The free advertising tens of millions of basketball fans saw Sunday afternoon on CBS TV, including hundreds at Baumhower’s Victory Grille.

Okay, to shock the world, the Troy Trojans now know they will have to upset the bluest of basketball blue bloods, the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This news was announced late Sunday afternoon to tens of millions of hoops fans watching CBS’s March Madness brackets’ unveil.

In Troy, hundreds of Trojan fans - standing room only - gathered at Baumhower’s Victory Grille to learn who the Sunbelt Conference tournament champions and regular season co-champions would play in the first round of the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

A giant roar erupted when these fans and Trojan players learned they would face, arguably, the most elite program in basketball history on Friday.

The VIPS - the Sunbelt champs, including Conference MVP Tayton Conerway, left. (Photos by Bill Rice, Jr.)

The big question among the knowledgeable basketball fans was whether Troy would be seeded No. 15 or, preferably as a No. 14 seed - where round-one upsets are not quite as unheard of.

The good news: Troy earned a No. 14 seed. The bad news: Troy will have to face a team few people probably think Troy can beat.

Then again, if you are going to shock the world, you might as well beat a team with as rich as a basketball tradition as Alabama possesses in college football.

All Smiles: Coach Scott Cross and Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones thanked fans for supporting the Trojans.

As hundreds of Trojan fans lined up to thank him, Coach Scott Cross embodied humility and class and said all the right things. He thanked fans for their support and complimented his players on their special accomplishments.

I also passed along my gratitude to Coach Cross and the Trojan players, who, like their coach, were similarly humble and appreciative of the impressive show of community support.

(As we entered Baumhower’s, Conference MVP Tayton Conerway held open the door for my third-grade son, Jack.)

Jack Rice and T-Roy know that Troy was No. 1 in the regular season and in the conference tournament. We’re No. 14 in the Big Dance seedings, one of just 68 teams in America with a chance to win it all.

Troy’s marketing department made sure fans had plenty of copies of 11 x 14 posters, which fans picked up and then passed around to team members. As they were enjoying their cheeseburgers and gooey fries, players put down their burgers, picked up a Sharpie, and put their signatures on top of their own images.

“Jack,” I said, “you save this. It might be very valuable one day.”

Jack, a third-grader who couldn’t help but be caught up in the excitement and historic nature of the event, agreed.

“Dad, can we put this on my wall?” He asked.

Even if they don’t shock the world and pull a major upset (and win Troy’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory), this team has enjoyed a memorable season and deserves the adulation fans passed along Sunday.

The Conference Tournament banner and regular season champion banners will always be displayed at Trojan Arena.

Still, I heard more than one player express the sentiment that this team could and would “shock the world.”

Among the hundreds of fans I visited with was Jerry Miller, the color commentator of Troy Radio broadcasts for more than 30 years.

As Jerry told me, from early in the season, he thought this team could be special. After all, every player returned from a very good team in 2023-2024.

As the season progressed, the thing coaches and fans want to see happened … happened - these guys got better. Confidence can be contagious.

As nobody really expects Troy to beat Kentucky, the team doesn’t have much to lose.

Even if they lose - even if they get blown out (which is probably what odds-makers expect) - it will still have been a great season.

As I noted in a tribute column last week, Coach Cross, like Jerry, thought this team could be special this year and do some things “that have never happened here.”

Two previous Trojan teams also advanced to the NCAA Big Dance. Other Troy teams have run the gauntlet of tough conferences and won regular season titles.

The history that hasn’t been made is a Troy team winning a game in March Madness.

This outcome would “shock the world” - kind of like when David fell Goliath.

Something tells me we’ll all be watching Friday to see if this history can be made.

I don’t know why and I perhaps shouldn’t write this, but I think they can do it.

