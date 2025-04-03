Briana Perguero came up big for Troy for the second straight game, scoring 28 points, including six made 3-pointers.

Shaulana Wagner had 10 assist for the Trojans who rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to set-up a winner-take-all showdown against Buffalo on Saturday at 4 p.m.

By Bill Rice, Jr.

NORMAL, ILL - For the first time ever in Division I, a Troy team will play for a championship of a major national tournament as the Troy women’s basketball team rallied to beat Illinois State on the road Wednesday night.

The win means Troy will play in the finals of the WNIT Tournament Saturday April 5 at 4 p.m. CST against the Buffalo Bulls in Buffalo, NY.

The championship game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

Troy won 99-96 Wednesday evening after trailing by 7 points entering the fourth quarter.

For the second consecutive game, guard Briana Perguero led Troy, scoring 28 points, including six three-pointers.

Fortuna Ngnawo added 16 points and led Troy with seven rebounds, while Zay Dyer added 13 points.

No. 3 Emani Jenkins scored 15 points, all 15 coming on 3-pointers.

Emani Jenkins (15 points) and Brianna Jackson (11 points) also scored in double figures off the bench for the Trojans. All five of Jenkins’ points came on five three-pointers.

Troy trailed by nine points, 78-69, with 7:43 left in the game but rallied in the clutch sections of the game to take an 82-80 lead on a Shaulauna Wagner 3-pointer with 4:13 remaining.

Troy led 89-88 with 2:00 left after Ashley Baez made a lay-up. Troy kept the lead the remainder of the game.

Troy (24-13) hit 13 of 33 three-point attempts in the game (39.4 percent).

Illinois State (24-13) hit eight of 16 three-point shots.

The game was played in front of 2,408 Illinois State fans.

Share

Troy will face 29-7 Buffalo for tourney championship on Saturday

Buffalo (29-7) advanced to the championship game after defeating Cleveland State 74-69 Wednesday. Buffalo trailed by two points entering the final quarter.

Buffalo had an attendance of 3,088 in the Bulls’ victory.

Troy also advanced to the Final Four of the 48-team WNIT field last year, but this is the first time in program history the team has made it to the championship game.

Troy has now won four straight games - including two in overtime - to make it to the finals of the prestigious national tournament.

Fab 4 Stats

With a second straight victory on the road, the Trojans are 7-3 all-time in the WNIT and 3-0 on the road.

• For a second straight game, Peguero led the Trojans in scoring with a career-high 28 points on six triples.

• Troy was lethal from behind the arc with 13 makes behind the line, marking its fifth game with double-digit triples – Troy is 47-6 in games under Rigby with 10-plus made triples.

• Wagner continued to facilitate the Trojan offense as she dished off 10 assists for her fifth game with double-digit assists.

• The Trojans advance to their first ever postseason championship game with the victory, beating Illinois State in their first meeting.

• Dyer scored in double-figures for her 12th straight game as she had 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Coach Chanda Rigby Superlatives …

Seasons at Troy: 13

Seasons with 20 or more wins: 9

Consecutive winning seasons: 11

Sunbelt Regular Season titles: 2 (2020, 2022)

Sunbelt Tournament Titles: 3 (2016, 2017, 2021)

NCAA Tournament Berths: 4 (2020 Tourney was cancelled).

WNIT Tournament Berths: 4

Career Record: 407-220 (.650 percent)

Rigby was hired as Troy’s women’s coach in 2012 by former athletic director Steve Dennis.

Before taking over the Trojans women’s program, she was the head coach at Pensacola State Junior College for seven season. She led the Pirates to a 32-0 regular season in 2010-11, including 20 consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the national polls. Her final two Pensacola teams went 35-1 and 32-6.

Share

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

“The Music Man” opening night is today ….

Opening night of “The Music Man” is tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. at the Troy University Amphitheatre:

Productions will also take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If it rains, the show will be moved to Claudia Crosby Theater.

Tickets are available at the ampitheater on the night of the production (cash and credit cards accepted). Premium tickets are $10 and include outdoor chairs, already set-up. Other tickets are just $5 with patrons asked to bring their own outdoor chairs or blankets.

Tickets are available on-line from the Troy University Speech and Drama Department website. (Click on link in this paragraph).

Ticket link:

https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1050679/the-music-man-troy-janice-hawkins-cultural-arts-park-amphitheatre

Patrons are welcomed to bring their own picnic favorites to the outdoor performance.