User's avatar
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
2d

I remember when Brent was hired as athletic director. At the time I was co-hosting "Today in L.A." with Mike Amos. I of course yielded to Mike's expertise on subjects such as this. Mike told me he supported Brent for this position and said he would be a great athletic director - which turned out to be exactly right.

