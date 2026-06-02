Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
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Thanks for anyone who might share a link to this article with people who are not aware of The Troy Citizen. If I made any mistakes, which I'm sure I did, I will correct them as soon as I catch them or readers notify me.

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