Katharina Merian, attributed to the 16th-century painter Hans Brosamer. Take-away: People could lose their Mojo even in the 16th Century. (This artist found his Mojo by painting someone who had lost hers.)

When we toss the football around in the back yard or shoot hoops in the front driveway, my 4th-grade son Jack will often comment, “Dad, I’ve lost my Mojo.”

Sometimes Jack throws tight and accurate spirals and catches every pass. Sometimes his little set shots ring true at above a 50-percent clip. Then again, for reasons hard to discern, he sometimes throws wild ducks and drops almost every pass. In hoops, former string-music shots become the dreaded, “air ball!”

This is when Jack says, “I’ve lost my Mojo” or “I don’t have my Mojo today, Dad.”

(Aside: I’m not sure of the origins of this term, but one would guess it probably came from a William Shakespeare play. Of note, the Bard was a writer who never lost his Mojo, which is why people still read his musings 409 years later.)

***

In following the ups-and-downs of Troy University football the last two seasons, I can’t help but think of Mysterious Mr. Mojo. It seems to me the Trojan football team loses its Mojo, and when you least expect it, finds it again … and, this season in the last two games, has lost it again.

Mojo, as Forrest Gump might say, is like a box of chocolates.

Compared to its prior two seasons, in Coach Parker’s first season at Troy, through eight games, Troy definitely had no Mojo. To me, this was not totally unexpected as Troy’s previous impressive Mojo had been sabotaged by Transfer Portal poaching and eligibility expirations.

But one never knows when a person or team will suddenly and inexplicably find its Mojo, which happened last year when Troy won three of its final four games and, except for one “near miss” against Arkansas State, might have won four of its final five games.

This season, with the winds of last year’s late-season Mojo propelling the team’s sails, Troy started off 1-0 and still had their Magic Mojo when Troy led Clemson 16-7 at halftime in game two.

“Upset alert!” read the scroll at the bottom of the ESPN ticker.

Then, in the span of one 20-minute halftime intermission, Troy’s fickle friend Mojo left the stadium.

For nine consecutive quarters, Troy had no Mojo, especially on offense, where it couldn’t score a single point.

After the deflating home loss to Memphis and after being shut out for three quarters at Buffalo (not the NFL’s Bills, the MAC’s Bulls), I admit I thought Troy might not win another game (the same thing I thought the prior season after a home loss to La-Mo.)

What two consecutive Trojan teams taught me is that a team that loses its Mojo can find it just as quickly as it lost it.

After Troy’s season didn’t plunge over Niagara Falls, the Trojans reeled off four more victories.

An offense that couldn’t score a point for nine quarters scored 48 in one game against Texas State.

We’re taught one should never assume, but because Troy had found its Mojo, I assumed Troy might run the table, win the Sunbelt and go to a great bowl game. (Visions of 12-win seasons danced in my head).

Alas, Mojo vanished in the wind and Troy lost to Arkansas State at home and then- heck, let’s go ahead and admit it - got embarrassed on national TV by Old Dominion last night.

As I write today, I’m once again thinking, “Dang, Troy might not win another game.”

***

The theme of today’s essay is that the presence of Mojo exerts a powerful and mysterious force. (Scientists still haven’t figured out what Mojo even is; how or why it arrives, and why it can vanish so quickly.)

In the sport of football, I do know a team is likely to lose said Mojo if it suffers a rash of key injuries and the turnover margin metric goes sideways - as if a spell recently wafted down on our team. (Maybe it was in the chemtrails?)

Even when I was penning stories saying Troy might run the table, I’d already noted (with alarm) an anecdote I gleaned from one game story. Specifically, Troy beat La-Mo on the road despite five players who started the season on offense being out for that game.

Two of those players, lost for the season with injuries, were offensive tackles and one was the starting quarterback (although our back-up, Tucker Kilcrease, definitely found his Mojo in our winning streak).

In football, quarterbacks often get all the praise when a team is winning and all the blame when a team is losing. However, a quarterback who is showcasing his Mojo should probably thank his offensive tackles who protects his “blind side.”

A Mojo Aside …

As an aside, Michael Lewis wrote a best-selling book, converted into a popular movie, about the importance of a left offensive tackle in football. In the movie version, Alabama’s current senator and future governor, Tommy Tuberville, made a cameo (with Troy native David Stroud).

In my research, I learned Sen. Tuberville still earns up to $1,700/year in royalties from his cameo in “The Blind Side.”

Tuberville earned his coaching bona fides at Auburn by beating Alabama six years in a row. This feat, which made Bama fans “fear the thumb,” was largely explained by the fact the proud Crimson Tide football program had lost its Mojo for an extended period of time.

Tuberville, who should have feared cockiness, later lost his coaching Mojo when Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa and Alabama, in an understatement, re-discovered its lost Mojo.

Mojo is a funny fellow as Auburn’s fired football coach later found his Mojo - in politics.

Also, Hugh Freeze who coached the “Blind Side” tackle Michael Oher in high school, found his Mojo (perhaps because of his 5-star high school tackle) … a coaching trajectory he parlayed into becoming, briefly, a star college head coach at Ole Miss, which he leveraged into obtaining the same position at Auburn. However, somewhere along his coaching journey, Hugh Freeze “lost his Mojo” as a coach.

Auburn football, once great, has now lost its Mojo, but I’m here to tell everyone the Tigers will find it again - maybe in three weeks in the Iron Bowl.

In Tuscaloosa, most Alabama fans are giddy their program has, seemingly, found its Mojo again (after losing it late last season and in the first game against FSU this year).

Saturday’s game against Oklahoma is huge for the Bama program. Win and Bama is a lock to make the playoffs and maybe ride its momentum to an SEC title and perhaps even a national title.

However, just like with Troy a couple weeks ago, warning signs can be detected that portend a possible Great Mojo Shift.

Alabama, fueled by Ty Simpson’s Mojo, has run off seven straight victories. Still, the Tide’s last two have been of the “ugly” or not-terribly-impressive variety.

A sports pundit might say Alabama’s offensive line has lost its Mojo (which wouldn’t be true because this unit never had it to lose).

If the O-line doesn’t magically discover its Mojo Saturday against OU, which has a stellar D-line, a rash of sacks and “tackles-for-loss” might give Oklahoma its second-consecutive upset win over Bama.

This odious outcome might harpoon the key intangible of a team with its Mojo - confidence.

With its confidence perhaps shattered, it’s entirely possible Bama might then lose on the road to Auburn in the final regular season game. (Auburn could be 0-11, but, trust me, the Tigers will find their Mojo when they play Alabama on the Plains).

If Alabama loses to Oklahoma and then Auburn, an exhilarating season with tremendous promise could flip to a bust of a season. Once ESPN’s Talking Heads all agree that “Bama’s Mojo has left the building,” one would probably expect a third Bama loss in a bowl game, where Alabama’s players would probably be too deflated to recapture its long-gone Mojo.

In one fell swoop, Auburn could regain its Mojo, slay Alabama’s Mojo (which didn’t survive the departure of Coach Saban) and fans of Alabama football would start worrying if it was getting ready to embark on a 20-year trip into the wilderness like has happened to many similar “Blue Blood” programs (Tennessee, Nebraska, Miami, Penn State and, in recent years, Auburn.)

That is, once a football team loses its Mojo, it might take a once proud program a lot longer to regain it than fans want to think about.

As mentioned, Mojo is a powerful force … and also a significant sociological or anthropological marker as the mental health and happiness of millions of fans hinges on the presence or absence of Mojo.

If I was asked to address Alabama’s players at tonight’s team meeting, I might say: “No pressure, guys … May the Mojo be with you.”

***

As a parent, when Jack’s lost his Mojo, I, of course, try to offer positive encouragement and impart the Life Lesson that “we all lose our Mojo from time to time. The key to life is understanding that you can get it back.”

Don’t quit; trust The Process; go back to the Life Fundamentals and you’ll, once again, find your Mojo.

Troy football’s already taught me fans should never write off a team, game or a season. Or, if the fans do lose faith, the players and coaches need to rally around one another and keep the faith.

Control what you can control; ignore the “noise” from fans posting on message boards “these guys have lost their Mojo” … and your Mojo will probably return.

A writer’s example …

I can use myself as an example. There’s been many times in my life where readers probably said, “Bill’s lost his Mojo as a writer.”

But I kept pecking away and today, sometimes, tens of thousands of people read my articles, some going so far as to hit the “like” button or make a flattering Reader Comment.

Or, if I did lose my Mojo as a writer, I’ve acted like I didn’t. As Shakespeare once wrote,“Mojo is a fickle mistress” and, as the Bard advised in Macbeth, “Fake it ‘till thou make it.”

The only guaranteed way to lose your Mojo is to think “I’m no longer good at this.”

In sports - be it fourth graders shooting hoops in the drive-way or redshirt seniors sweating through another grueling practice - we should all just keep shooting.

Unlike car keys, ink pens or socks, one cannot lose one’s Mojo. It’s always there, hiding, probably having a little fun with us, reminding us good times can follow the bad.

***

Sometimes, I’m in awe when 9-year-old Jack fires a 25-yard spiral that stings my hands when I catch it.

Jack then beams, “I’ve got my Mojo today, Dad.”

Found Mojo is a beautiful thing.

