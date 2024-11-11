Johnson is being called a hero, was very well-liked in community.

Troy is mourning the loss of 18-year-old CHHS graduate La’Tavion Johnson, who was the lone fatality in a mass shooting at Tuskegee University this weekend that’s attracted national media attention.

According to a story posted at al.com this afternoon, Johnson - an innocent bystander - is being called a hero.

“On one of the videos, a girl said he pushed her out of the way, and that’s when he got shot’' said the victim’s father, Larry Johnson. “She made a post that someone saved her life, and he lost his life.”

“He’s a hero in his own way,’’ Larry Johnson said.

The shooting injured at least 16 people, 12 of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

La’Tavion had been a 10th grade English student for my wife, Carrie Rice.

“He was kind, funny, respectful, smart - exactly the kind of kid you would want in your third block English class,” said my wife. “He had all kinds of friends.”

According to the article, the family did not know that La’Tavion had attended the Homecoming festivities in Tuskegee.

The shooting came as Tuskegee’s 100th Homecoming Week was winding down. On Saturday afternoon, the Tuskegee football team had played Fairfield-based HBCU Miles College.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Lt. Jeremy Burkett said of the 16 injured, 12 were shot. They were taken to hospitals in Montgomery and Lee County.

According to Burkett, four others sustained injuries during the ensuing chaos.

La’Tavion Johnson recently graduated from Charles Henderson High School in Troy.

“He was energetic,’’ Larry Johnson said. “In so many ways, he was shy until he got to know you and then he was life of any party.”

“He was an 18-year-old full of energy,’’ he said. “He loved to play out outside. He was country.”

La’tavion worked at Piggly Wiggly right after graduation, and also worked on a family member’s farm.

According to al.com, he was set to begin a new job next week with the Alabama Department of Transportation in Troy.

Larry Johnson said the gun violence that took his son’s life is senseless.

“I’m going to see if I can talk to some preachers and get a Stop the Violence Rally going,’’ he said.

The Johnsons lost another child, a daughter, to a car wreck less than two years ago. They are now raising her child.

La’Tavion’s parents said they will remember their son for his laugh and his jokes.

“It hurts,’’ Larry Johnson said.

“He will be greatly missed,‘’ his mother said.

The deadly barrage of gunfire erupted around 1:40 a.m. on campus as the school's centennial homecoming festivities were winding down, authorities said.

Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, was charged with being in possession of a machine gun, according to authorities, who said he was found leaving the scene of the shooting.

Multiple suspects have yet to be charged …

According to a WSFA report, Macon County Sheriff André Brunson said he believes there are multiple suspects in the shooting.

“If you‘ve seen some of the videos, there was shooting all over the place. So, I think there will be multiple suspects,” he said. “We’re going to deal with it and try to get every last one of them.”

Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, has been arrested and charged federally with possession of a machine gun. Authorities say Jaquez Myrick, 25, was found in possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device.

‘Judy Morgan Day’ Nov. 30th at Troy’s football finale

From Troy Sports Information

Troy Athletics will celebrate the career of Troy Football secretary Judy Morgan on Saturday, Nov. 30, with Judy Morgan Day at The Vet in conjunction with Troy's season finale against Southern Miss.

“Momma Judy,” who is in her 25th season with Troy Football and 30th with Troy University, will retire from Troy University at the end of 2024.

Morgan has worked with five head football coaches and been part of 10 conference championship teams.

"Ms. Judy is such an integral part of Troy Football and has been for over 25 years. Her impact has been felt by coaches, staff, players, parents and fans. She has acted as a second mother to thousands of young men who have come through this program," Athletics Director Brent Jones said.

"We congratulate Ms. Judy on her retirement and encourage everyone who has been impacted by her to join us for Judy Morgan Day at The Vet."

To celebrate Ms. Judy's final game, all former football student-athletes, coaches and staff who have had the privilege of working with her are invited to join us at Veterans Memorial Stadium for the celebration.

To RSVP for the event and secure complimentary tickets to the game, visit TroyTrojans.com/Judy.

Prior to the game, a tailgate will be held in Tailgate Terrace for all returning members of the football program to visit with Miss Judy, and she will also lead the team in Trojan Walk.

During the game, a special presentation will take place at the end of the first quarter as all returning players, coaches and staff members are invited to join Miss Judy on the field.

Coach Larry Blakeney and Mrs. Janice Blakeney will be among those who plan to attend the celebrations honoring Judy. Additional items will be shared throughout the game, celebrating the career and legacy of Judy Morgan.

Happy Veteran’s Day

… The Citizen would like to thank all our veterans who have served our nation in the Armed Forces.

I found this photo on Facebook of one one of our Troy Citizen readers - Steve Beasley (CHHS Class of 1979). Steve now lives in central Florida.

The Boot Camp Diet always works!

The photo was taken at Basic Training in Fort Dix, New Jersey in 1982. I told Steve he looked even skinnier than he did in high school and he said there’s a reason for that.

“I lost plenty of weight from the daily runs and 12-mile Road Marches,” he said.

Steve had an 8-year career in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he was in an Armor unit most of his military time.

“I loved it,” said Steve, mentioning he was was in “a good unit in Orlando (138th AVN Company EW).”

Local swimmers are getting faster …

The Charles Henderson swim team recently competed at a meet in Dothan. According to a Facebook announcement, all of the team’s swimmers “shaved time off their individual events.”

The biggest improvement was senior Wilson Jones, who shaved off 8 seconds on his 50 Free and 12 seconds off of his 100 Backstroke.

Wilson Jones is making big strides in the pool!

Happy 5th birthday to John Henry Little

Not exactly a lap dog, but a friendly dog!

Pam Little of Troy posted several smile-inducing photos of her very large dog, John Henry, who recently celebrated his fifth birthday. John Henry is pictured with Pam’s daughter, Alithia Little Gunter.

Class of 1984 - 20 years ago and today …

I recently mentioned several of my friends from the CHHS Class of 1984 in my story about Trojans who look like famous people. At Mark Hamm’s facebook page I found two pictures of his class - one from a reunion gathering in 2004 and one this year at Homecoming. They still look good to me!

There’s my buddies a few months ago. I can’t remember but Riley Green was probably the class president or SGA president.

