Tayton Converway was a fan favorite for two years at Troy. Because of the Diego Pavia ruling, Conerway gets a 6th year of college basketball, which he is playing for one of the best known basketball programs in the country, Indiana.

Prior to the start of last basketball season, the headline about Troy basketball was that no Trojan letter-winner entered the Transfer Portal.

Because of this almost unheard of roster retention, Troy put together one of the program’s most memorable basketball seasons ever, tying for the Sunbelt regular season title and winning the Sunbelt Conference Tourney before securing a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament (where Troy fell to traditional power Kentucky in the first round).

However, this year, NIL money and the Transfer Portal have claimed four of Troy’s five returning starters, including Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway who signed in March with traditional Big 10 power Indiana.

(Conerway was actually a fifth-year senior for Troy last year and, thus, at one time, was not expected to return for the 2025-2026 season. However, since he played three years of junior college basketball before playing two seasons for Troy, he was granted a sixth year of college eligibility as part of the “Diego Pavia ruling.”

Per my research, Conerway is expected to start at Indiana as a point guard and is already being touted as a team leader and future star for the Hoosiers’ new coach Darian DeVries. (If I read my research articles correctly, every player on this year’s Indiana team is new!)

(This story from IU’s basketball website shows that there is already a buzz about Conerway at Indiana. And Troy fans who remember Tayton might enjoy this recent YouTube interview with Indiana’s newest star player. )

Coach Scott Cross’s Trojans also lost power forward Jackson Fields (West Virginia), former Sunbelt Freshman of the Year Myles Rigsby Jr. (Tulsa) and Rigsy’s older brother Marcus Rigsby (Texas Arlington).

Fortunately, Coach Cross often played 11 to 12 players in a game last season and six proven players will return this year, led by Dothan junior (6-9 forward) Thomas Dowd, a pre-season pick for All-Conference.

Trojans show potential against Georgia in Exhibition contest …

Troy opened its season Sunday afternoon in an exhibition game at Georgia, falling 81-65.

Losing by 16 to an SEC team that made the NCAA tournament last season - especially after losing four excellent starters (and six players in total) - should certainly not be viewed as an inauspicious season debut.

On the positive side, Troy outscored Georgia 43-41 in the second half.

The star of the game for Troy was a player who was on the bench last season but never played in a game due to injury. That player, Cobie Campbell, scored 21 points in his Troy debut, including nailing 4 of 5 three-point attempts.

Cobie Campbell sat out last season due to an injury and watched his younger brother have many solid games for the Trojans. Now the Campbell brothers are Troy’s starting backcourt. It looks like Cobie can really shoot the rock.

Cobie Campbell is the brother of returning Troy sophomore guard Cooper Campbell who saw extensive action as a reserve last year. Just like last year, Troy started two brothers against Georgia - the Campbell brothers instead of the Rigsby brothers.

Theo Seng, a 6-10 forward with 3-point shooting ability, and Victor Valdes joined Dowd and the Campbell brothers in the starting lineup Sunday. Valdez, who is 6-7 and can play guard or forward, scored 14 points against Georgia.

Sunday’s exhibition game was also the first game action for Coach Cross’s son, Austin Cross, who played 18 minutes and scored three points and had five rebounds Sunday.

Austin Cross is well-known to local basketball fans as he starred for three years at Pike Liberal Arts before transferring to CHHS, where he was the 5A Player of the Year on a team that finished as state runner-ups.

The 6-3 Cross spent one year at a Florida prep school before spending last year on the Trojans’ team as a redshirt shooting guard.

Troy will try to put together another 20-win season and defend its Sunbelt Conference titles when it opens its schedule on the road November 3 against Kent State.

Quotable – Head Coach Scott Cross

“Obviously we want to win every basketball game we play. Georgia is a very big, athletic, physical team and their pressure bothered us a little bit. I was proud of our guys, they fought the entire time, and there were spurts where we were really good (at one point in the second half Troy cut Georgia’s big halftime lead to six points). There’s a lot of areas though that I know we can get better in. Good learning experience and this is why we wanted to play a game like this.”

Nobody from Troy is surprised that Coach Sumrall is being mentioned as a possible head coach at several big-name schools.

Jon Sumrall is a hot coaching commodity …

Most college football teams have five regular season games remaining, but approximately 14 programs have already fired their head coaches.

One name that keeps coming up to fill many high-profile coaching vacancies (and vacancies sure to come) is former Troy coach Jon Sumrall, now the head coach at Tulane.

Sumrall, who led Troy to back-to-back Sunbelt Conference titles in 2022 and 2023, has been mentioned as a possible head coach at LSU and Florida and would no doubt be high on the wish list if his college alma mater of Kentucky makes a coaching change.

His name has also been mentioned for the Auburn job if Coach Hugh Freeze’s Tigers don’t rally late in the season and Auburn makes another coaching change.

Sumrall is reportedly making almost $3 million year at Tulane and signed a contract extension through 2029 prior to this season.

After leading Troy to 11-2 and 12-2 records, Sumrall’s Green Wave was 9-5 in his first year in New Orleans and is 6-1 so far this season.

The Troy Coaching Pipeline …

While Troy supporters no doubt hate to lose a coach of Sumrall’s proven calibre, his success does show that any talented coach who comes to Troy can quickly join the A-List of rising coaching stars.

Sumrall was also once an assistant at Troy before being named head coach, where he succeeded Chip Lindsey (the current offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Michigan).

Lindsey succeeded Neal Brown, who parlayed a great run of teams at Troy into the head coaching job at West Virginia, where he coached from 2019-2024.

Coach Sumrall was succeeded as Troy head coach by Gerad Parker, who had been an assistant at Notre Dame. Facing a massive roster depletion, it probably wasn’t too surprising that the Parker tenure started 1-6.

However, Coach Parker seems to have righted the ship of Trojan football and has now won nine of his last 12 games, including four straight conference games.

I hate to mention this, but if Troy runs the table or even wins four of its final five regular season games, Coach Parker’s name will no doubt be prominently mentioned in upcoming coaching searches at higher-profile universities.

With basketball transfers and with head coaches, winning puts Troy’s coaches and players in high demand - which, I guess, beats the alternative of fielding losing teams and nobody wanting your players or coaches.

