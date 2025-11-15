“Wow!” Chuck the Trojan checks out all the food delivered from TES and CHHS to the Parrish Hall at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church. Church volunteers will organize the food items and take them next door to the church’s Food Pantry.

Just in time for the Holiday Season, students and teachers from Troy Elementary School and Charles Henderson High School showed their giving spirit by organizing a food drive for the Food Pantry offered at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church.

The three-week food drive netted more than 5,200 cans and non-perishable food items for the Food Pantry!

On Friday afternoon, CHHS baseball players for Coach Chase Smartt’s team used their muscle and teamwork to unload a U-Haul-full of food to the pantry, which is located on College Street next to the church.

“Many hands make little work.” CHHS baseball players did the heavy lifting. Coach Smartt is on the far left behind Sam Smith, who helped coordinate the event with his mother, Amy Smith. (Except for first photo, photos by Bill Rice, Jr.)

The food drive was the brainstorm of Troy Elementary School teacher Amy Spurlock Smith and her son, Sam (a sophomore at CHHS who is also the school’s mascot, “Chuck.”)

According to Amy, this is the second year students have organized a food drive for local citizens who might be struggling to provide food for themselves and their families in times of conspicuous food inflation.

Last year’s effort - which included only CHHS students - was much smaller and produced 125 food items.

This year, Mrs. Smith approached new TES principal Kristi Lewis and asked if students and teachers at TES would also participate in the effort.

“Of course!” was the immediate answer. This year, each TES home-room class participated in a competition with other classes - an effort that produced 4,613 food items for the food pantry!

(Winning classes in each grade will be thanked with a pizza party).

CHHS students also quadrupled their output from 2024, adding 529 more cans and packages of food items. In sum, students at the two local schools, donated 5,205 food items - one of the largest donations ever received by the Food Pantry, according to Suzanne Price, the director of the Episcopal Church’s Food Pantry and ministry.

According to Sam Smith (aka “Chuck the Trojan”), the food items were much more than just canned goods like green beans and kernel corn.

Chef-Boy-R-Dee Ravioli, breakfast cereals, oatmeal, grits, Pop Tarts, Mac-and-cheese packets and ramen noodles packets were also delivered to the Food Pantry.

Chuck The Trojan has his Driver’s License!

Amy Smith’s husband, local State Farm agent Bryant Smith and State Farm employees Emily Walker, Megan Meadows and Bailey Witherington also helped coordinate the food drive and helped with the unloading process. The Smith family also rented the U-Haul, which transported the goods.

The Episcopal Church Food Pantry is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon with church members volunteering to work at the facility.

Thanks, Trojans and thanks members of Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church!

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church on the corner of College and Pine Streets is one of the prettiest buildings in Troy. And the grounds are beautiful too.

The Food Pantry is next door to the church and is open 12 hours each week.

The Food Panty is used by hundreds of appreciative local residents every week.

A Bonus Photo Mrs. Smith emailed me!

Unloading the U-Haul. State Farm Agent Bryant Smith is on far right and rented the truck.

Lab School Memories and Photos …

In a recent story on historic milestones in Troy University history, I mentioned that Kilby Hall was opened on what would become the Troy University campus in 1924.

This handsome and architecturally distinctive building was also known as the “Lab School” for many decades. The school - led by professors at Troy Normal - educated generations of local students who did not attend Troy City Schools.

The Spanish-style architecture set Kilby Hall off from other campus buildings.

(I know my late mother was a student in the mid to late 1940s and early 1950s and often spoke of her fond memories of being a student at this exceptional school. From my late father, who didn’t attend this school, I always got the feeling that the students who attended the Lab School were considered special - or fortunate.)

On Facebook, I posted excerpts and photos of my “Milestone” story, a post that generated several comments from readers who also attended the school and appreciated the aesthetic beauty of the building. (I’m old enough to remember the decision to raze the building to allow for a more-modern administration building on the Quad was controversial in some circles).

My friend Sam Adams, the son of long-time Troy State president Dr. Ralph Adams, contributed this great photo of students and teachers at the Lab School when he was a young student.

Kilby Hall students and teachers with Gov. Wallace in the 1960s.

This group photo includes 4-term Alabama governor George C. Wallace, one of Dr. Adam’s closest friends and a great supporter of Troy State University.

Wrote Sam, who now lives in Montgomery:

“We had a wonderful experience at the Lab School. Teachers and assistance always the best. my favorites were Mrs. Solomon, Ms. Hitt, Mrs. Ray and Mrs. Carter. Food was great, jungle gyms and monkey bars tested our strength and agility and the courtyard brings back fun memories. Many of us in this photo recently celebrated our 50th anniversary from CHHS, but this was the foundation of our knowledge and friendships.

Another alum, added: “Mrs. Solomon was 3rd grade, Mrs. Hitt 4th, Mrs. Ray 5th and Mrs. Carter 2nd.”

Dawn Railey added: “Going to the Lab School was amazing.”

Replied Citizen subscriber Tom Davis to Dawn: “I actually remember seeing your name carved into one of the old wooden desks.”

Added Kristy Ellis Drinkwater, who did not attend this school: “What a beautiful building.”

There’s many feature stories I still need to write at the on-line Troy Citizen. A good one would be memories of students who attended the Lab School at Kilby Hall.

