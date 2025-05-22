Troy Citizen

Talk about clutch play ...

Troy trailed North Carolina by three shots as the first Trojan hit the tee box at No. 6, a 559-yard, par 5 (This was Troy's 15th hole as they started on the back nine). The Trojans left No. 6 with a three-shot lead over the Tar Heels after picking up four birdies and a Springer eagle on the hole.

The Trojans kept the momentum rolling on No. 7 with birdies from Brantley Scott and Lee Poppell to keep the 10th-ranked Tar Heels at an arm's distance. Among its scoring bags, Troy carded five birdies, an eagle and 10 pars over the final four holes. 

Trailing Texas Tech by a stroke with the final two golfers on the course, the Red Raiders' Calum Scott doubled the ninth, while Jake Springer dropped in a par to push Troy past Texas Tech into fourth.

