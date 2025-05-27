Left to right: Mary Holland Stephens, Miss America Abbie Stockard (note the band-aid!), Shelly Stephens and Carys Pittman pose for a photo at Chuck’s Marina.

Over Memorial Day weekend, my friend Christy Clark Pittman and her family were enjoying dinner at Chuck’s Marina at Lake Martin when she looked at the next table and saw … Miss America!

Christy, the wife of Julius Pittman, told me Abbie Stockard was “at the table next to us (with a large group) and I recognized her. I waited until they were leaving to ask for a photo to avoid drawing lots of attention to her. She was very gracious and let me get a photo of her and the girls.”

Once Christy posted this great photo on Facebook, I knew I had to re-publish it at The Troy Citizen (as how often does one bump into Miss America?)

What I didn’t know was that this picture would prompt me to embark on one of my famous deep research dives. First I wanted to get bio info on the Auburn nursing student from Vestavia Hills (and former Tiger Paw dance team member) who became Alabama’s fourth Miss America.

However, I ended up researching the entire history of the Miss America Pageant!

I hope some readers are also interested in the evolution of this iconic pageant and pieces of trivia about past winners.

I added several anecdotes about other Miss Alabama’s, including two former contestants who graduated from Troy University and were finalists for Miss America. Note: I added many photos and will add more later.

Miss America - By the numbers

93 - Number of young ladies who have been crowned “Miss America” since the pageant debuted in Atlantic City in 1921.

15 to 25 - Ages of Miss America winners when crowned.

7 - Number of Miss America’s from New York, the most of any state.

4 - Number of Miss America’s from Alabama.

Note: It took Alabama 30 years to produce its first Miss America in 1951. It was then 44 more years until Alabama produced another winner (Heather Whitestone in 1995).

In the past 30 years, Alabama has produced three winners.

7 - Number of states that have produced more Miss America winners than Alabama (NY, CA, OK, Ohio, Mich., Ill and Pennsylvania).

1 - Number of Miss America winners who claimed the title in two years (Mary Katherine Campell was Miss America in 1922 and 1923).

10 - Number of “women of color” who have been crowned Miss America.

18 - Number of states (including Puerto Rico) that have never produced a Miss American winner.

Note: Louisiana is the only Southern state not to produce a Miss America. Alabama and Mississippi have produced the most winners in the South (4 each).

$89,000 - Value of scholarships Abbie Stockard has received due to her participation in the Miss America program.

There she is - the very first “Miss America” on the boardwalk in 1921. She was sixteen years old at the time.

Miscellaneous Miss America trivia …

Margaret Gorman, 16 from Washington D.C., was the first Miss America in 1921.

A quote attributed to Miss Gorman:

“I’ve never cared to be Miss America. It wasn’t my idea. I am so bored by it all. I really want to forget the whole thing.” (Source: Reddit “Miss America through the years.”)

The 1930 Miss America, Margaret Ekhdal, was originally the second runner-up, but the winner and the first runner-up were both disqualified. Tragically, Ms. Ekhdal died from hepatitis at the age of 20.

Alabama has produced two firsts for Miss America

Heather Whitestone McCallum, from Dothan, was the first deaf Miss America in 1995. (See more below).

I once met Miss America 2005, Deidre Downs.

Deidre Downs, Miss America 2005, is the first Miss America to later marry a woman.

(Note: As managing editor of The Montgomery Independent, I once interviewed Ms. Downs, who I found very gracious, down-to-earth and intelligent. She later became an obstetrician and gynecologist. I remember I asked if Deidre would mind mailing an autographed photo to the daughter of a friend, which she promptly did.)

Jean Bartel (1943) was the first college student to win. According to one source, “she and her friend came up with the idea of offering scholarships to the winners. She also sold the most war bonds in the US that year, $2.5 million's worth.”

Pageant executives eliminated the swimsuit and evening gown competitions in 2018.

Many people thought the swimsuit competition was demeaning to women and it was eliminated in 2018. However, many other people enjoyed it.

According to a “research starter” at the Ebsco website,”these were eliminated to promote inclusivity and reduce emphasis on looks. The pageant has faced criticism for perpetuating narrow beauty standards and has been the subject of protests and scandals over the decades.”

Another article stated that the “new leadership” of the Miss America organization “indicated these changes were intended to make the contest more inclusive of different body types and less focused on appearance.”

Bert Parks was the longtime host of the Miss America Pageant, known for his signature song "There She Is.” He hosted the pageant from its second telecast in 1955 until 1980 when he was replaced due to organizers seeking a younger image for the show. According to PBS, his firing sparked public outcry, with many viewers expressing a preference for his signature style and wholesome presence. (Source: Google AI).

The pageant was not held between 1928-1932, 1934, and 1950. The 2020 winner held her crown for an extra year because of Covid-19.

Starting in 1950, although the pageant continued to be in September, the organization that hosted the pageant changed the Miss America title to "post-dated"; thus, that year's pageant winner, Yolande Betbeze (the first Miss Alabama to win the crown), became Miss America 1951, and there was no Miss America 1950.

The Miss America pageant of 2022 (which took place in December of 2021)was the first Miss America pageant since 1954 that was not televised. However, it was streamed on Peacock.

This year’s pageant, where Miss Alabama was crowned, was streamed on a YouTube channel by the Miss America program. This year’s pageant was held at Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, not Atlantic City.

(I think “Miss USA,” for some reason, is still televised every year.)

I might have missed somebody, but from perusing photos of almost all the Miss America winners, I don’t remember seeing one Miss America who had red hair.

Miss America … Troy connections ….

Miss Alaska, Josyln Tinker.

Josylyn Tinker Head, a graduate of Troy University and former Miss Troy University, was a Top 10 Finalist for Miss America in 1999, where she won the preliminary swimsuit competition (which was technically called “Lifestyle and Fitness.”)

Josylyn, who came to Troy because she won a scholarship as Alaska’s Junior Miss, was the first resident of Alaska to advance become a Top 10 finalist. The Pageant was televised by ABC.

Tragically, Joslyn died from brain cancer in 2021 at the age of 44. She married Tom Head from London where she was living when she died. The couple had a son, Judson, who was 3 when Joslyn was diagnosed with cancer in June 2020.

Note: Joselyn was a friend of mine and worked for about two years as a reporter at the original Troy Citizen print newspaper while she was a Troy student. Also, Josyln was one of the very few red heads that I’ve seen in Miss America competitions.

I put Josylyn on the front page of the original Troy Citizen when she was crowned Miss Alaska in 1998. I found this picture from a website that celebrated her life after she passed away in 2021. The headline from this photo collage was “Josylyn makes the front page!”

MISS AMERICA PAGEANT 1983 -- 3rd runner up was Miss Alabama and Miss Troy University Yolanda Teresa Fernandez (first on the left). That year’s pageant was televised by NBC.

Yolanda Fernandez was the only Miss Troy University to ever win the crown of Miss Alabama. The TROY alum went on to finish as the third runner-up in the 1982 Miss America Pageant.

Miss Fernandez later became a television reporter and news anchor for 30 years in St. Petersburg/Tampa, Florida.

In 2016, she left TV to become the media spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department. From one article, I found this interesting quote:

“Women have more pressure in the work force, especially when dealing with television,” said Fernandez. “Physical appearance is stressed more for women than men.”

Note: The things you remember … When I was co-editor of the CHHS high school newspaper in 1982-1983, I remember staff reporter Emily Green Ellis interviewed and wrote a feature story on Miss Fernandez.

Share

Who were the most famous Miss Americas?

A fun debate among those who follow Miss America is the question “who was the most famous Miss America?”

The top candidates would be:

Vanessa Williams (Miss America 1984). However, Ms. Williams resigned her title after nude photos of her were published in Penthouse magazine without her knowledge or consent. (Forty years later, Miss Williams discussed this scandal in a feature story published by a UK newspaper.)

Ms. Williams went on to become a very-well known singer and actress and and has appeared in films such as Eraser and the television series “Ugly Betty” among other roles.

Note: Miss Williams was replaced as Miss America by another African-American contestant (Suzette Charles), who had been first runner-up.

I remember Phyllis George very well from her appearances with Brent Musberger on CBS’s NFL pre-game shows of the 1970s.

Phyllis George, formerly Miss Texas, was Miss America 1971. She later became a fixture on CBS Sports’ NFL pre-game and post-game shows and war married to man who served as Kentucky’s governor from 1979-83. Ms. George died at age 71 in 2020.

Bess Myerson was the first Jewish Miss America in 1945.

According to Wikipedia, “Myerson was an American politician, model, and television actress who in 1945 became the first Jewish Miss America. Her achievement, in the aftermath of the Holocaust, was seen as an affirmation of the Jewish place in American life.

“… Myerson was the "Lady in Mink" on the popular game show “The Big Payoff,” modeling the grand prize mink coat, and introducing guests and prizes, throughout the 1951 to 1959 network run of the program.”

Myerson ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate. Her career in public service ended in the late 1980s when she was indicted on bribery and conspiracy charges. She was acquitted after a highly publicized trial.

Gretchen Carlson, Miss America 1989, became famous as an American broadcast journalist, writer, and television personality, according to her Wikipedia entry.

Carlson, from Minnesota, became a television anchor, working for local TV stations in three states before becoming a national correspondent and anchor on CBS. She hosted the Saturday edition of The Early Show on CBS News from 2002 to 2005. Carlson subsequently moved to Fox News's morning show Fox & Friends, from 2005 to 2013, and The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson on Fox News from 2013 to 2016.

Mary Ann Mobley, Miss America 1959, perhaps had the “girl next door” look.

Mary Ann Mobley, previously Miss Mississippi, was crowned Miss America in 1959. According to Wikipedia, she was an American actress and television personality who had many TV and film credits, including a role in the first episode of “Mission Impossible” and one year on the popular TV show “Different Strokes.” She also was a regular on the popular 1970s game show “Match Game.”

Note: Mobley later married Gary Collins, an actor and TV talk show host who would go on to be the emcee of the Miss America Pageant from 1982-1990.

Lee Meriwether as Catwoman in the film Batman (1966) replacing Julie Newmar, who originated the role in the television series.

Lee Meriwether - From California, was Miss America 1955. As an actress, she appeared in many films and television shows, notably as Betty Jones, the title character's secretary and daughter-in-law in the 1970s crime drama Barnaby Jones starring Buddy Ebsen.

Meriwether also portrayed Catwoman for the Batman movie (1966), and also appeared in two episodes of the Batman TV series in 1967.

Debbye Turner - This native of Arkansas became Miss Missouri (where she attended college) and was Miss America 1990. The third African-American title holder, Miss Turner became a veterinarian and later joined CBS News as a feature correspondent then became their "resident veterinarian" and a fill-in anchor of “CBS Morning News.”

Heather Whitestone McCallum is now a married mom of four children living in Georgia.

Heather Whitestone McCallum, from Dothan and a graduate of Jacksonville State, might have been one of the better known Miss America’s (1995) due to the attention she received as being the first Miss America with a severe life-altering disability (she lost most of her hearing at 18 months.)

Today, Heather, 54, is married with four kids and living in Georgia.

The changing appearance of Miss Americas …

Anyone interested in viewing photos of every Miss America - and seeing how “beauty ideals” have changed through the years - can visit this website at buzzfeed.

The Reader Comments reveal a sample of opinions:

“It is striking how the looks progressed over time. Early on, they looked more natural and soft. Over time, contestants seemed more posed and coached and like every square inch of them had been subjected to scrutiny. I'm not blaming the contestants for it. Just noticing the changes in the required looks….”

***

“The older vintage ones look like literal movie stars! Now, they have that obvious pageant look, with the vaseline on the teeth and very strategic pose.”

***

“I have to admit the vintage miss America are some of the most beautiful women I have seen. They genuinely look happy.”

***

Another poster said that “all the Miss America’s were beautiful.” (Editorial comment: I agree and our current Miss America is one of the prettiest).

History trends and changing perceptions of women …

From the Miss America website’s history section, I copied several excerpts I found interesting:

1920s - “In the decades just prior to the pageant's creation, there was a marked transformation around women's roles in society with expanding social, political and cultural activity for women. A new image for women developed, symbolizing the changing times.

“The modern woman was vigorous. She exercised and was encouraged to eat right. This was an unprecedented break from the rigorously controlled physicality prescribed for the ideal 19th century woman, with its emphasis on delicacy and fragility.”

1930s - “In 1933, the country was in the throes of the Great Depression. Some prominent Atlantic City businessmen finally decided to revive the pageant after being convinced they were missing out on valuable revenue by Armand T. Nichols, who directed the pageant from 1924-1927.

“Innovations to raise the pageant's public image included the talent segment, which was added to the competition in 1935 …”

“Images of the beautiful women of the pageant began to permeate the culture through newsreels, newspaper coverage and journals. As the country moved toward the 1940s, Miss America was becoming a national figure.”

Abbie, all dressed up for the most exciting night of her life!

More about the reigning Miss America, Abbie Stockard …

Readers can learn more about Abbie Stockard from this interview that aired on Fox News …

The headline: “Miss America says she's following the Lord in a world that's 'broken, polarized and divided.’ ”

The article notes that Miss Stockard, now 22, is a nursing student at Auburn and has raised $200,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. (This became her philanthropy because one of her mother’s close friends suffers from this disease). The native of Vestavia Hills was also a dancer on Auburn’s Tiger Paw dance team.

I’m an Alabama fan, but Abbie Stockard seems like a wonderful Miss America to me. And she likes hanging out with friends at Chuck’s Marina at Lake Martin - just like the Pittmans of Troy … and Bill Rice, Jr.

