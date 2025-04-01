Briana Peguero led Troy to the exciting OT victory with a career-high 22-points. She made 10 out of 11 clutch free throws in the game.

FARGO, N.D. – For the second straight game, the Troy women’s basketball team survived an overtime matchup, outscoring North Dakota State 16-7 in extra time on Monday night in the Scheels Center to advance into a second straight WNIT Fab 4.

Five Trojans contributed in overtime via 10 free throws as Troy (23-13) triumphed 97-88 over the Bisons (21-12) for a second time in 2024-25 en route to its second straight WNIT Fab 4 appearance.

Troy now heads to Illinois State for a shot at the WNIT Championship game on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Troy won on the road in front of 2,462 North Dakota State fans.

Head Coach Chanda Rigby comments:

“No matter the outcome, I was so proud of this team. We were put in adverse situations all game long and this team persevered throughout.

“… For all those watching, we appreciate you. This journey continues to be incredible. Now, we’re in the Fab 4 for the second time in a row. We are determined to keep this going and go for a national championship.”

Final Four Watch Party at Baumhower’s Wednesday …

Troy Athletics is hosting a Watch Party at Baumhower's Victory Grille on Wednesday for Trojan Nation to watch Troy take on Illinois State (24-12).

Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. as the Trojans and Red Birds battle for the right to play for the WNIT Championship. The official watch party headquarters of Troy Athletics, Baumhower's Victory Grille has wall-to-wall TVs that will allow for all eyes to be turned towards the Trojans.

The other side of the bracket features Buffalo (28-7) hosting Cleveland State (27-9) on Wednesday, with the championship game set for Saturday at 4 p.m. The WNIT will announce the host school for the title game following the conclusion of both Fab 4 games on Wednesday.

The field was 48 teams, now reduced to just four with a chance to claim a prestigious title and banner.

Share

For the third straight game Monday in North Dakota, five Trojans ended with double-figures, led by a career-high 22-point performance from Briana Peguero on 10-of-11 at the charity stripe.

Shaulana Wagner followed suit with 18 points and a team-high four assists, while Zay Dyer (14), Brianna Jackson (14) and Fortuna Nganwo (11) all joined her with 10-plus points.

“It was clear after the first half that they were going to score inside and at the line,” said Coach Rigby. “So, we made those adjustments, and this team did a great job executing.

“It wasn’t just the big shots from Briana, it was how tough she played. She took it all to heart and played out of her mind. I’m also proud of Shaulana. She’s become a coach on the floor and knows how to get everyone involved. It’s remarkable to watch.”

Troy lit up the scoreboard via the free throw line, hitting 26 at the line and dominating the rebound battle, 56-37.

North Dakota State shot efficiently in regulation but went cold in overtime with a 3-of-13 showing to end its season at 21-12.

In OT, the Bisons started off hot from deep as Abby Krezewinski got the assist Koenen and hit from deep to take an 84-81 lead with 4:32 left in overtime.

Krezewinski’s triple was the Bisons’ last points until 0:50 remaining as Dyer went back-to-back-to-back inside, including her first off a travel by the Bisons and the third on a second-chance opportunity to hold an 87-84 lead with 2:13 in extra time.

Jackson and Peguero continued the 10-0 run until 1:01 showed on the clock at the charity stripe as both hit a pair to take a 91-84 lead. North Dakota State ended its scoreless drought via Claire Stern, who hit a layup with 0:50 remaining.

Off to Overtime …

A four-point run by Dyer allowed Troy to take its largest lead of the game, 77-68, with 3:40 remaining in regulation. North Dakota State launched its comeback with a hook shot by Draper and a triple from Abby Graham, 77-73, with 2:41 left. Both sides kept battling as Peguero hit a free throw to make it a 79-75 game with 0:23 on the clock.

With 0:19 left, Lenz threw up the triple and Peguero was called for the foul – Lenz hit all three at the charity stripe to make it a 79-78 game. The senior guard proceeded to get fouled on the inbound and make it a three-point game at the line, 81-78. Four seconds later, Lenz got the assist from Schulte and sent the game to overtime with a triple.

Great 8 Stats

• With Jackson’s 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, she’s scored in double-figures in four straight games and in 15 of her last 18 games.

• Peguero continued her assault at the charity stripe, hitting 10 free throws in 11 attempts to improve her percentage to 87.6, which ranks third in Troy single-season history.

• Jackson rejected two shots to tie Mandee Armstrong for the fourth-most blocks in a single-season (62).

• For the second straight game, the Trojans survive in overtime to improve their record to 27-16 under Rigby in overtime games.

• Despite the 15 lead changes and seven tied scores, the Trojans led for 26:20 of the 45 minutes.

• Troy dominated the rebound battle 56-37, resulting in a 17-8 win in second-chance points.

Peguero’s 22 points on 10 made free throws resulted in a new career-high – her previous was 19 against Marist on Nov. 23,

2023.

How TROY advanced to the Final Four:

Troy got a bye in the first round of the WNIT based on its strong Sunbelt Conference season (13-5 in league play and 20-13 overall).

In Troy’s first WNIT game, the Trojans took care of Chattanooga at home 85-72.

The Trojans (21-13) had five players hit double figures in scoring to advance to the Super 16 round.

Troy then needed overtime to get past North Texas State 88-86 at Trojan Arena.

Ashley Baez hit two free throws, her only points of the game, with no time left on the clock as Troy outlasted North Texas to earn a berth in the Great 8.

Troy then travelled all the way to Fargo, ND where Coach Rigby’s Trojans won again in OT, this time in front of 2,500 opposing fans.

This is the 2nd year in a row Troy has advanced to the WNIT Final Four.

***

*** (Thank you for checking out the on-line Substack newspaper, The Troy Citizen. All subscribers receive dispatches via email or the Substack ap) ***