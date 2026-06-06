Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
8h

I enjoyed many chit-chats with many fans from all over. I tried to take photos of the people I talked with. However, one nice man from Panama City Beach (who was there with his wife) told me I should/could not take their picture. He didn't want anybody snooping on him on the Internet, he said.

He attended Troy in the mid-1980s, the same time I was a student. He must have seen many Chase Riddle Troy State games ... and he's still keeping up with the Trojans.

One reason Troy made the move to Division I in the early 1990s was so that alumni would feel even more pride in their school and, like them or not or agree or disagree, sports are the best way to "market" your school ... and keep the alumni engaged in and with their college.

Ben Beard, and several other influential and bold alumni, led the audacious decision for Troy to go from Division II to Division I. Mr. Beard always said Troy sports could compete with the "Big Boys" and that, one day, events like are happening right now would happen.

Mike Amos also was an early supporter of the move. I didn't see Mike, who might not be in great health these days, yesterday ... But I was thinking about him too.

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Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
9h

Wow! If that isn’t Americana I don’t know what is! Great shots of what looks like a great time! Thanks for sharing.👍😊

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