Troy golf coach Clay Bounds is hoping his team makes a lot of putts in today’s key round.

A Troy golf team that made history by qualifying for the Division I National Championship Tourney will have to unpack its A-game to advance to the Final 15 teams after falling 12 spots on the team leaderboard yesterday.

Troy’s top 4 golfers shot a combined round of 20-over-par Saturday at the Lacosta Resort in Carlsbad, CA, falling from a tie for 12th place on Friday to a tie for 24th in the 30-team field.

Only the top 15 teams will advance to Monday’s 18-hole stroke play round, meaning Troy has to move up the leaderboard at least nine sports and make up 12 shots on the teams in front of it.

Troy will take its best shot at rallying with the first Trojan golfers teeing off at 2:45 p.m. CST.

The standout player for Troy was Rehobeth senior Brantley Scott, who climbed 21 spots on the individual leaderboard into a tie for 18th place after shooting 1-under par at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa North Course (near San Diego).

After shooting 4-over in the first round, Troy struggled on its second trek through the course as the Trojans posted a 20-over as a team slipping from a tie for 12th following the opening round into a tie for 24th place with No. 23 Tennessee.

Troy is 12 shots back of Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Texas A&M for the 15th spot in the field; Sunday’s round marks the final for all 30 teams in the NCAA Championship before the group is cut in half for a final round on Monday.

No. 5 Arizona State shot the low round of the tournament so far, carding an 11-under 277 to move past No. 6 Oklahoma for the top spot on the leaderboard, followed by No. 1 Auburn, No. 7 Florida and No. 9 Florida State.

Scott, who was named to the PING All-Southeast Region team earlier in the day, made the turn at 1-under following birdies on the fourth and sixth, but a round stretch around the break hurt as he bogeyed the ninth, 10th and 12th around a birdie on the 11th. He closed out his round with a birdie on the 557-yard, par-5 18th, Troy’s second on the hole (Nick Fowlkes).

Following a rough start, Jake Springer closed with birdies on two of his final four holes as he shot 77, while Lee Poppell closed at 79, Nick Fowlkes shot 81 and Pablo Gracia carded an 83.

Troy hits the No. 1 tee Sunday at 2:45 p.m. (CT) along with UNLV and UCLA looking to make up the 12-shot deficit to make the cut for Monday.

Team Standings (through Saturday’s 2nd round):

1. Arizona State 286-277—563, 2. Oklahoma 280-286—566, 3. Auburn 286-282—568, 4. Florida 285-286—571, 5. Florida State 285-290—575, 6. Texas 285-291—576, 7. Oklahoma State 293-285—578, 8. Ole Miss 293-287—580, 9. Illinois 286-297—583, 10. California 289-295—584, 11. Virginia 299-287—586, T12. Pepperdine 293-294—587, T12. Colorado 289-298—587, T12. Georgia Tech 293-294—587, T15. Vanderbilt 294-294—588, T15. Wake Forest 296-292—588, T15. Texas A&M 297-291—588, 18. BYU 289-300—589, 19. Texas Tech 292-298—590, 20. South Carolina 302-293—595, 21. Georgia 291-306—597, 22. UCLA 301-297—598, 23. UNLV 299-300—599, T24. Troy 292-308—600, T24. Tennessee 304-296—600, 26. Purdue 307-294—601, T27. South Florida 293-309—602, T27. New Mexico 297-305—602, 29. Augusta 295-310—605, 30. San Diego 294-316—610

Troy Individuals:

T18. Brantley Scott 72-71—143

T104. Nick Fowlkes 71-81—152

T116. Lee Poppell 74-79—153

T125. Jake Springer 78-77—155

T140. Pablo Gracia 75-83—158

More tributes to Troy alum Bob Howell ….

Bob Howell anchored more than 10,000 newscasts!

I found several more poignant tributes to Bob Howell, who passed away after “an extended illness” Friday night, according to WSFA News, where Howell anchored more than 10,000 newscasts in a 32-year career with the Montgomery NBC affiliate.

Long-time co-anchor Kim Hendrix:

“Bob and I sat side-by-side on the anchor desk and in the newsroom for many years. We shared laughter and tears as we navigated life and news stories - he was our lead anchor, my colleague and friend. When my husband and I announced we were expecting, I will always remember Bob telling me “children open doors in your heart, you never knew were there.” Praising God for Bob’s great big life.”

Mark Wilder:

“I had the great pleasure of working closely with Bob for over 30 years, on the air as a weather caster, behind the scenes as Marketing Director, and online as Digital Content Manager. He connected with the television audience in a way few anchors could. They liked him, they believed him, and they trusted him. He was also my friend. I will miss him.”

Jeff Shearer:

(Long-time sports anchor, now a a senior writer for AuburnTigers.com.) from a post on X:

“(Bob was) the consummate anchorman.The caring family man. WSFA had been on the air for only 22 years when Bob arrived from Dothan in ’76. He helped WSFA maintain its dominant market share until his 2012 retirement.

“It was an honor to join Bob nightly on the set for 15 years.”

Troy University statement: “We are saddened by the loss of former WSFA news anchor Bob Howell. Not only was Howell important to the local media, he also taught Troy journalism students for many years (24) and was also an alumnus of Troy University.

State Internet news site 1819 News, in an article written by Jim “Zig” Zeigler:

“On his last night on screen, (Bob) ended with the catch phrase, "Stay classy, Montgomery." There is some doubt as to whether the immediate city of Montgomery complied with Howell's admonition. Maybe the outlying areas did.

“… Alabama’s semi-official historian David Azbell gave this humorous anecdote about Bob Howell and gubernatorial candidate Bob Riley:

“Here’s a fun anecdote about Bob that I witnessed myself. During the 2002 gubernatorial election, Bob Howell, who had temporarily retired from WSFA, introduced Bob Riley at a campaign event with his resonant broadcaster’s voice. Riley then began his remarks by saying, “I’ve always imagined that God’s voice sounds a lot like Bob Howell’s, which is unfortunate for me because after hearing that introduction, my voice sounds a lot like Gomer Pyle’s.”

Dawson Bradford was Valedictorian in a PLAS graduating class of 33 students. Allyn Wilson was Salutatorian.

High School Graduations - By the Numbers

Four county high schools celebrated Graduation Ceremonies this past week. From The Messenger and school facebook sites, I gleaned the following data:

CHHS - 155 graduates

Note: Valedictorian - Sarah Taylor (will attend Alabama); Salutatorian - Jada Jones (Xavier University in Louisiana on softball scholarship).

PLAS - 33 graduates

Note: Valedictorian - Dawson Bradford (Alabama); Salutatorian - Allyn Wilson (Auburn).

PCHS - 92 graduates

Note: Valedictorian - Qualiyah Caffie; Salutatorian - Joseph Countryman.

GHS - 48 graduates

Note: Valedictorian - Benjamin Taylor; Salutatorian - Katelyn Davis.

Total graduates at 4 high schools in Pike County: 328

57 - Percent of graduates from PCHS & GHS who earned college credits while in high school through dual enrollment programs offered by Troy University, Enterprise State Junior College and Wallace Community College. (Source: The Messenger and Superintendent Mark Bazzell).

Graduation extras ….

Judge Ben Bowden, a 1985 graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School, delivered the commencement address at his alma mater. Bowden, a former circuit judge and probate judge in Andalusia, was recently appointed to serve on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals by Gov. Kay Ivey.

I enjoyed excerpts from the Valedictorian address delivered by CHHS graduate Sarah Taylor as Miss Taylor hit several of the “news-worthy” events that happened in her four-years at the “gem on the hill.”

As reported by The Messenger:

“We found our greatest successes when we worked together as classmates, teammates and friends,” said Taylor.

“During our time at CHHS, the cheer team grew from being at a national competition for the first time in over 15 years to earning medals as third in the nation in our senior year. “The football team made it to the state championship game after a streak of losing seasons. The track team came back in full force and won state titles. We were a part of the first flag football team and swim team in school history.

“None of this was possible without learning to show up for other teammates and striving for excellence every day in every thing we set out to accomplish.”

PLAS cheerleaders participate in Miracle League Cook-Out

From the PLAS Facebook Page, it was reported that “this week, the Patriots’ cheer team volunteered at the Miracle League End-of-Year Celebration, spreading joy and lending their spirit to an unforgettable community event!

“We’re so proud of these young leaders for giving their time and energy to make others smile. Their hearts are just as strong as their voices!”

Coming tomorrow - Memorial Day Service at Bicentennial Park

Retired Army Lt. Col. John Holloday will be the speaker at the annual Memorial Day Service at Bicentennial Park on Highway 231. The event, hosted by American Legion 70, starts at 11 a.m. Monday (Memorial Day).

At the annual ceremony, the names of every Pike County resident who lost his life in combat from World War I through Operation Iraqi Freedom will be read aloud.

For more information, you can read this story at The Messenger.

Will Troy earn an NCAA bid in baseball?

… Also on Monday, fans and supporters of the Troy Baseball team will find out if the Trojans earned a bid to an NCAA Regional Tourney. Troy should have an excellent chance as the Trojans finished the season 39-21, third place in a very strong Sunbelt Conference.

For much of the season, the Trojans were ranked from No. 14 to 25 in various baseball polls.

Troy ended the season on a somewhat sour note, being swept by Southern Miss at home in the final regular season series of the year. However, Troy won every other conference series it played during the season and USM is one of the best teams in the country.

Troy lost again (a 2-1 heart-breaker) to USM Saturday in the semi-finals of the Sunbelt Conference Tournament, which was played at Rivewalk Stadium in Montgomery. After losing its opening game of the tournament to Old Dominion, Troy rallied to beat Texas State and the same Old Dominion team to make it to the semifinal round.

Coastal Carolina, the SBC regular season champs, might be one of the favorites to win a national championship (something the school has already done).

An impressive sports year for Troy University Athletics …

If Troy can earn a bid to the Regionals, this would cap a memorable sports season for Troy athletics. The men’s basketball team won the regular season and tournament titles in the competitive Sunbelt Conference, earning the school’s third-ever bid in the NCAA “March Madness” field (Troy lost to Kentucky in the opening round).

The women’s basketball team once again won 20 games in the regular season and earned a bid to the Women’s NIT Tournament. Troy then won several games to make it to the championship game of this prestigious national tournament. Troy, which led late in the game, fell to Buffalo in the championship game in a game played at Buffalo’s home arena.

As noted above, the men’s golf team earned the program’s first-ever bid to the NCAA Division I Championships by finishing fourth in a regional qualifier hosted by the University of Illinois.

While the football team could not three-peat in the Sunbelt Conference and struggled through an injury-riddled re-building year, the football team still posted several impressive wins in the latter part of the season.

Happy Memorial Day weekend to everyone and congratulations to all high school and college graduates! - Bill Rice, Jr.

P.S.

Oh yeah … Congratulations to the Rice family’s two graduates. Jack Rice graduated from third grade at Troy Elementary School and Maggie Rice graduated from 7th grade at CHMS. (The kids are pictured with their grandmother, Elizabeth Fryer, at Honors Day at TES).

Jack made the All-A Honor Roll and won his class’s “Good Citizen” Award (named after this newspaper - ha!). Maggie, who was on the cheer team, made the A-B Honor Roll and was recognized for being a member of the CHMS Honor Society and Beta program.

I can report that both classes are full of very impressive young people.

I also want to thank TES principal Theresa Sims’ for her decades of service to students. Mrs. Sims is retiring as principal this year. This week I hope to interview her and let her talk about her experiences as a long-time local education leader.

In her remarks at Honors Day, Mrs. Sims was nice enough to mention that Jack had a large part in the Troy University production of “The Music Man” this spring. (Several local students had parts). Mrs. Sims told me she once had a part in “The Music Man” when she was a TSU student!

