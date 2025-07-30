Brent Jones, right, with basketball coach Scott Cross when Troy got its NCAA basketball bid this March.

It has been widely reported that Troy athletic director Brent Jones has resigned and will accept a position as a VP and assistant athletic director at Georgia Tech.

A search is now underway for a replacement for Jones, who served as athletic director the past six years.

As an editorial comment, I would add that Jones has been exceptional in this role and will be greatly missed.

During his tenure, Troy football teams had great success, but also the baseball, basketball, woman’s basketball team and golf team enjoyed historic successes.

Jones and his staff also displayed great acumen at marketing Troy’s sports programs and Troy continued to improve its athletic facilities, including the new outdoor football practice facility (which should get plenty of use if all this rain continues) and major renovation of Riddle-Pace Field (which is now a real stadium).

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Here is a story from WBRC.com:

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans are set to begin a search for a new Athletics Director, as the university revealed on Wednesday that Brent Jones would be ending his tenure in the position after accepting a new role at Georgia Tech.

“It is with mixed emotions that we witness the departure of Brent Jones as Athletics Director of Troy University,” Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. said in a statement. “I am grateful for the outstanding leadership he has provided our staff and student athletes. His experience has prepared him for the next step in his promising career journey.”

Jones was announced as the new Associate Vice President and Executive Deputy Athletic Director for the Yellow Jackets also on Wednesday.

“Brent has everything that we were looking for to fill such an important role in our athletics department,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said in a separate statement. “He is an established leader at the FBS level, a dynamic fundraiser and revenue generator, and a proven brand-builder. He will play a huge role in fulfilling our championship aspirations here on The Flats.”

Officially joining the Troy University family in 2017, Jones spent the last six years as both Senior Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director for the Trojans.

During that time, Troy athletics experienced some significant achievements, including 10 Sun Belt Conference championships across all sports, with three of those coming in the last three years courtesy of back-to-back titles from the Trojans football program and a conference tourney crown last year from the men’s basketball team to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Jones’ tenure also included off-the-field achievements, with Troy setting records for fundraising and revenue during the past six years and successfully expanding their brand and market placement, including with moves like the Trojans launching their first officially licensed consumable with their first craft beer, and the state of Alabama’s first officially university-licensed bourbons and wines.

Several athletic projects were also completed or are soon-to-be completed under Jones, including renovations at Riddle-Pace Field, a new indoor practice facility, playing surface improvements for soccer and volleyball, and updated score and videoboards across several of the university’s facilities.

“It has been a great honor to serve Troy University and establish relationships with all of the amazing people that make this place so special over the last eight and a half years,” Jones said in his departure statement released by Troy. “I want to personally thank Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr., for his vision, leadership, support and friendship that he has provided me throughout my tenure.

“Additionally, I would like to thank the entire Troy community, university leadership, the Board of Trustees, our coaches, staff, student athletes, alumni and fans. All of these incredible people are the reason we have been able to achieve so many outstanding accomplishments. The future of Troy University Athletics is extremely bright.”

Kyle George, Troy’s Deputy Director of Athletics for External Relations, will serve as the Interim Athletics Director for the Trojans while the university conducts a nationwide search for a new AD.

Jones spent a total of eight years at Troy, the last six as AD after Jeremy McClain left for Southern Miss. Prior to that, he worked at Southern Miss, Georgia Southern and Ole Miss.