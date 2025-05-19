Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
May 19

I should note that I don't necessarily think Census Bureau data is iron-clad accurate. I bet Mayor Reeves disputes these numbers and can look at utility customers and the number of people who live in a given house to come up with larger numbers.

I remember reading somewhere a few years ago that Troy's population was 19,000.

If you count Troy students (who are not permanent residents) and illegal aliens, I bet at least 27,000 people put their head on a pillow in Troy every night (at least when college is in session). And you could count the people who are staying at our hotels ... and we just got a new one!

Bill Rice
May 19

I was surprised to learn that Panama City Beach was the 2nd fastest-growing metro area in all of America in 2023-2024. That's got to be good for Pike County as many of the people moving to Panama City Beach, or family members visiting these people, are probably cruising down Highway 231 South.

Not surprisingly, 13 of the 15 fastest growing metro areas in the country are in the South. Two are in Alabama.

