Being the home to Alabama’s most beautiful campus should help keep Troy’s population numbers encouraging. It should be noted that most Troy students are not counted in any census estimates (only “permanent residents.”) TROY has approximately 7,000 on-campus students.

By BILL RICE, JR.

Troy is the 36th largest city in Alabama, according to 2024 estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau recently.

According to the new Census Estimates, Troy had virtually the same population (17,774) in 2024 as it had in 2020 (17,800).

While Troy’s population is virtually unchanged in the past four years, most other towns in the Wiregrass region lost population, according to my analysis.

The fastest growing towns in the Wiregreass are Headland, Enterprise, Rehobeth and Slocomb.

Brundidge ranks 186 out of approximately 480 towns listed in the Census Bureau update of Alabama incorporated towns and cities.

Goshen (267 residents) and Banks (159) are the other two Pike County communities listed in the ranking.

The fastest-growing region of Alabama (and No. 6 in the entire country) is a number of communities in Baldwin County, with Foley being Alabama’s fastest-growing city among cities with a population of at least 10,000.

Also, Pike Road continues its rapid population growth and now has 11,500 residents.

Huntsville is now Alabama’s largest city, although the rankings are just for “city limits” and not the entire Metropolitan Statistical Area. (Birmingham - or the bedroom communities that surround Birmingham - would still be Alabama’s largest metro area by a large margin).

Montgomery also continues to lose population.

The vast majority of Alabama’s largest communities continue to be in the northern part of the state.

What follows are several rankings I culled from the recent census data …

Largest cities in Wiregrass or SE Alabama …

Note: Figures for Percentage of Population Growth are changes from the 2020 census to the current 2024 population estimate.

Dothan - 71,650 (+ 0.8 percent; No. 8 in Alabama)

Enterprise - 30,731 (+ 7.1% + 2,031; No. 21 in the state)

*Troy - 17,734 (down 87 citizens or 0.5 percent since ’23; no percentage change, or -6, since 2020; No. 36 in Alabama.)

Ozark - 14,368 (0 percent, no change)

Eufaula - 12,363 (down 4.0%)

Andalusia - 8,723 (down 1.3%)

Greenville - 6,983 (down 5.3%)

Opp - 6,706 (down 0.9%)

Headland - 5,429 + 9.5 percent

Geneva - 4,242 - (0 percent)

Elba - 3,531 + 0.6 percent

Union Springs - 3,157 (down 6% from 2020)

Luverne - 2,678 (down 2.4%)

Abbeville - 2,327 (+ 0.9%)

Slocomb - 2,170 (+ 4.1%)

Rehobeth - 2,107 (+ 18.4%)

*Brundidge - 2,028 (down 7 from 2023; down 44 since 2020 (- 2.1%); No. 186 in Alabama.

Georgianna - 1,267

Clio - 1,190 (down 1.7%)

Brantley - 801 (down 2.8%)

Ariton - 664 (+ 1.1%)

Red Level - 429

Louisville - 386 ( down 3.3%)

Rutledge - 346

Dozier - 283

*Goshen - 267 (no change since 2020)

Gantt - 197

*Banks - 159 (+ 4 or 2.6% since 2020)

Fastest Growing Cities in Alabama

(Population of at least 5,000)

Loxley (5,176) + 45.3%

Foley (28,043) + 7,421 or 36% since 2020

Athens (32,587) + 7,153 or 28.1%

*Pike Road (11,500) + 21.5%

Semmes (6,193) + 21.2%

Fairhope (26,044) + 15.9%

Gulf Shores (17,431) + 14.5%

Chelsea (17,293) + 14.4%

Lincoln (7,790) + 13.7%

Robertsdale (7,613) + 13.6%

Tuscaloosa (114,288) + 13.2 percent

Opelika (35,005) + 12.9%

Springville (5,392) + 12.9%

Calera (18,530) + 12.4%

Daphne (30,75) + 11.9%

Cullman (20,239) + 10.4%

Spanish Fort (11,118) + 10.3%

*Headland (5,429) + 9.5%

Auburn (83,757) +9.4%

Pell City + 9.1%

Gunterville + 8%

*Enterprise (30,731) +7.1 percent

Fastest Losing Population (cities of at least 15,000): Selma (16,312; - 9.2%)

Top 20 - Largest cities in Alabama

1. Huntsville - 230,402 (+7.1%)

2. Mobile - 201,367 (-2.7%)

3. Birmingham - 196,357 (-2.1%)

4. Montgomery - 195,818 (-2.4%)

5. Tuscaloosa - 114,288 (+13.2%)

6. Hoover - 93,013

7. Auburn - 83,757 (+9.4%)

8. Dothan - 71,650 (+ 582 or 0.8%)

9. Madison - 64,209 (+12.4%)

10. Decatur - 57,974

11. Florence - 42,716

12. Prattville - 40,139

13. Phenix City - 38,509

14. Vestavia Hills - 38,151

15. Opelika - 35,005 (+12.9 percent or 4,000)

16. Alabaster - 34,460

17. Gadsen - 33,086

18. Athens - 32,587 (+ 28.1% or + 7,153)

19. Northport - 31,492

20. Daphne - 30,751 (+ 11.9%)

Note: Enterprise has the No. 21 population in Alabama (30,731).

Other communities of note (Teachers’s College Towns from the old Gulf South Conference)

Florence - 42,716 (+ 6.3%)

Jacksonville - 14,651 (+1.8 percent)

Livingston - 3,138 (- 8.6%)

Miscellaneous:

Source: al.com, analysis and reporting by Ramsey Archibald.

Alabama grew last year, adding about 40,000 new residents. And nearly two thirds of the state’s 67 counties gained population.

Most Alabama cities grew, with about 58% adding people from 2023 to 2024.

Cities in the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley and Huntsville metro areas — the sixth and 15th fastest growing metros in the United States — led the way in population growth in Alabama in 2024.

The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley Metropolitan Area, a one-county metro in Baldwin County, home to the state’s beaches, was the fastest growing metro in Alabama last year (compared to 2023) and the sixth fastest growing in the Unites States.

Metro population of Baldwin County was 261,608 - No. 6 in the country - and grew by 3 percent in one year (2023 to 2024).

Huntsville Metro - population of 542,297 - ranked No. 15 in America by one-year population growth. The Huntsville MSA grew by 2.6 percent in one year.

Panama City Beach metro was 2nd fastest growing metro area in the USA between 2023-2024 (+3.8 percent)

Among the top 15 fastest growing metros, 13 were in the South.

No city of significant size grew faster than Foley, in Baldwin County. That city of just under 30,000 residents surged by 12% in just one year. The next closest was Athens at just 5.3%.

Source: Population of approximately 480 Alabama towns and cities.

Troy first baseman Blake Cavill, a native of Sydney Australia, was named fist-team All Sunbelt Conference. Troy will hopefully have a home-fan advantage at this week’s SBC Tourney, which is being held at Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery. Troy, the No. 3 seed, opens play Wednesday morning at 9 against James Madison.

Troy, No. 3 seed, readies for SBC Baseball Tourney at Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery

Troy Athletics Hosting Biscuits & Baseball Pregame Social Wednesday at SBC Tournament

Troy Athletics is hosting a Biscuits & Baseball Social on Wednesday ahead of Troy's opener in the Sun Belt Baseball Championship at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. Third-seeded Troy takes on sixth-seeded Old Dominion at 9 a.m. and the social begins at 8:30 a.m. when gates open.

Open to all Trojan Warrior Club members and Troy Baseball season ticket holders, the social features complimentary food and drinks (water and coffee) while supplies last. The social will take place in the Club Car Bar down the first base line and fans can purchase additional beverages from the bar and/or concessions stands, including mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Tickets to the game are required to enter the Biscuits & Brunch Social and can be purchased by visiting BiscuitsBaseball.com or the Montgomery Biscuits Box Office.

A win over Old Dominion pushes Troy to the 4 p.m. game on Thursday, either against Southern Miss or one of the four teams playing in Tuesday’s opening round, while a loss sets up a 9 a.m. elimination game.

Troy was ranked No. 14 in the country before being swept by No. 19 Southern Miss this past weekend at Riddle-Pace Field.

Southern Miss will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tourney with Coastal Carolina, the regular season champs, the No. 1 seed. Coastal Carolina, a previous Division I national champion, finished the year at 44-11 and an amazing 26-4 mark in the Sunbelt Conference.

Troy Baseball Lands Three on All-Sun Belt Teams

Three members of the Troy baseball team were named to the Sun Belt’s All-Conference Teams on Monday.

First baseman Blake Cavill was named to the First Team by the league’s coaches, while catcher Brooks Bryan and starting pitcher Garrett Gainous were named to the Second Team.

"What a great honor for Blake, Brooks and Garrett to be All-Sun Belt players," head coach Skylar Meade said. "Blake coming here and being the productive offensive figure he has been is exactly what we felt he was capable of. Brooks has handled all the expectations thrust to him since 2024 and been the level of player we knew he could be. Lastly for Garrett, what a great accomplishment to be able to persevere through so much to get the recognition."

Cavill was one of the most productive hitters in college baseball this season after transferring from Western Kentucky. The senior leads the nation in walks (64) and ranks 12th in on-base percentage (.523). The Sydney, Australia native batted .326 on the season and ranked third in the Sun Belt with a 1.109 OPS while totaling 59 hits, 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Cavill has reached base safely in all 54 games played this season and has an on-base streak of 61 games dating back to last season.

Bryan landed on the All-Sun Belt team for a second consecutive season after being named a First Team selection in 2024. The junior is tied for second in the Sun Belt with 18 doubles this season and ranks third with 59 RBIs. The Opelika product finished the regular season with a .284 batting average, a .952 OPS, 61 hits, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Gainous was a consistent force on Friday nights for the Trojans, posting a 6-1 record with a 3.83 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched. In 11 appearances and ten starts, the senior right-hander struck out 51 hitters on the season, and now ranks third in program history with 260 career strikeouts. The Cairo, Ga., native held hitters to a .240 batting average and was at his best against Sun Belt Conference foes, earning a 3.51 ERA with a .217 opponent batting average while tallying 34 strikeouts in 33.1 innings.

Troy enters this week's Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Trojans will play No. 6 seed Old Dominion at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

Troy finishes the regular season a 37-19 overall record. The Trojans will be the No. 3 seed in next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament, finishing with an 18-12 conference record.

No. 14 Troy dropped the series finale to No. 19 Southern Miss 8-5 at Riddle-Pace Field on Saturday afternoon.

Troy’s 3-0 series loss this past weekend to Southern Miss was its first series loss of the season. The Trojans entered the weekend as the only team in college baseball to win all of its series.



Quotable - Head Coach Skylar Meade

“That’s just what happens. You get got. Game one and game three were great games. Yesterday was ugly, and it got ugly late. That wasn’t really indicative of how the game flowed. Just unfortunate, but look, you’re going to have to rip it against a Southern Miss. They’re not going to give it to you. They’re going to make the plays. They’re going to make the plus-plays. They’re going to make the intelligent plays. And when you make a mistake, they punish you.”

