Trojans check out the amenities of new Indoor Practice Facility. Troy is probably one of the last Division I programs to get such a facility, which has long been high on the wish list of coaches and athletic directors.

It took two months longer than expected to finish - due to excessive rain this summer - but the Troy Trojans Indoor Practice Facility is now completed and can be used by the Trojans the rest of this football season.

“This is awesome,” said one Trojan player upon visiting the facility for the first time Thursday afternoon. (See short video here).

“Beautiful” was a common remark on the Trojan Athletics Facebook Page.

Troy Head Coach Gerad Parker gave a “big shout-out” to the administration for making the facility possible, but told players “don’t get caught up looking at the walls … keep stacking days” and worry about this week’s game! (Saturday at 6 p.m. against Louisiana Lafayette).

Whaley Construction of Troy handled construction of the $11.6 million facility that began in January.

The 88,000-square foot facility features a fully-covered 120-yard field with turf that replicates the playing surface in The Vet.

A handsome brick exterior matches the architectural beauty across TROY’s campus,

“The indoor facility is an incredibly important addition to our football program— which is built upon a tradition of success,” Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. said in December when the complex was announced. “We are very proud of our Trojans and appreciate the support of our Trustees and the TROY family in making this facility a reality.”

The facility was built behind Trojan Arena on one of the four existing grass practice fields adjacent to George Wallace Drive.

The multi-use facility will primarily be used by the TROY Football program but will also serve as an option for TROY’s other athletic programs when inclement weather does not allow for outdoor practice.

TROY Athletics secured an anonymous $1 million philanthropic commitment to support the construction of an indoor practice facility in October 2024

“I am very thankful and appreciative of Chancellor Hawkins and our Board of Trustees’ vision and support in making the indoor practice facility a reality,” said Brent Jones, Troy’s athletic director at the time. “This project is a critical piece of our continued success and will not only benefit our football program but also impact many of our other athletic programs.”

The facility got rave reviews from players.

The Indoor Practice Facility joins the North End Zone Facility, which opened in August 2018, as recent facility additions for TROY Football.

The Trojans, 5-2 this season and on a 4-game winning streak, are the most successful program in Sun Belt Conference history, with a league-leading eight conference championships, and TROY is the only school in league history with 100 conference victories.

“This is a game-changer for our program and for our student-athletes,” football head coach Gerad Parker said in December 2024. “I am so thankful for Chancellor Hawkins and the Board of Trustees for their support of this facility that will continue to elevate our program in the Sun Belt and nationally.”

You could sleep on that turf!

If it rains, practice isn’t called off. Just move a short pass up George Wallace Avenue.

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.