotchfelt, who struck out two batters in the ninth, pitching on just one-day’s rest after a 4.1 inning outing Friday against West Virginia.

Noah Thigpen was the other pitching star for Troy, going six innings in relief of starter Tommy Egan and allowing just two runs.

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As one might imagine, the win triggered Trojan jubilation across social media.

A sampler of appreciative comments from Troy fans …

Cara Lott Majors: “Wow!!!! Now everybody knows about my little hometown!!! Go Troy Trojans!!! SO incredibly proud!!! I only wish Daddy was still here to have watched it. He would have loved this.”

Tricia Colley King

“So exciting!!! Way to go, TROY!”

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Sarah McCuiston Rockwell

“This is freaking awesome!”

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Wendy Russell Bush

“Great job TROJANS Thank you Jesus.”

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Lacie Holt Moon

“How bout them Trojans!!!!” …

‘Why Not Troy?’ So stinkin proud and excited!!!

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Tiffany Plunkett

“Woohoo!!! Dynamic game!”

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Belinda Dykes Kitchens: “What a game!! Let’s keep it going Troy! Thought about starting a Go Fund Me so I could stay!”

Janicki gets mobbed after his latest dinger.

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Richelle Jefcoat:

“Don’t doubt the Trojans!!! Sorry Rebs but so, so happy for our Troy Boys!”

Here’s the final out as recorded by Richelle from her den in Troy ….

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The Facebook site for PLAS Athletics spoke for all of Pike County with a post that states:

“Still dancing in Omaha! Our very own, Drew Nelson and the Troy Trojans picked up a huge win … keeping their championship hopes alive! … We are so proud of Drew and love seeing one of our own competing on college baseball’s biggest stage.”

Drew Nelson got one single, walked twice and scored three runs. He also moved from left to centerfield when Troy’s centerfielder, Meier, suffered an injury and had to leave the game.

Pre-game, in-game and post-game announcers were effusive in their praise of Troy’s team and the entire community of Troy and, like many predicted might happen, it seems impartial fans in Omaha have adopted Troy as the “Cinderalla story” they are pulling for (although Troy players say we are not Cinderella because we/they fully expect to compete and win.)

Attendance was 24,013 with, no doubt, 2-million plus college baseball fans watching on ESPN.

I’ll be back writing more later, but here’s one more photo from the Internet to capture a slice of even more Troy sports history. (I will add more photos and “Bonus Content” in the Reader Comments’ Section later).

Oh yeah, Troy (39-11) will now play Tuesday at 1 p.m. against the loser of the West Virginia - North Carolina game that is going on right now. I better go watch!

Jabe Boroff celebrates at second base.

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