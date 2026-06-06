Troy 12, Little Rock 2 - Photo Collage
One down, one to go … Fans came from all over to “soak in the experience” of history being made.
Text, caption info and photos by Bill Rice, Jr. (except for two photos)
The weather was on the steamy side, and (more) history is on the line so one might think pressure could have factored into the Friday’s much-anticipated event, but the Men of Troy were as cool as the other side of the pillow Friday afternoon at Riddle-Pace Field, taking care of Game 1 in the program’s first-ever Super Regional appearance with an emphatic 12-2 victory over Arkansas Little Rock … And the Legend of Jabe Bororff continues to soar far over outfield fences.
After shocking the college baseball world last week in Gainesville and basking in unprecedented local, state and national pub for five days, Friday’s worry might have been that Troy’s Mojo would take a post-celebration sabbatical or stage fright might cool off Troy’s scorching bats in front of the largest crowd to ever attend a Troy home baseball game.
But let the record show this did NOT happen; nor did it come close to happening as Troy took control of the game early with the sport’s newest feel-good story - Mr. Boroff (aka “Jabe Ruth”) - who blasted two more towering home runs in the latter innings, including a grand slam in the 8th that sent the crowd - in the bleachers, in the Tailgate Terrace and in the upper deck of the Vet - into a frenzy, providing Diamond lore for everyone to share with grandkids still to come.
(UPDATE: I just found this video clip of fans going crazy after Jabe Boroff’s grandslam landed in their midst. This short clip is worth watching!)
With tonight’s dispatch I wanted to post photos of the throngs of Trojans who travelled from all over the state, region and country to partake in what they - knock on aluminum - hope will be a cardinal chapter of Troy town and sports history.
I’m most interested in showing how one team can galvanize a fanbase, as well as how Trojans one and all are fortunate to be passengers on what’s turning into a Magical Victory Ride.
Note: While official attendance was announced at 6,426 - a Riddle-Pace Field record - IMO, one can probably add at least another 1,000 people to this figure as sports journalists, game management personnel, security and miscellaneous other human beings were all gathered at one quadrant of Alabama’s Most Beautiful Campus.
Trojans came from all over to witness Troy’s first-ever Super Regional ….
From Tampa Bay to T-Roy …
Dr. Cheryl Plaster, an educator from Tampa Bay who graduated from TROY in 1993, and Mark Lucas show off a Trojan flag that Cheryl takes to every big Troy game - baseball, basketball and football.
Cheryl told me they were both in Gainesville and stayed for all the games despite repeated rain/storm delays. Per Mark, there were about 250 Troy fans in Gainesville.
Mark now works for Troy as an Admissions Counselor/student recruiter, a job which should have received a major boost in the last two weeks. Mark earned degrees from Troy in 2023, 2025 and should earn a doctorate degree from TROY in 2028.
Cheryl said she’s staying in Troy through the conclusion of the Super Regional. I didn’t do a survey of local lodging establishments, but I imagine every hotel (and bed and breakfast) in Troy is booked solid through Sunday.
Parker Reiss, TROY Class of 2014, and Emily Reiss, Class of 2013, travelled to Troy from Pike Road with their children, Rosemary (6), Charlotte (4) and Katherine (2). The girls have the the same fair skin and red hair I had growing up so Mom and Dad made sure they were coated with sun screen. I learned that the Reiss family lives in the Woodland Creek subdivision in Pike Road, which is where my family lived for several years before I moved back to Troy with my family. (Two of Troy’s standout players, Jabe and Houston Markham, who also had a great game, are from Pike Road.)
Former Troy trainer and son drive down from Hoover
Kyle Tillman and his son, Glavine, drove down from Hoover Friday morning.
Kyle was a student trainer for the TROY football and baseball teams in the early 1990s. Glavine, named after the famous Atlanta Braves pitcher, just graduated from John Carroll High School. He will play baseball (a pitcher and outfielder) for Chattanooga State next year and - who knows? - could end up at Troy one day.
Kyle said Coach John Mayotte was the Troy baseball coach when he was a student trainer and reminded me that Coach Mayotte, who succeeded Chase Riddle, led some very good teams, including the 1993 team that advanced to the Division II World Series in Montgomery, where the team won two games.
I’d forgotten this, but Troy pitcher Steve Charles pitched a no-hitter in one of Troy’s World Series victories in 1993. Per Kyle, Charles had spent the whole year as a relief pitcher, but due to an injury of the scheduled starter, got a rare start … and proceeded to pitch a complete-game no-hitter!
Kyle also told me he has attended three College World Series in Omaha and mentioned that the trip is NOT as “cost-prohibitive” as many people might think. He also said it’s easy to get affordable game tickets if you buy them on the secondary market an hour or so before game time.
I didn’t just take photos of people …
A giant water cooler for fans was located right next to one of the concession stands, which were open in Memorial Stadium/The Vet. Business and customers at the concession stands seemed to pick up the closer it came to game time. I thought it was a nice amenity that fans could also get free water on a hot day.
I can’t think of any other Super Regional baseball venue where fans can use the football stadium’s seats, rest rooms and concession stands (and watch the game on the JumboTrons) while they also move back and forth between outfield viewing areas.
Also, fans in general admission in the Tailgate Terrace area can (and did) bring their own coolers.
Troy Citizen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I enjoyed many chit-chats with many fans from all over. I tried to take photos of the people I talked with. However, one nice man from Panama City Beach (who was there with his wife) told me I should/could not take their picture. He didn't want anybody snooping on him on the Internet, he said.
He attended Troy in the mid-1980s, the same time I was a student. He must have seen many Chase Riddle Troy State games ... and he's still keeping up with the Trojans.
One reason Troy made the move to Division I in the early 1990s was so that alumni would feel even more pride in their school and, like them or not or agree or disagree, sports are the best way to "market" your school ... and keep the alumni engaged in and with their college.
Ben Beard, and several other influential and bold alumni, led the audacious decision for Troy to go from Division II to Division I. Mr. Beard always said Troy sports could compete with the "Big Boys" and that, one day, events like are happening right now would happen.
Mike Amos also was an early supporter of the move. I didn't see Mike, who might not be in great health these days, yesterday ... But I was thinking about him too.
Wow! If that isn’t Americana I don’t know what is! Great shots of what looks like a great time! Thanks for sharing.👍😊