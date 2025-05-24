Nick Fowlkes, who is from California, hits a tee shot in Friday’s opening round of the NCAA Championship. This is the first time in school history Troy has played in the Division I Championships. One of the Trojans’ three seniors, Fowlkes is tied for 25th after a one-under start.

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Paced by a 1-under 71 from senior Nick Fowlkes, Troy is tied for 12th place following Friday’s opening round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa North Course. The Trojans shot 4-over as a team to finish the round ahead of six top 20 teams.

Playing in his home state, Fowlkes, who is tied for 25th place, opened his round with a bogey on the par-5 10th and immediately got back even with a birdie on the 355-yard, par-4 11th. He followed with 15 consecutive pars before closing the day with a birdie on the 426-yard, par-4 ninth.

The under-par round was just Fowlkes’ second in his last 15 rounds after he opened the season with seven of his first eight rounds in the red.

No. 6 Oklahoma shot 8-under to claim the top spot on the leaderboard following the opening 18 holes of the NCAA Championship, followed by No. 9 Florida State, No. 7 Florida and No. 4 Texas, all in a tie for second place at 3-under.

Auburn, the defending national champions and the No. 1 seed entering the tournament, is tied for fifth place with a team score of 28 6 - six shots behind first-place Oklahoma.

The top 15 teams following Sunday’s third round will advance to play one final round of stroke play on Monday before the field is trimmed to eight teams for match play.

Troy, which entered the NCAA Championship ranked No. 46 in the country, is tied with No. 24 Texas Tech; the Trojans defeated the Red Raiders last week in Regional play (see earlier story about that dramatic tournament).

(Troy was the second lowest ranked team to advance to the NCAA championships, but still outplayed 17 higher-ranked teams on Friday. No. 93 Augusta is the lowest ranked team in the field).

Troy is one shot clear of five teams tied for 14th, including No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Ole Miss.

“The guys played really solid,” head coach Clay Bounds said. “It was a tough day. The pins were tough and the greens were tough, but we came out and played a really solid round of golf, and we’ve got some more left in the tank for sure.”

Brantley Scott had an eventful opening nine holes where he birdied the 10th and 18th around bogeys on the 14th and 17th before settling in for nine pars on his back nine. The Troy senior ended with an even round of 72, good for a tie for 39th place overall.

Scott’s round was reflective of the day for Troy, as the Trojans collected eight birdies on their first nine holes compared to just four after the turn. Additionally, 13 of the Trojans’ bogeys or doubles came before the turn, while just seven came on the final nine holes.

Lee Poppell added three birdies in his round of 74, good for a tie for 63rd place, while Pablo Gracia added two birdies in a round of 75 and Jake Springer, who led Troy at the Regional tournament in Urbana, Illinois, had three birdies in his round of 78.

Troy will get to sleep in Saturday morning as the tee times flip for the second round, pushing the Trojans to the afternoon wave and a 3:40 p.m. (CT) start from No. 1.

Team Standings:

1. Oklahoma 280, T2. Florida 285, T2. Florida State 285, T2. Texas 285, T5. Arizona State 286, T5. Auburn 286, T5. Illinois 286, T8. BYU 289, T8. Colorado 289, T8. Cal 289, 11. Georgia 291, T12. Troy 292, T12. Texas Tech 292, T14. Oklahoma State 293, T14. South Florida 293, T14. Georgia Tech 293, T14. Ole Miss 293, T14. Pepperdine 293, T19. San Diego 294, T19. Vanderbilt 294, 21. Augusta 295, 22. Wake Forest 296, T23. Texas A&M 297, T23. New Mexico 297, T25. Virginia 299, T25. UNLV 299, 27. UCLA 301, 28. South Carolina 302, 29. Tennessee 304, 30 Purdue 307.

Troy Individual scores …

T25. Nick Fowlkes 71

T39. Brantley Scott 72

T63. Lee Poppell 74

T79. Pablo Gracia 75

T130. Jake Springer 78

Note: In college golf, the scores of the top 4 players are counted towards the team’s collective score. That is, the highest round is not included.

Troy avenges loss to Old Dominion, advances to semi-final round at SBC baseball tourney

Troy will face No. 2 seed Southern Miss at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Golden Eagles swept Troy in Troy last week.

Grayson Stewart, a senior from Dothan, picked up his 25th career win for the Trojans, which have won two straight since dropping the first game of the Sunbelt tourney to Old Dominion 4-2 on Wednesday.

MONTGOMERY - A dominant seven-inning performance from Grayson Stewart lifted third-seeded Troy to a 9-4 win over sixth-seeded Old Dominion Friday to advance to the Sun Belt Conference Championship semifinals.

Troy (39-20) had fallen to Old Dominion 4-2 in its opening game of the Sunbelt Tourney on Wednesday.

Stewart, a senior from Dothan, became the fifth player in Troy history to reach 250 career strikeouts with his sixth punchout of the game, cementing himself in the Trojan record books. The right-hander tied his career high in innings pitched and allowed nine hits, two earned runs, no walks and seven strikeouts.

Old Dominion’s only damage against Stewart came in the second inning as the Monarchs scored two runs on four hits. The veteran settled in after, working five consecutive scoreless innings. He stranded two runners on an inning-ending double play in the fifth and set the Monarchs down 1-2-3 in both the sixth and seventh.

Troy knocked ODU starter Frankie Wright out of the ballgame in just two-thirds of an inning, putting up a four-spot in the top of the first behind a two-run blast from centerfielder Steven Meier, a transfer from Old Dominion.

The Trojans tacked on a run in the sixth with an RBI single from Jimmy Janicki before exploding for four runs in the seventh, recording four hits and an HBP in the frame while capitalizing on an ODU error on a Blake Cavill sacrifice bunt.

Colby Frieda pitched the final two innings for the Trojans after entering with a 9-2 lead. The senior struck out two and walked two, allowing a pair of runs on a two-run homer by ODU third baseman Maverick Stallings in the eighth.

The Trojans return to action at 9 a.m. today (Saturday) at Riverwalk Stadium against second-seeded Southern Miss. If the Trojans win, they’ll face the Golden Eagles again at 3 p.m. for a chance to punch their ticket to the Sun Belt Championship Game.

Quotables ….Head coach Skylar Meade on moving to the next round…

“Our mission since Wednesday night was to get to Saturday. If you get to Saturday, things can happen. We just wanted that opportunity, and we’ve certainly earned it by what we’ve been able to do these last couple of days.”

Grayson Stewart on recording 250 career strikeouts…

“It means the world to me. This place, Troy, means the world to me too. Just the relationships I’ve made and the person that it’s made me become. Troy baseball, I’m in debt to it forever. It’s just a testament to the way I’ve worked and the way the coaches have trusted me.”

Quick Hitters:

Troy used its 48th different lineup this season.



Troy had all nine starters record a hit for the third time this season.



Troy’s six stolen bases were its most in a game this season.



Troy is 31-6 when hitting at least one home run.



Troy is 19-3 when scoring in the first inning and 27-8 when scoring first.



Troy is 15-5 when playing errorless defense.



Blake Cavill extended his on-base streak to 64 games dating back to last season, going 1-for-3 with a single, an HBP, a sac bunt and an RBI.



Steven Meier extended his on-base streak to 11 games, going 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, an HBP and two RBS. Meier has reached base safely in 55-of-56 games played this season.



Meier’s two-run home run in the first inning was his eighth homer of the season.



Meier’s HBP was 28th of the season, the most in a single-season in Troy history . He entered the day tied for sixth nationally in HBPs.



Meier recorded his 14th multi-RBI game of the season.



Brooks Bryan extended his on-base streak to 11 games and hitting streak to ten games, going 1-for-2 with three walks.



Bryan's three walks are a new career high.



Sean Darnell recorded his 14th multi-RBI game of the season, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.



Gavin Schrader recorded his tenth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4.



Schrader stole three bases. It was the first multi-stolen base game of his career.



Mike Bello recorded his sixth multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI game of the season, going 2-for-5 with three RBIs.



Bello’s three RBIs tied his career high. He also recorded three RBIs earlier this season against Bellarmine on February 15.



Bello stole two bases. It was the first multi-stolen base game of his career.



Grayson Stewart pitched 7.0 innings with nine hits, two earned runs, no walks and seven strikeouts.



Stewart’s sixth strikeout of the game was the 250th of his career. He’s the fifth pitcher in Troy history to reach 250 career strikeouts.



Stewart earned his sixth win of the season and 25th of his career. He’s tied with Donnie Elsbury for the third-most wins in Troy history.



Stewart’s 7.0 innings tied his career high. It was the fourth time in his career he reached the seven-inning mark.

