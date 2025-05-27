Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
34m

anita bryant was another beauty queen who went on to a noteworthy career post-pageant

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice and others
Buffalo_Ken's avatar
Buffalo_Ken
37m

Dear Bill - fine article on an important topic.

~

It is a shame there has been no "Miss America" from Louisiana - cause let me tell ya - there is NOTHING - I mean nothing better than a Cajun girl - or a lassie born in Louisiana - I love that place....just don't want to live there anymore.

~

But - odds are it is a statistical anomaly - I mean here is a complex question- all other things being equal - take the number of years this contest has been held (93), the states who have proffered contestants over that time period (50?) - and what is the probability that a state will have a winner? What is the probability that a state will not have a winner? Not easy to answer that but keeping it simple - 93 contest 50 states - it ought be around 2 each!

~

You see - all other things equal (which they NEVER are) - statistics can be a most powerful way to analyze and interpret data - if done without bias! Then it may indicate something in the background.

~

But I know why Alabama has had four winners out of the 93 contests over the years - I know why New York has seven - run the math and then make your own conclusions.

~

I proffer two links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maria_Fletcher

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Miss_America_titleholders

~

And let me say this - I saw Virginia in the list several times as well as Mississippi - and I'm sure Tennessee is represented as well as Kentucky - I just love Memphis and the gals there - they are fond of me!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgRafRp-P-o

~

BK

😈

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Bill Rice and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture