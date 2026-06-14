Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
Jun 14Edited

Here are eight recent Troy Citizen articles. I’ve published 10 or 11 articles in the past 10 days …

Almost - take-aways from W. Virginia game …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/almost-take-aways-from-troy-west

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"It's Game Day" - Pre-game story Friday morning .... (with bonus photos)

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/its-game-day

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Troy College World Series - By the Numbers …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/troy-world-series-by-the-numbers

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Deep Dive into Troy’s Baseball Roster ….

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/deep-dive-into-troys-baseball-roster

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Yes, this is the greatest and “most significant” sports story in Troy history (and here’s the reasons I can say this with confidence) …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/yes-this-is-the-greatest-sports-story

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Troy 12, Little Rock 2 - A Photo Collage …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/troy-12-little-rock-2-photo-collage

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"The thrill of making history" ...

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/the-thrill-of-making-history

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My scouting report of West Virginia (these guys look good) …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/on-paper-west-virginia-looks-very

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Bill Rice
Jun 14

Readers feel free to add comments throughout the game and after in our post-game celebration!

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