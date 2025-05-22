When the pressure was on in Illinois, Troy played like the Golden Bear!

If you are like me, you often drive down Elm Street Road across from CHMS, look over at the Troy University golf practice facility and note to yourself, “That is a pretty practice layout right there.”

Like myself, you might also note that men’s and women’s golfers are almost always on the grounds, hitting balls and working on their games.

You might have even said to yourself, “I wonder if all that hard work is going to pay off with some big accomplishments for the golf program?”

The answer to this question this year is: “Boy did it!” as this year’s Troy men’s team has qualified for the NCAA championships, which begin tomorrow in Carlsbad, California at the La Costa Resort and Spa near San Diego.

For the first time since the program moved to Division I in the early 1990s, Troy’s golf team qualified for the most prestigious tournament in college men’s golf - the NCAA championships.

Coach Clay Bounds’ team is one of just 30 programs in the nation to compete in the exclusive field.

This accomplishment is actually more impressive - and was harder to accomplish - than the Trojan basketball team making the NCAA Big Dance for the third time in program history in March.

That tournament included 68 teams and “all” Troy had to do was win one conference tournament to qualify.

In comparison, only 30 teams make it to the NCAA Golf Championships and those teams have to compete against - and defeat - teams from some of the best-known athletic programs in the country.

Troy did just that 10 days ago, by finishing in fourth place at an NCAA Regional in Urbana, Illinois. Troy was one of 13 teams competing for five spots at the National Championship tourney.

It was Tense City on the Back Nine …

Troy entered the final day of the three-day qualifier in fifth place, but had fallen behind the red-hot team from North Carolina with just three holes left to play.

With history on the line, Troy’s golfers stepped up the No. 15 tee (actually No. 6, but the team had started play on the back nine) and every Trojan golfer recorded a birdie, with team standout Jake Springer, hitting the pin on his 2nd shot on the Par-5 and then tapping in for an eagle.

Thanks to scores on this one pivotal hole, Troy went from trailing North Carolina by three shots to leading the Tar Heels by three shots.

For good measure, Troy passed Texas Tech in the final holes and finished in fourth place, “punching its ticket” to Carlsbad, California.

"It's awesome, there is no other way to put it," said another one of the team’s standout performers, senior Brantley Scott, a native of Rehobeth. "All of these guys have worked so hard. To be here, in this moment, to know we're going to (the NCAA Championship) for the first time in history is just a feeling like no other.

Host team Illinois and Oklahoma State tied for first place, with UNLV, finishing third. Troy was fourth, followed by Texas Tech and North Carolina, the odd team out in sixth place.

Troy, which was the No. 9 seed at the regional, was ranked No. 51 in the country entering the tournament. It was the fist time Troy had made the NCAA regional field since 2017. (It’s also the first time since 2022 that a team from the Sunbelt Conference advanced to the NCAA championships.)

Coach isn’t surprised by team’s success …

While Troy made history by advancing to the final 30 teams in the country, head coach Clay Bounds isn’t surprised by the team’s success as he had three top players returning for their senior seasons (Springer, Brantley and Nick Fowlkes).

On a white board in the locker room at the practice facility, Bounds wrote, “This is our year.”

When interviewed by Barry McKnight earlier this week, Coach Bounds said the team isn’t going to California with the attitude the team is just happy to be there.

“We can compete for national championship,” said the Sunbelt Conference Coach of the year, adding he’s told his players to simply “do what got you there.”

In Illinois, the coach was elated to see his team “didn’t back down” when North Carolina got off to a fast start in the final round of the regional.

“This group is special,” he said. “Our guys fought back. We weren’t going to lay down for anybody … It’s so nice to see the hard work pay off for these guys.”

The team is staying at the LaCosta Resort where the championships will be held.

(Auburn, the defending national champions, is the No. 1 seed in the field, which includes a plethora of SEC teams and blue blood athletic programs, including host team, Texas and perennial golf power Oklahoma State - See full field below).

Troy’s first goal will be to make the Final 8 teams, which will play in a match play format beginning on Tuesday.

The format includes three rounds of stroke play competition Friday, Saturday and Sunday, when the field will be cut to 15. Another 18-hole stroke-play format will take place on Monday, reducing the team to the final 8 that will play in individual matches. (To win the national championship your team would have to win three rounds of match-play competition).

Troy will be led by seniors Scott and Springer, both of whom were first team all Sunbelt Conference this year, as well as Fowlkes.

Troy’s lineup is:

Brantley Scott (21 rounds., 70.67 avg., -0.76 vs. par)

Jake Springer (36 rds., 71.50 avg., -0.17 vs. par)

Nick Fowlkes (36 rds., 72.44 avg., 0.78 vs. par)

Lee Poppell (36 rds., 73.00 avg., 1.33 vs. par)

Pablo Gracia (35 rds., 73.11 avg., 1.46 vs. par)

In college golf, the four lowest scores are counted for the team’s total for the day (the highest score isn’t counted).

While Troy’s golf team has never advanced to the NCAA championship since the program made the move to Division I, the school had a rich tradition as a golf powerhouse in the 1970s and 1980s at the Division II level.

Troy won three NCAA Division II national championships and finished as runners-up three other times.

“I think that we can compete with any team in the country,” Coach Bounds said. “I’ve thought that all year. When the guys arrived on campus back in August, we told them this is our year. We’ve got the guys on the roster to take it pretty far in postseason.

“Throughout the whole year we’ve faced Power Four teams, and we’ve beaten most of them. We’re just going to continue that message here in California; we don’t care who is in the field; we’re going to compete to the best of our abilities and go out and try and win.”

NCAA Golf Field:

No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Ole Miss, Texas, No. 5 Arizona State, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Florida, No. Florida State, No. 10 Virginia, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 12 Illinois, No. 14 UCLA, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 19 BYU, No. 20 South Carolina, No. 21 Pepperdine, No. 22 Georgia, No. 23 Tennessee, No. 24 Texas Tech, No. 26 Georgia Tech, No. 27 South Florida, No. 29 Colorado, No. 31 UNLV, No. 36 Purdue, No. 39 San Diego, No. 40 Wake Forest, No. 42 New Mexico, No. 46 Troy, No. 49 California and No. 93 Augusta.

Story mulligans:

Here’s a podcast interview with Coach Bounds conducted by Barry McKnight.

Senior Brantley Scott is a local Wiregrass product, graduating from Rehobeth High School. As a junior golfer, Scott once shot an 8-under 64 at the Harris English Invitational in Oct. 2020 with 10 birdies, including a run of eight straight.

He also once shot a 6-under 66 in the opening round of the 2020 Junior Masters.

Springer got Troy off to a quick start in the Illinois regional.

The senior from Tallahassee opened his first round with three straight birdies, and finished with seven on the day, tied for the second most in the field. Springer was tied for 2nd on the individual leader board after the first round and ultimately finished fifth in the regional (Brantley Scott finished eighth).

“Super proud of Jake, he has played well all year and for him to come out and shoot the round he did was awesome to see. It was good to see him making some putts, which is good for his confidence going forward.”

