Impressive depth: Center Matt Henry was the only Trojan offensive lineman who started the first game of the season who was healthy and played last Saturday against La-Mo. Troy is also winning with its back-up QB, Tucker Kilcrease.

I enjoy reading and producing “By-the-Numbers” pieces. Thanks to the excellent Troy University Sports Information staff, I was able to tell parts of the story of the 2025 football season by presenting a few interesting numbers.

I also threw in some history nuggets as well.

Not bad for a novice D-I program …

25 - Number of years Troy has competed as a Division I/I-AA program.

8 - Number of conference titles Troy has won in these 25 years.

6 - Number of bowl games Troy has won.

78 - Number of victories Troy has recorded since 2018 - the 20th most in the country and fifth best among “Group of Five” mid-major conferences.

17 - Number of defensive touchdowns Troy has scored since 2020 (third most in the country).

3 - Number of defensive TDs Troy has scored so far this season (4th best in the country).

Winning streaks …

4 - Consecutive Troy victories heading into Saturday’s game against Louisiana (kickoff at 6 p.m. in the Vet).

6 - Dating to last season, number of Sunbelt games Troy has won in its last 7 conference games. (The one loss was to Saturday’s opponent, La-Lafayette.)

8-of-11 - Games won by Troy in its last 11 games. The only losses were at Clemson (in a game Troy led at halftime), against Memphis (which was ranked No. 22 until losing Saturday at UAB) and La-Lafayette on the road.

12-2 - Troy’s final record if it runs the table in its remaining games.

4-8 - Troy’s final record last season.

Special Teams have been special …

15 - Number of punts by Troy punter Evan Crenshaw this season that have travelled at least 50 yards.

1 - Number of punts Troy had in 2024 that went at least 50 yards.

7 - Field goals made by Scott Taylor Renfroe (on 8 attempts).

1 - Field goals made by back-up kicker Paddy McAteer (53 yards).

In Tucker We Trust …

932 - Passing yards of Tucker Kilcrease since the fourth quarter of the Buffalo comeback victory. (Tucker has completed 65-of-97 passes in his past 3.25 quarters.)

140 - Rushing yards (including sacks) of Tucker in the same span of time - 3.25 games.

11 - Number of TDs Tucker has accounted for in this stretch (nine passing, two rushing.)

415 - Passing yards for Tucker on the road against Texas State two Saturday’s ago (with 5 TDs.)

2 - Since 1995, number of Troy quarterbacks who have rushed for at least 100 yards and thrown for more than 200 yards in the same game (which Tucker did against USA).

187.12 - Tucker (or the team’s) “passing rating” in games played in the month of October (4th highest in the country.)

Next man up …

1 - Number of Troy offensive linemen (center Matt Henry) who started in the first game who started last week against La Monroe.

2 - Number of starting offensive tackles who have been injured and are out for the rest of the season.

498 - Rushing yards for tailback Tae Meadows on the season.

330 - Receiving yards of top target Tray Taylor on the season.

A Timely Change …

4 - Turnovers Troy’s defense forced in the second half last week against La-Mo. (Three came on a five-play span for the Warhawks.)

0 - Turnovers Troy’s defense had produced in prior three games.

Looking at the Remaining Schedule …

4 - Of 5 remaining regular-season games, number that will be played in the Vet (Louisiana, Arkansas State, Ga. State, USM).

1 - Away games left on the schedule (Thursday, Nov. 13th against Old Dominion to be televised by ESPN.)

2 - Games to be televised by ESPN or ESPNU. (Next Saturday evening’s home game against Arkansas State will be televised by ESPNU. Next Saturday’s contest is also Homecoming.)

4 - Losses last year that Troy has avenged so far this year.

3-0 - Troy’s record in the Sunbelt West (tied with Southern Miss, who the Trojans play at home in the regular season-finale). Troy is now 5-2 on the season.

16 - Since 2000, number of D-I teams that have won back-to-back overtime games (like Troy did against South Alabama and Texas State.)

This is why Troy has won 4 straight …

10-of-13 - Troy’s conversion rate on the season on 4th down plays.

Saving the best for last …

90 - Points Troy has scored in the 4th quarter and OT in seven games this season.

108 - Points Troy has scored in the first three quarters of seven games.

Announced attendance (or tickets sold) at home games this year:

Nicholls State - 25,546

Memphis State - 23,384

South Alabama - 28,035

Game and Ticket Info …

This Saturday’s game against Louisiana isn’t just football — it’s a full-on Trojan celebration:

Pink silicone bracelets for the first 2,000 fans

Honoring the 25th Anniversary of the 2000 Southland Championship Team

First Responder Night

Parent & Family Weekend

High School Band Day

Saturday, Oct. 25 | 6 PM | Veterans Memorial Stadium

You’ll hear the band, feel the crowd, and see The Vet lit up under the lights — but only if you’re there. Don’t miss the night everyone will be talking about.

Buy your tickets here.

Note: Troy’s game will not compete with fans against Alabama and Auburn’s games as Bama kicks off at 2:30 against South Carolina and Auburn plays Arkansas at 11:45 a.m. Both games are on the road.

