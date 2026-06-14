Troy has proven it can win big tournaments after losing its first game.

Right fielder Houston Markham at “The Greatest Show on Dirt.” (Photo compliments of Barry McKnight, the Voice of the Trojans.) Markham is a sophomore from Pike Road.

Troy will try to record its first-ever Division I CWS victory this afternoon at 1 p.m. as the Trojans face Ole Miss in the first elimination game of the Series. The game will again be televised by ESPN.

Troy (38-31) lost a back-and-forth game to West Virginia 7-5 on Friday with the Mountaineers scoring the game-winning runs on a two-RBI grounder to right field in the bottom of the eighth. Ole Miss (41-22) fell to North Carolina 6-2 in a game in which the SEC squad led the Tar Heels 2-1 going into the seventh inning.

The Tar Heels scored all six of their runs across the final three innings to erase a pair of deficits and advance in the winner’s bracket.

Ole Miss out-hit NC 8- 5, but NC hit 2 home runs. Ole Miss’s starting pitcher Taylor Rabe allowed only one run on two hits in 5.2 innings.

Ole Miss, which finished the SEC regular season at 15-15, advanced to the CWS after sweeping No. 4 seed Auburn in the Super Regionals in Auburn by scores of 6-4 and 5-3.

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Ole Miss goes to proven veteran on the mound …

Ole Miss, the No. 16 national seed entering post-season play, will start redshirt junior Hunter Elliott on the mound against Troy. Elliott pitched 4⅓ innings for the Rebels in their game-one Super Regional victory over Auburn, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Left handed ace Hunter Elliott is the only Ole Miss player who also played in the 2022 CWS, which Ole Miss won.

Elliott, who has pitched a team-leading 80.1 innings on the year, is 5-3 on the year with a 5.15 ERA. The redshirt junior lefty from Tupelo is 6-3, 215-pounds. Elliott led the Rebels in team ERA (2.94) last season, recording 10 wins and striking out more than 100 batters on the season

Elliott was a freshman on Ole Miss’s 2022 CWS national championship team when he pitched in 20 games and was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team. (Elliott is the only Ole Miss player who was on the 2022 championship team.)

As a freshman, he made 12 starts and eight relief appearances, finishing second on the team in ERA (2.70) and strikeouts (102)… In his first campaign with Ole Miss, Elliott posted a record of 5-3 while holding opponents to a .201 average over 80 innings of work…

In the 2022 CWS, Elliott picked up the win and allowed just one earned run over 6.1 innings of work in game two of the College World Series against Arkansas. He then started the National Championship title clinching game of the CWS Finals, allowing two earned runs and striking out six batters against Oklahoma. He went 2-0 and allowed just four earned runs while racking up 28 strikeouts in his first collegiate postseason.

Elliott pitched in just a handful of games as a sophomore before suffering an elbow injury, which required surgery. He missed the rest of the 2023 season and also didn’t play the next season (2024) when he was granted a medical redshirt.

He bounced back to win 10 games last season and has been Ole Miss’s No. 1 or 2 starter all season as the Rebels finished 15-15 (ninth) in the SEC regular season.

Elliott pitched 5 innings in the Rebels’ first-round Regional win against Arizona Sate, allowing four earned runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

While Eliott had a solid outing against Auburn in the Super Regionals, in his last six starts, he has pitched 28 innings with a 7.71 ERA.

With all of his post-season experience, Elliott won’t lack confidence today.

”I don’t think the mindset is going to change much,” Elliott said after a practice session yesterday as quoted by The Clarion-Ledger. “I think that’s why a lot of people sometimes fail in win-or-go-home situations. Because they think they’ve got to change what they’ve been doing all year.”

Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco called Elliott one of the guttiest players to wear an Ole Miss uniform after the Super Regional, and said it’s what makes Elliott good in big moments.

“He’s an ace in every sense of the word, but I think the true aces are the guys that just win when you run them out there,” Bianco said. “They seem to have success even when they don’t have their best stuff. Even when things maybe don’t go their way.”

Ole Miss won Elliott’s start in the Auburn Super Regional, but he lasted just 4⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs and walking four with two strikeouts.

Tommy Egan to start for Troy …

Troy will counter with senior right-hander Tommy Egan, who is 6-5 on the season with a 5.38 ERA.

Egan had an impressive outing in Game Two of the Super Regional, pitching into the 8th inning, allowing just two earned runs with no walks while picking up the win. For the season, the transfer from Illinois-Chicago has pitched 87 innings, allowing 91 hits. Opponents are batting .269 against him.

Statistical comparisons …

Troy has averaged 9.9 runs in its eight NCAA Tournament games.

Troy is hitting .291 on the season with 94 home runs. Troy has five players who are hitting above .306 on the season while Ole Miss’s batting order features two hitters who are batting above .300. Ole Miss hitters have recorded more home runs than Troy (107).

The Rebels have a team batting average for the season of .264 and opponents are hitting only .244 against Ole Miss’s pitching staff on the year.

Ole Miss, as the No. 2 seed, swept the Regional in Lincoln, Nebraska with wins against Arizona State (7-6), host team Nebraska (6-3) and Arizona State (5-4 in 10 innings). The Rebels then went 2-0 in Auburn with two hard-fought victories by two runs each.

Troy and Ole Miss have played several common opponents …

The Rebels went 1-2 against Georgia (Troy was 1-1); Ole Miss was 2-1 against Florida (Troy was 2-0 vs. the Gators); Ole Miss was 1-0 against USM - a 10-3 victory on April 14 in Pearl Miss (Troy was 2-4 against their conference rival), and Ole Miss was 1-2 against Alabama (Troy was 1-1 against the Tide).

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Trojan quotes from press conference after the hard-fought loss to West Virginia Friday afternoon …

Troy Coach Skylar Meade …

“Heck of a college baseball game. Unfortunate to be on the wrong side. But give all credit to West Virginia … two programs that are absolute fighters. It was like a heavyweight bout.

“… One thing - they were just better than us on defense. You can’t give freebies.

“… Our guys competed their tails off … Our guys emptied the clip. Unfortunately, West Virginia was just a smidge better today.”

On next game (today’s game) …

“You know what? Our team’s never going to be scared … Look, we have an opportunity to compete again on Sunday, and we know we’re going to do that … I know it does sound cliche’, but whatever goes on Sunday, our guys are not scared. Okay? They’re not scared.

“… I like home runs and I like velocity, that’s cool, but you know what? Our team’s never going to be scared….”

Jimmy Janicki, who hit a game-tying home run in the 7th inning, on Troy knocking West Virginia’s ace starting pitcher out of the game early …

“We’ve done good recently chasing starters. So hopefully we can build on that continue it later this week ..”

“… West Virginia is a good squad. It think it all comes down to they had that one big hit, that little chopper. “

On fighting back out of loser’s bracket …

“I think all you can say is you have got to come out ready to play (the next game). We’re going to give our best effort. And I’ve got no doubt that our guys are going to do that.”

Coach Meade on the importance of team culture …

“Culture is like a program thing, and I utilize it a lot …

“…. Look, we had a ton of new players. They’re very talented. But sometimes when you’re very talented, maybe you expect it to go easy. I think that’s a fair thing that happens from time to time.

“And for us, we had to figure out how to push buttons within them to get them to be their best version. But then the biggest part of the credit goes to the players to understand if we’re challenging them, we’re on them, we’re pushing, prodding them, ‘Hey, this is why we’re doing it; because it means you’re awesome.’

“But we’re not going to let you just be very good. We need you to be awesome. We need you to be great. We need you to be elite. And it took us some time to do that.”

“… (Our players) maximized their fearlessness and what’s expected and asked in our culture … Every person that traveled, every person that suited up today, they gave us exactly what we asked for, and to me that’s how your fearless and you have an elite culture.”

Troy left fielder Drew Nelson on battling CWS nerves …

“I’d say (the key is) just embracing the opportunity. Not really nerves. This was our goal the whole year long. So being here is an accomplishment that we were ready to take that punch and take that punch to them and the embrace the opportunity to compete and win and make a run.”

Coach Meade on relief pitcher Zach Crotchfelt’s strong outing on the mound …

“I could not, A, be more proud of Zach and, B, I know this is a room of media, but if that guy’s not a Top-10 senior (pitching prospect), I don’t know what they look like. That kid, he can pitch in the big leagues. He handled the moment and the game and the situation.

“And West Virginia is a very potent offense. He goose-egged them for a while.

… In the last 40 games of the year, he turned the corner and he’s been as good a left-handed arm out of the bullpen as there is in college baseball.”

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Bonus photos ….

The Vance Law Firm - call 333-3333 - is doing its part to add to the free advertising Troy’s baseball team is generating for the university and community.

Button I received at Baumhower’s Viewing Party in Game One. Fans can also watch Game Two at Baumhower’s. Fans/diners also received a free team poster (the art work I used at the top of this story).

Thanks to everyone who is able to subscribe to or support The Troy Citizen. More coverage still to come. Also, please check out story archives and feel free to make Reader Comments in the Comments Section.

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