The most popular viewing area … Dad’s shoulders. Nova Quigley, 2 1/2, watched the parade from Dad’s shoulders. Father Alex Quigley is a Troy University student from Wisconsin, majoring in commerce. He is also a member of Troy’s Army ROTC program.

Photos and text by Bill Rice, Jr.

I’m excited to be back in the business of covering local parades, including the Grandaddy of Them All in the Wiregrass, The Troy University Homecoming/Appreciation Day Parade, which took place this morning.

The weather could have been ordered by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, which, of course, produces this extremely-popular annual event.

This year I saw many banners saying “Bring Back The Bands,” and somebody did an excellent job of getting more local bands to participate in this year’s parade. (Different businesses underwrote this recruitment effort via sponsorships).

The Florala High School Marching Band - “The Marching Pride” - is one of many south Alabama marching bands that travelled to Troy for our parade. “The Bring Back the Bands” outreach effort apparently worked. We’re proud to welcome all area bands to our town and parade!

I enjoyed listening to and snapping photos of The Sound of the South (which used to end the parade, but now leads it off) … The CHHS Blue Machine, and bands and/or cheerleading squads from PLAS, PCHS, GHS, Zion Chapel, Barbour County, Florala, Union Springs, Daleville, Highland Home, McKenzie and other high schools/towns.

Every high school band member and cheerleader is a prospective future Troy University student and their participation brings hundreds of people to Troy (many who will stay for the football game against Coastal Carolina.)

Dan Smith, who quarterbacks parade logistics, made a particular effort to recruit vintage car groups and the parade included a convoy of vehicles much older than this writer and photographer.

Vintage car enthusiasts were thrilled by this year’s parade.

A World War II bomber from the Sanders-Campbell collection entertained the thousands of visitors with non-stop fly-overs.

In 2024, not every town is used to WWII bombers flying over-head!

If you like motorcyles, you probably enjoyed see several biker groups on several types of bikes.

Thumbs up … throttle down … The Group “ My Brother’s Keeper” rode their hogs in the Parade.

Pageant queens of all ages, walking sorority and fraternity members, the Troy Homecoming Court and several old-fashioned floats were again staples of one of the Wiregrass’s oldest and largest parades.

Businesses seemed to be doing doing a brisk business. I think Downtown Troy and the Square now feature a wider variety of businesses than at any other point in my memory.

Christmas Prep seemingly starts earlier every year … As this picture reveals, The Pink Parlor gift store on the Square already has the Christmas spirit … and plenty of great holiday gifts.

*** (Since The Troy Citizen has only been in business for about a week, I sincerely appreciate readers share content with friends, family members and neighbors.) ***

Share

As you can see, I enjoy taking photos of parade spectators just as much as the groups/units in the parade.

Curb-side viewing: Delta Price , 5, enjoys some lap time with Victoria Wilson while her mother, Devin Price also smiles for The Troy Citizen photographer.

Families will always love parades and so will photographers looking for photos of smiling, happy neighbors. Thanks to everyone who makes this wonderful autumn event possible!

For Homecoming 2024, I selected 41 photos, which should give Citizen readers a flavor for the Parade. Not only did I get the names of many people, I asked photo subjects questions about why they came to the parade, where they’re from, where their children go to school, etc. … So be sure to read the captions as well!

First tranche of Homecoming Photos …

(Note: If you know someone in these photos, please tell them they made The Troy Citizen!)

CHHS cheerleaders.

And the Pike Patriot cheerleaders.

And Troy University cheerleaders add beauty and spirt to the parade.

This couple needs no introduction! Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr . and wife, Janice have been standing front and center at the downtown reviewing stand for at least 34 years.

The parade is also for all alumni … At right, Faith Ward Byrd , director of Troy Alumni Affairs, viewed the parade with, among others, Alison Scott Wingate Hosp , one of the school’s “Alumni of the Year” honorees. Jason Jones ( not pictured) , the owner of Jones Medical Supply, was also honored as an Alumnus of the Year.

The parade now ends where it used to start. These patrons found a good shady sport at the foot of the bridge.

More Parade Photos …

… I’ll just plop them in, roughly, in the order I took them!

B Sweet did sweet business this morning

Kortney and Quinn Spires of Troy enjoyed bakery treats from B Sweet as they people-watched before the parade. Kortney told me she ordered a bourbon caramel apple cheese cake with brown sugar crumbles on top. (Memo to self: This is what I’m getting next time our family goes to B Sweet). Quinn got a cinnamon roll, which he said was “nice and crispy on the the outside and gooey inside.”

Paisley McLure, 2, enjoys sitting on the lap of her “GiGi” (Tara McClure). Both are from Troy.

Brock Stephens, 5, and his sister Mikah, 3.

I want a cool Troy letterman’s jacket like this! Ashton Parmer and her children Easton , 5, and Jack, 8, (with the jacket I really like) secured a prime viewing spot in front of Byrd Drug. While the family lives in Louisville, the children attend PLAS.

Troy’s Finest was out in Force …

Troy Police Officer Tyler Oakes helps direct traffic next to Byrd Drug. Note the mural on the side of Byrd Drug that depicts a Normal Rockwell painting of a similar community-minded police officer. Oakes, who has been on the TPD force for nine years, told me that 30 to 35 officers were assigned to the parade detail. I didn’t see any trouble-makers and, as usual, everything ran smoothly.

Eric, Brady and Alison Hughes of Troy watched the parade from the Elm Street Bridge above the train tracks.

The McLendon family sticks together!

He found the shadiest spot: David Walker , 5, a kindergarten student at Troy Elementary School, found a shady spot in a tree near the Gazebo on the Square.

We all used to climb on this statue ..

Elsie Earnest, 5, explored the Confederate Memorial Statue before the parade got started. Elise, a student at Covenant Christian School, is the daughter of Samantha Earnest of Troy (and my neighbors!).

The Sound of the South now leads off the parade instead of providing the grand finale.

Not a vintage car - a vintage go-cart.

CHMS cheerleaders.

Look, that’s my daughter Maggie Rice … with her fellow CHMS cheerleader, Nila Sikes.

The CHHS Blue Machine, which is assisted by TES Music Director Casey Farris.

Canines are welcome at The Troy Appreciation Day Parade!

Loretta, a friendly bulldog from Baldwin County, attended the parade with her Troy alumni owners. I wast told Loretta is named for Loretta Lynn. The friendly dog also got to see her other owner, John Elliott, a student at Troy University and a Sigma Chi. John’s girlfriend, Ally Price, was elected to the Homecoming Court.

The Eliotts’ previous dog, “King George” was named for George Strait. (I’m guessing this family is big fans of country music).

I guess this is what pick-up trucks used to look like.

Keeping with the vintage car theme. No ethanol in that gas.

My favorite musical act of the morning might have been the bag pipes … something you don’t see or hear every day. Nice kilt!

The Chi Omega’s float says, “Lights, Camera … Trojans.” That’s a wrap, ladies! The Chi Omega’s float wasn’t far behind a musical group from Bullock County called the “ Chilly Ice Cool Band. ” This might be the only non-school band I’ve seen in the parade.

It’s always nice to see some good, old-fashioned floats!

I was taking notes …

I wrote down some of the lyrics to the Phi Mu’s song: “Watch out, here come the Phi-Mu girls … who “wear their pins and curls.”

From my story on “Haunted Hill,” I learned that Troy University currently has nine sorority chapters, all of which (I think) participated in the parade.

While the Parade was full of vintage automobiles, this “Sling Shot” car is what I might call “futuristic.” The car was in the parade to help market Kids First Pediatrics .

WELCOME BACK: The Brothers of Sigma Alpha Epsilon are back on campus … and in the parade.

No, that’s not really him!

I don’t know if Troy field goal kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe has an NIL deal with The Confetti Crate or not, but his cardboard image in front of the popular gift shop on the Square certainly caught my attention. Renfroe, a PLAS alum, hit 19-of-24 field goals in his first year as Troy kicker in 2023.

If she only had a brain …

Douglas Brothers, one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Alabama, participated in the recent “Scarecrow Contest.” I’m not sure what business won, but this effort to scare off the crows - or attract more customers - was outstanding.

I’d never been in this business, but will be back!

Sienna Cloud Creative is often open only by appointment, but was open Saturday before and after the parade. Owner Jerry Johnson, who works as an art designer at Troy University, told me he started his business on E-bay. The eclectic collection of art pieces and original collectibles is quite impressive to this consumer. Someone can buy that sailboat for only $60! The business is at 113 N. Three Notch Street, a few steps from H&R Block.

Goshen Eagle cheerleaders.

Share

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

***

Whew! That took a lot of work! - Bill