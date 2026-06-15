Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
Jun 15

Quick corrections (I must be drained): It's, of course, Jimmy Janicki. In one spot, I wrote Jabe Janicki. Also, I apologize to Sean Darnell, one of the heroes of the game, for calling him Steve in one sentence. I've now corrected the errors and will continue to correct any more that I made.

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D Marie's avatar
D Marie
Jun 15

I knew it! I had a strong feeling these guys would pull it off. Thanks for reporting!

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