Cooper Campbell sent the game into OT with a clutch bucket with 1 second left in regulation. He finished with 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Since I’ve recently written a couple of stories about Troy University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, I wanted to let everyone know both teams opened the 2025-season in impressive fashion Monday night.

Coach Scott Cross’s men’s team won a thrilling OT game 103-97 on the road against Kent State and the women’s team throttled Toledo 88-51 in Trojan Arena. Both games were part of the Sunbelt-MAC Challenge.

In my men’s stories, I’ve highlighted the impact of the Campbell brothers from Washington state. Cooper Campbell, the sophomore younger brother, almost single-handedly won Monday’s game against Nick Saban’s alma mater, recording career highs in points (19), assists (8) and rebounds (6).

Cooper sent the game to OT with a last-second layup and then scored seven consecutive points in OT to help secure the win.

At least based on one regular season game, Troy might be a serious contender to repeat as Sunbelt champs and, like I’d written previously, looks like it’s going to score far more points this year from beyond the 3-point arc. (Troy hit 12 trifectas Monday night, shooting 46.1 percent from beyond the arc.).

I also wrote that my Spider Sense told me the Trojan women might be special this year. It’s just one game, but Coach Chanda Rigby’s squad did play like an “elite” team out of the gate, winning by 37 points.

From Troy Sports Info, brief recaps of both games ….

Cooper Campbell steps up for Trojans …

Five Trojans scored in double figures as the 2025-26 Troy men’s basketball team opened its season with a thrilling overtime win on the road, defeating Kent State 103-97 on Monday night.

Troy (1-0) controlled the game most of the night, trailing for fewer than four minutes of regulation. Kent State (0-1) didn’t take its first lead until the 1:28 mark of the second half, going up 86-84 before the Trojans forced overtime and closed out the win with a late surge in OT.

It was Cooper Campbell who delivered at the end of regulation, going coast-to-coast for a game-tying layup with one second left to send the game to an extra period.

Campbell stayed hot in overtime, scoring seven consecutive points along with Theo Seng, who finished with a game-high 24 points.

The Trojans opened the game strong, jumping out to a 16-3 lead five minutes into the contest and led by as many as 16 points on the road before taking an 8-point lead into the locker room.

Victor Valdes and Seng each scored 12 points in the opening period, and their final totals of 23 and 24 points, respectively, marked new career highs for both players.

Thomas Dowd, who had just four points at halftime, scored 15 in the second half and pulled in seven rebounds. His 13 total rebounds give Dowd his first double-double of the season, and the sixth of his career.

In his first regular season game for Troy, Cooper’s brother Cobi - Troy’s other starting guard - scored 10 points and nailed 2 of 3 three-pointers. (Cobi scored 21 in an exhibition game against Georgia).

Quotable – Head Coach Scott Cross:

“What a great victory. The good Lord definitely shone down on us tonight. The guys didn’t lose their composure, I mean this is a tough road environment. We led for pretty much the entire game, but they did grab the lead there, and they had all the momentum in the world.

“What a huge bucket Cooper Campbell hit. I decided not to call a timeout because we have confidence in our guys and it ended up being the right thing because Cooper is a baller. This was a team effort though; to score 103 points in this building is not an easy task. Kent State is a great basketball team, and it took everything for us to win this game.”

Notables :

•The last time Troy scored 100 points against a Division I opponent was on Feb. 11, 2017 against Louisiana. The Trojans won that game, 100-88.

• Troy was just one of four Sun Belt teams to win in the MAC-SBC Challenge on Monday. Arkansas State, Marshall, and South Alabama also earned victories over MAC opponents.

• Theo Seng’s career-high of 24 points was six more than his previous high.

• Similarly, Victor Valdes’ 23 points was seven more than his previous – 16 against Arkansas State two seasons ago.

• Redshirt-freshman Austin Cross made his first career appearance for Troy and hit a three in the second half.

Up Next: Troy will stay on the road, heading to Greenville, S.C. for a Friday night game against Furman at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+, with the radio broadcast on Troy Sports Media Network.

Bonus Photo from Barry McKnight’s Facebook Page …

Per Barry, the Troy Trojans basketball team was in good hands for the flight back from Cleveland! Pilot Jerrell Bellamy!

Women’s Basketball Rolls Through Toledo

The Troy women’s basketball program dominated Toledo 88-51 to kick off the new season with a victory Monday night in Trojan Arena.

The season-opening win snapped a two-game skid in openers for the Trojans (1-0) as head coach Chanda Rigby improved to 8-6 in season openers and 12-2 in home openers.

All five Troy starters excelled in under 26 minutes of play, combining for all but 13 of the 88 points scored. Emani Jenkins shot well from behind the arc with a team-high three triples and a combined 7-of-11 shooting to lead the team with 18 points. Fortuna Ngnawo followed close behind with 17 points and a career-high four blocks, while Zay Dyer (16), Ashley Baez (12) and Rachel Leggett (11) also ended in double-figures.

Toledo (0-1) started the season with a loss for the first time since the 2018-19 season, due to a 25.9 percent shooting performance in the ballgame, including a fourth quarter where they went 0-of-10 from the field – the Rockets scored just two points in the fourth on free throws.

Fortuna Ngnawo scored 17 points and had a career-high four blocked shots.

Flawless First Half …

After shooting 75 percent on 12 made field goals and six triples in the second quarter, Troy headed into the break with a 52-33 advantage.

The margin ballooned to as much as 38, 88-50, when Kamesha Moore hit her first career points as a Trojan at the charity stripe with 0:56 on the clock.

Head Coach Chanda Rigby:

“It was definitely a great night in Trojan Arena. In the locker room before the game, we talked about how important it was to start great. We really worked for a great start and got it. We did our same old with winning the rebound battle, but the new things, like our defensive pressure, really stood out. We exhausted them, and it allowed us to hold them to no points from the field in the fourth quarter. It’s just so nice to start with a win. That’s your foundation. And if you can build on a foundation that strong, you can build it as high as you want. And we’re ready to build on it.”

Season-Opener Stats:

• Troy had an almost perfect second quarter as it shot 75 percent from the field on 16 attempts (14 made). The team also went 6-of-8 from behind the arc to hold a 19-point advantage at the break.

• Fortuna Ngnawo rejected a career-high four shots – her first game with 3-plus blocks to become the second active Trojan with such a feat.

• Rachel Leggett made her first career start as a Trojan (50th career start in D-I) and polished it with 11 points and six rebounds.

• Head coach Chanda Rigby improves to 12-2 in home openers and 8-6 in season openers to kick off her 14th season.

• All five of the Trojan starting five ended in double-figures via Emani Jenkins (18), Fortuna Ngnawo (17), Zay Dyer (16), Ashley Baez (12) and Rachel Leggett (11).

Basketball Announces Military Appreciation Games on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12

Troy athletics is proud to announce its annual Military Appreciation Games in Trojan Arena. For the men, it will be Tuesday, Nov. 11, against Pensacola Christian, while the women will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 12, against Chattanooga.

“Our Military Appreciation Game means so much to me, personally,” head women’s basketball coach Chanda Rigby said. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank every man and woman who serves. We fully understand that it is only because of the sacrifices of the men and women who serve (and who have served) that we are able to enjoy the freedoms that we get to experience daily.”

To show our appreciation to all military members, both active and retired, complimentary tickets can be received through VetTix and/or by showing their military ID at the ticket window. There will also be a special giveaway to the first 300 students for the men’s game and the first 300 fans for the women’s matchup, with a free special edition military T-shirt.

“A very wise man once told me, ‘Freedom is not free,’ “ head men’s basketball coach Scott Cross said. “I know that I am able to coach basketball because of the brave men & women that serve to protect our country each & every day. I am forever grateful to everyone, both past & present, who has served to protect our great nation.”

Future stories …

For tomorrow or maybe Thursday, I want to publish a story on the many impressive buildings that employees of Whaley Construction Company have built or renovated in the past year.

These projects include, but are not limited to, a major renovation of historic Academy Street School, The Troy University Indoor Practice Facility, renovation of the former Troy Bank & Trust/Library building in downtown, a major project at First Baptist Church, the new nursing or “Health Sciences” building at Troy University (Jones Hall) and the Clyde May Conecuh Ridge Distillery Project.

Saving and renovating Academy Street School was a major project involving many civic leaders and alumni of this school, which closed in 1970 when Troy City Schools were integrated. I understand more additions and renovations are planned and the former school will be used as Learning Center.

Everyone on our side of town appreciates the Cain family ….

In the next week or so, I hope to publish a feature story on Mr. and Mrs. Fred Cain of Hillcrest, who are famous for their elaborate and eye-catching yard decorations.

The Cains, retired Troy professors who live on the corner of Murphree Street and North Hillcrest Boulevard, decorate their yard for Christmas, Thanksgiving (Fall), Halloween and other special holidays.

I took this picture a few days ago when Mr. Cain was taking down his Halloween decorations and putting up his “Fall” decorations.

A labor of love. It’s no small task to store and display the elaborate yard decorations the Cain’s display at different points in the year.

Shoe Update:

Many people in Troy are probably talking about the Philanthropic Project that allowed every student at Troy Elementary School to receive brand new tennis shoes and generic but very nice ball caps.

My son Jack, a fourth grader at TES, wore his new tennis shoes to school today. Before I dropped him off at school, I asked him to do a survey and estimate what percentage of his classmates were wearing their new shoes today. (This was a math - percentages - project).

This afternoon Jack reported back that, per his estimate, “80 to 90 percent” of the students were wearing their new sneakers today!

The very nice hat my son Jack received.

