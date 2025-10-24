Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
Oct 24

Congrats to CHHS for coming from behind to beat Eufaula 21-20 on Thursday night. The Trojans are now 5-3 on the year and that's 2 straight Region victories.

