Jabe Boroff is quickly becoming a local - and national - legend. Friday he hit TWO MORE home runs, including another grandslam, which triggered a vertical celebration (and a fantastic photo from Joey Meredith).

Text, caption info and photos by Bill Rice, Jr. (except for two photos)

The weather was on the steamy side, and (more) history is on the line so one might think pressure could have factored into the Friday’s much-anticipated event, but the Men of Troy were as cool as the other side of the pillow Friday afternoon at Riddle-Pace Field, taking care of Game 1 in the program’s first-ever Super Regional appearance with an emphatic 12-2 victory over Arkansas Little Rock … And the Legend of Jabe Bororff continues to soar far over outfield fences.

After shocking the college baseball world last week in Gainesville and basking in unprecedented local, state and national pub for five days, Friday’s worry might have been that Troy’s Mojo would take a post-celebration sabbatical or stage fright might cool off Troy’s scorching bats in front of the largest crowd to ever attend a Troy home baseball game.

But let the record show this did NOT happen; nor did it come close to happening as Troy took control of the game early with the sport’s newest feel-good story - Mr. Boroff (aka “Jabe Ruth”) - who blasted two more towering home runs in the latter innings, including a grand slam in the 8th that sent the crowd - in the bleachers, in the Tailgate Terrace and in the upper deck of the Vet - into a frenzy, providing Diamond lore for everyone to share with grandkids still to come.

“Jabe Ruth” has hit six home runs - and two grandslams - in the past seven post-season games (Troy University Photo).

(UPDATE: I just found this video clip of fans going crazy after Jabe Boroff’s grandslam landed in their midst. This short clip is worth watching!)

With tonight’s dispatch I wanted to post photos of the throngs of Trojans who travelled from all over the state, region and country to partake in what they - knock on aluminum - hope will be a cardinal chapter of Troy town and sports history.

I’m most interested in showing how one team can galvanize a fanbase, as well as how Trojans one and all are fortunate to be passengers on what’s turning into a Magical Victory Ride.

Note: While official attendance was announced at 6,426 - a Riddle-Pace Field record - IMO, one can probably add at least another 1,000 people to this figure as sports journalists, game management personnel, security and miscellaneous other human beings were all gathered at one quadrant of Alabama’s Most Beautiful Campus.

Trojans came from all over to witness Troy’s first-ever Super Regional ….

In baseball season, this area is called “Doubles Alley.” In football season, it is known as the Tailgate Terrace. Whatever the name, this area of Riddle-Pace Field was packed Friday.

As it turns out, the Upper Deck of the Vet is a great place to watch a Super Regional.

A group of Troy football players decided to watch the game from the Football Stadium.

Proudly displaying our colors (several hours before the game started).

From Tampa Bay to T-Roy …

Dr. Cheryl Plaster, an educator from Tampa Bay who graduated from TROY in 1993, and Mark Lucas show off a Trojan flag that Cheryl takes to every big Troy game - baseball, basketball and football.

Cheryl told me they were both in Gainesville and stayed for all the games despite repeated rain/storm delays. Per Mark, there were about 250 Troy fans in Gainesville.

Mark now works for Troy as an Admissions Counselor/student recruiter, a job which should have received a major boost in the last two weeks. Mark earned degrees from Troy in 2023, 2025 and should earn a doctorate degree from TROY in 2028.

Cheryl said she’s staying in Troy through the conclusion of the Super Regional. I didn’t do a survey of local lodging establishments, but I imagine every hotel (and bed and breakfast) in Troy is booked solid through Sunday.

Sun-screen applied (From Pike Road)

Parker Reiss, TROY Class of 2014, and Emily Reiss, Class of 2013, travelled to Troy from Pike Road with their children, Rosemary (6), Charlotte (4) and Katherine (2). The girls have the the same fair skin and red hair I had growing up so Mom and Dad made sure they were coated with sun screen. I learned that the Reiss family lives in the Woodland Creek subdivision in Pike Road, which is where my family lived for several years before I moved back to Troy with my family. (Two of Troy’s standout players, Jabe and Houston Markham, who also had a great game, are from Pike Road.)

A whiffle ball plate appearance about three hours before the Super Regional Proper began. This hitter stroked a double!

Cade O’Brien of Enterprise takes his place at the plate in a game of whiffle ball. Troy batters deposited three home runs into the vicinity of where this pick-up-game was played. ( These whiffle ball kids were really good.)

Getting their game faces on in the shade.

Former Troy trainer and son drive down from Hoover

Kyle Tillman and his son, Glavine, drove down from Hoover Friday morning.

Kyle was a student trainer for the TROY football and baseball teams in the early 1990s. Glavine, named after the famous Atlanta Braves pitcher, just graduated from John Carroll High School. He will play baseball (a pitcher and outfielder) for Chattanooga State next year and - who knows? - could end up at Troy one day.

Kyle said Coach John Mayotte was the Troy baseball coach when he was a student trainer and reminded me that Coach Mayotte, who succeeded Chase Riddle, led some very good teams, including the 1993 team that advanced to the Division II World Series in Montgomery, where the team won two games.

I’d forgotten this, but Troy pitcher Steve Charles pitched a no-hitter in one of Troy’s World Series victories in 1993. Per Kyle, Charles had spent the whole year as a relief pitcher, but due to an injury of the scheduled starter, got a rare start … and proceeded to pitch a complete-game no-hitter!

Kyle also told me he has attended three College World Series in Omaha and mentioned that the trip is NOT as “cost-prohibitive” as many people might think. He also said it’s easy to get affordable game tickets if you buy them on the secondary market an hour or so before game time.

Right before the first pitch. Arkansas Little Rock took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Troy - thanks to a line-drive double off the right field wall by Drew Nelson - quickly erased this lead and was in control of the game for all nine innings.

Ken Howell and his son Matt drove over to Troy from Warner Robbins, Georgia. Many fans watched the game two unique ways - from the top of the upper deck of the Vet, where they could also watch ESPN U’s live game coverage on the stadium’s two Jumbotrons.

Malyrie Hilliard ( Monroeville), student Abby Lane (Sand Rock), Ginny Gunn and Sara Gunn, both from Troy and both TROY alumni, were early arrivers in the general admission area beyond left field.

Troy residents Shelby Lance and Lindsey Sewell, both Troy grads, enjoy the shade of the “cooling station” game event planners (smartly and generously) provided. Lindsey’s sons, Carmen (12) and Jaxon (10) attended TES this past year and are buddies of my son, Jack. The cooling station offered shade, chairs and a portable fan.I asked the adults why they came and the answers I received were “to enjoy some baseball” and “to soak in the experience.”

Chuck Railey (in red), a long-time friend and one of Troy’s Super Fans (like everyone in his family) had to be happy Friday afternoon.

Cade McGowan, of Esto, Fla, Ava Sims Wasden and Saylor Wasden of Mobile play before the game. Cade’s father is Jeremy McGowan, who played baseball at Troy from 2010-2015.

My first fan photo was of Braden Tillery, a senior from Chilton County majoring in Insurance. Braden’s lounge chair was a couple of feet from the left field fence. He arrived in the Tailgate Terrace/Double’s Alley about four hours before first pitch.

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I didn’t just take photos of people …

A giant water cooler for fans was located right next to one of the concession stands, which were open in Memorial Stadium/The Vet. Business and customers at the concession stands seemed to pick up the closer it came to game time. I thought it was a nice amenity that fans could also get free water on a hot day.

I can’t think of any other Super Regional baseball venue where fans can use the football stadium’s seats, rest rooms and concession stands (and watch the game on the JumboTrons) while they also move back and forth between outfield viewing areas.

Also, fans in general admission in the Tailgate Terrace area can (and did) bring their own coolers.

The game was televised nationally on ESPNU and the network’s camera men were present at multiple locations. (I hope the telecast captured some of the unique game ambience).

I can’t think of very many times that Troy baseball games have been televised to a national audience.

The ESPN broadcasts were also televised on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron screens.

And on a big screen in Double’s Alley.

Souvenir T-shirts and hats were available and seemed to have plenty of interested customers. T-Shirts, hats and visors are $40 to $45. Commemorative baseballs are $25.

Jumpey Houses are a staple at Big Troy Sporting Events.

And another shot of the general admission crowd. Let’s hope we have just as big a crowd today. First pitch is at 2 p.m. If Troy wins today or, if necessary, tomorrow, many of these fans will be making an unforgettable trip to Omaha, Nebraska to the College World Series - which includes the top 8 teams in the country (out of 300 NCAA Division I baseball programs).

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