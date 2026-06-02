Author’s note: IMO, historic accomplishments merit extra content!

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They did it! Players, family members and support staff soak in the victory in Gainesville.

Raise your Trojan hat if you’ve also been basking in the after-glow of Sunday’s historic sports news. At this writing, I doubt there’s any Trojan who doesn’t know that Troy won an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional (over mighty Florida) and will now host a regional this weekend with a chance to advance to the College World Series in Omaha!

In sports, this defines the “thrill of victory” and all sports fans know that some victories - like this one - are more thrilling and significant than others.

As someone who’s followed Troy State and Troy University athletics closely since 1977, Troy baseball winning its first-ever Division I baseball Regional would, easily, rank in my Top 10 Sports Moments. What makes Trojans one and all gulp even more is we all know that two more victories would put Troy into the field of the College World Series … and that feat might qualify as the No. 1 accomplishment in the school’s sports history.

No disrespect to the four Troy teams that won Division II national titles in the major sports of football and baseball (and four Big Dance berths in basketball), but as far as generating national attention and making it into the field of a sporting event with major panache, booking a flight to Omaha would be a milestone that, perhaps, many Troy fans thought they’d never get to experience.

Just winning a Division Regional is historic as no prior Troy team (in four decades of competing at the highest level of NCAA competition) has ever accomplished this.

Until last week, Troy baseball teams had secured eight regional bids and were 0-for-8 in the quest to advance to the Super Regional the following week.

It’s not just that Troy won; it’s how they won …

The Regional victory is even more memorable due to several unlikely details that made this week’s celebration possible.

For starters, this probably didn’t seem like the team that would make unforgettable history as Troy’s overall record entering “Selection Monday” was only 32-29 (barely over .500).

However, records can be deceiving and the Selection Committee rewarded Troy for playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

According to key NCAA baseball metrics, Troy ranked No. 6 in the nation in strength of schedule and had the No. 1 non-conference strength of schedule.

In the all-important month of May, Troy also closed the season playing some of its best baseball.

Troy’s RPI (Rating Percentage Index) surged from No. 67 on May 1 to No. 35 on Selection Monday.

Troy finished tied for third in the 14-team Sunbelt Conference and, then, very important in retrospect, won three games in the Conference Tournament in Montgomery, including a key and impressive victory over regular season and conference tournament champion Southern Miss.

The victory over Southern Miss came one day after Troy suffered one of the most heart-breaking defeats in program history when the Eagles rallied from five runs down to beat Troy with a walk-off grand slam homer in the bottom of the ninth that came with two outs and two strikes on the batter. What was a Hollywood victory for the Eagles was a dagger - the “agony of defeat” - for Troy. (In nine days, Troy baseball and its fans ascended from the lowest of canyons to an Everest-type peak, a magical turn-around that sometimes happens in sports.)

After being the “last team out” last season, when many fans thought Troy should have made the regional field, Troy received good news last Monday. Troy’s players must have also known they could beat any team in the regional - even host team Florida and highly-regraded Miami).

Troy’s players knew this because Troy had already defeated Georgia (the No. 3 national seed) and Alabama (the No. 7 seed) in regular season games.

Troy had also earned a quality win (and suffered two narrow defeats) against Southern Miss, which was ranked in the Top 12 of the nation for most of the season’s final 45 days and won the regular season and conference tournament titles.

Troy had also beaten NCAA tournament teams Louisiana and Texas State (The Sunbelt had four teams make the 64-team Regional field). Troy also claimed victories over “name” programs Maryland and Rutgers and UAB and lost by one run to state rival Jax State (which also made the field, see below).

Here’s how you win a Regional …

For the record, here is how Troy won the Gainesville Regional … They did it the hard way, climbing out of the loser’s bracket.

Game 1 - Lost to Miami 10-5. (Miami scored five runs in the bottom of the 8th to secure the win after Troy scored three runs in the top of the 8th to knot the game at 5-5.)

Game 2 - Beat Rider 15-7. (Troy exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the frame.)

Game 3 - Beat Miami 9-6. (Troy was losing 6-3 after the top of the fifth and scored six runs in the next three innings. Troy’s pitchers held the Hurricanes scoreless over the game’s final four innings.)

Game 4 - Beat Florida 16-11 in first game of finals. (Like it did against Rider, Troy scored nine runs in the sixth; Troy was leading 16-5 at that point).

Game 5 - Beat Florida 10-2. Troy never trailed after scoring two runs in the top of the first. The big inning was, once again, the sixth as Troy plated five runners to take a 7-1 lead. Troy added three insurance runs in the 8th inning and Trojan pitchers held the Gators to just one run over the game’s final four innings.

Celebration time; come on!

In doing research for this article, I visited a couple of Florida Gator fan sites on Facebook. Many Gator fans noted that Troy was, clearly, the best team in the tournament and the victory was no fluke.

Beating Florida (twice on its home field) was no small accomplishment as the Gators had finished as national runner-ups in 2023 and earned another berth in the 2024 College World Series where the Gators won two games. (Florida won the national title in 2017).

Troy also displayed championship character, rallying back from the heart-breaking loss to USM and another tough loss to Miami in the first game of the Regional. (Very few teams go on to win a regional or conference tournament after falling in the first game).

It takes a roster of special players …

Like many people, I’ve always thought (and written) that Troy baseball would likely be the sport where Troy showed it could compete with anyone at the highest level.

Conference foe Coastal Carolina has already proven a Sunbelt team could not only make it to the World Series, but win it (which this program did in 2016, and finished as runner-up last season).

I always thought “all” it takes to compete for a national title is maybe two stellar starting pitchers and a roster of hitters who all get hot at the same time.

While Troy has a deep and quality pitching staff, it actually doesn’t have a pair of “aces” which many programs used to make national title runs. Instead, Troy, largely, made its late-season run because its hitters came up clutch over and over, including stellar contributions from at least one player (Jabe Boroff) who, by his own expectations, had suffered a depressing season at the plate.

In the age of eye-popping NIL contracts in football and basketball, I also note that baseball is probably the only major sport where Mid-Major programs like Troy can still compete the old-fashioned way - by recruiting “hidden gems” with excellent potential and then developing these players. (Also, scholarship limits in baseball create more parity in this sport.)

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Roster analysis shows mix of local, “home-grown” talent and players from far-away states and a cricket letterman from Australia…

One of - if not THE - “Cinderella story” from Division I baseball this season is the feel-good story of Jabe Boroff, who was named MVP of the Regional after going 10-for-20 at the plate and blasting four home runs. (This interview with Boroff, aired on the SEC Network after the game, is, deservedly, going semi-viral, at least among Troy fans).

Jabe Boroff has been on a tear.

While Boroff is now batting .259 for the year, at one point not that long ago, the team’s designated hitter was hitting below the Mendoza Line at .185.

However, in the latter part of the season (knock on aluminum here), he’s obviously found his swing again.

Boroff played his high school baseball in Montgomery at AISA school Macon-East Academy before playing two seasons at Enterprise State Junior College, where he won his conference’s Triple Crown before signing with Troy. In his sophomore year at ESCC, Boroff led the league in home runs (20), batting average (.445) and RBI. (In the above-mentioned interview, Boroff notes he once hit five home runs in one game while in junior college!)

Still, Boroff - who endured an extended hitting slump - started only 24 of Troy’s 66 games … before hitting .500 with four dingers in Gainesville!

You might want to walk this guy …

(Knock on aluminum again), Boroff’s teammate Jimmy Janicki stayed hot at the plate all four months of the baseball season.

Jimmy Janicki should be a candidate for National Player of the Year.

Janicki, only a sophomore, is a catcher with the build of an athletic tight end ( 6-4, 223). This season the Illinois native was named the Sunbelt Player of the Year after batting .347 (tied for first on the team) with a team-leading 19 home runs and 85 RBI - 37 more RBI than second place on the team (48). Janicki also currently boasts a slugging percentage of . 663.

For context, Janicki’s ratio of RBI-per-game (1.307) would translate to 212 RBI in a Major League season of 162 games. (The all-time Major League record for RBI in one season was 191, set by Hack Wilson in 1930. Only one player in Major League history had a career slugging percentage (.689) higher than Janicki’s this year - and that player was named Babe Ruth.)

In addition to Boroff and Janicki, three other Troy players made the Regional All-Tournament team.

Houston Markham, also only a sophomore, is hitting .320 for the year. Markham, the team’s right fielder, was recruited out of Pike Road High School. His namesake, his grandfather, was the long-time football coach at Alabama State.

Centerfielder Steve Meier hails from Washington state. In my research, I learned that Meir was hit by a pitch 29 times last season … and 17 times this season. He reached based over and over again by literally taking … 46 for the team. (Don’t rub it!)

Zach Crotchfield was Troy’s one pitcher to make the All-Regional Team, which is not a surprise as Zach led the team with a 7-2 record on the mound and a 3.62 ERA and also made the Sunbelt’s All-Conference team.

Crotchfield, a native of New Jersey, has blossomed at Troy after he transferred to Troy from Texas Tech, where he pitched in only 17 innings last season and made only one start. Before that, just like Troy-native Drew Nelson, he was a pitcher at Auburn for two years.

Other team mainstays include shortstop Aaron Piaseck, who is tied for first on the team with a batting average of .349. Piaseck is a native of Michigan and transferred from Central Michigan before the start of this season.

Local kid does well!

Drew Nelson has enjoyed a memorable senior season (Photo by his mother, Candace, a talented photographer).

Drew Nelson, the pride of Pike Liberal Arts School, has enjoyed a break-out season his senior year, batting.300 with 45 RBI, six home runs and 16 doubles. Drew, who spent two years at Auburn (where he only pitched), is a rare pitcher and “every-day” player. In 11 appearances on the mound, Drew compiled a 3-2 record with three starts and eight appearances in relief. Nelson, who stroked a key double in the victory again Miami and made a highlight film catch Sunday against Florida, has played in all 66 Troy games, starting 65.

Second baseman Sean Darnell is the only Trojan who started all 66 games. Darnell is another local product, who played high school ball at Elmore County before signing with Wallace-Dothan CC. As a junior at Elmore County, Darnell batted .545.

Another transfer who has been a key addition this year is third baseman Josh Pyrne, who is hitting .290 on the season. Pyne transferred from Indiana where he took a medical redshirt last season but started for the Hoosiers the prior three seasons.

The player who travelled the farthest to play for Troy is first baseman Blake Cavill, who originally played for Western Kentucky, where he signed after a standout prep career in … Sydney, Australia (where he also lettered in rugby, cricket, and volleyball). Cavill made All Conference for Troy last season and has put together another impressive season, hitting .283 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI (second on the team in the latter two categories).

Pitcher Benjamin Stubbs has recorded the most innings on the mound for Troy with 85.1 and a 5-3 season record. Stubbs, a senior, is a native of Macon, Georgia, who transferred from Flagler College, a private school in St. Augustine, Florida that plays at the Division II level. Per my research, Stubbs is a PBC Presidential Honor Roll Presidential Scholar.

And the skipper of the ship …

Coach Meade is not content with just making a Regional or Super Regional.

Of course, the skipper of the Trojan ship deserves as much praise as the players he recruited and coached.

Skylar Meade was named the team’s new coach in early 2022 (after serving several seasons as the pitching coach at South Carolina).

He’s had winning seasons every year in Troy and guided Troy to an appearance in the Tuscaloosa Regional in 2023 (where Troy earned a victory over Boston College).

Meade records:

2022 - 32-24

2023 - 40-22 (NCAA Regional, first 40-win season since 2018)

2024 - 37-22

2025 - 39-21

2026 - 36-30

Note: Troy has finished third in the SBC for four consecutive years and has never had a losing record in the league since Meade was hired.

Quotable:

“There’s no part of us that thinks Cinderella,“ said Meade, 41. “I’m not joking. We do everything strategically at Troy University to give ourselves a chance to win a national championship.”

Meade trivia: If Troy does advance to Omaha, this won’t be Meade’s first appearance at the venue as he once pitched in the World Series when he was a college pitcher for his alma mater of Louisville.

After being left out of the Field of 64 last year, this year was a different story. The Selection Committee chose wisely.

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Scouting Arkansas Little Rock …

Little Rock, who Troy will face in a best 2-out-of-3 showdown this weekend, might have first reached a peak level of interest, or tuned a symbolic corner, last year, when the Trojans (yes, that’s their nickname) advanced to the finals of the NCAA Regional, facing host team LSU in a winner-take-all game in Baton Rouge.

Little Rock ended up losing 10- 6 but trailed only 7- 6 going into the bottom of the eighth.

LSU went on to win last season’s College World Series, defeating the Sunbelt Conference’s Coastal Carolina 5-3 in the series’ final game.

Last season, Little Rock would have been one of the great Cinderella teams in baseball history as the team finished the year with a record of 27-34. However, the team won five games in four days at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament to earn the league’s automatic berth to the Regionals.

This year, Little Rock finished the year 39-26 and again won the OVC Tourney to earn another Regional berth. Little Rock was the only No. 4 seed to win a Regional Tournament, dispatching host team Southern Miss in the opener and then beating Jacksonville State two times to claim the Regional banner, playing only three games.

Jacksonville State (48-15), seemed to have had a great chance to win the regional title after upsetting No. 2 seed Virginia in the opener and then avoiding Southern Miss, which was upset by Little Rock in the Eagles’ first game. However, the No. 4 seed Trojans knocked off the No. 3 seed Gamecocks in two consecutive games.

If Jax State had prevailed, the state of Alabama would have had four of the 16 teams in Super Regionals. (As it is, three Alabama colleges will host the eight Super Regional contests, which, to my knowledge, has never happened before. (Would’t it be something if Troy, Alabama and Auburn all made the eight-team College World Series the same year?)

It would have been interesting to see who would host a Regional if the two teams were Troy and Jax State, … probably Jax State as the Gamecocks had a much better overall record and defeated Troy by one run in the two team’s regular season game.

As fortuitous events turned out, Troy not only advanced to its first-ever Super Regional but got to host the best-of-3 series as Troy had the higher seed (3) entering post-season play (Arkansas State, as mentioned, was a No. 4 seed.)

I also imagine Little Rock will bring a large crowd to Troy as the announced attendance at the final game in Hattiesburg was 5,230 despite host-team USM already being eliminated.

One of 16 teams (out of 300) still standing …

Three hundred (300) colleges field NCAA Division I baseball programs, meaning Troy is now one of just 16 teams still competing for the national championship. (The seasons of 284 teams are now over. Expressed differently, Troy is one of 5.3 percent of baseball programs that made it to the Final 16.)

Troy must also be the program with the smallest on-campus enrollment to make it this far. Troy’s on-campus enrollment is approximately 6,000. (For context, Florida has an on-campus enrollment of 48,000. Alabama has an on-campus enrollment of 42,360 and Auburn has an on-campus enrollment of 35,172.)

Arkansas Little Rock, Troy’s opponent this weekend, has an on-campus enrollment of 8,026. BTW, Little Rock’s nickname is also the Trojans. Also, Arkansas-Little Rock was a member of the Sunbelt Conference through June 2022 before moving to the Ohio Valley Conference. The Arkansas Trojans were members of the Sunbelt for 31 years.

A Sports Season to Remember …

First-year athletic director Kyle George assumed his position in a year to remember as all three major male sports teams made the post-season and recorded memorable highlights.

Quote from Kyle:

“Proud is an understatement as these guys showed true grit and determination.”

In football, Coach Gerad Parker’s second team rebounded from what was a major rebuilding campaign his first season and won the Sunbelt Conference Western Division (and played for the conference title against James Madison) and made it back to a bowl game.

In basketball, Coach Scott Cross’s Trojans went back-to-back with conference titles in the regular season and conference tournament, advancing to the NCAA Big Dance for the second consecutive year.

I’ve just just written a few words about the baseball team, although I should have mentioned that stadium expansion and renovation projects at Riddle-Pace Field in recent years no doubt assisted with all-important team recruiting.

One imagines Coach Chase Riddle would be mighty proud!

Building on a tradition started by the legendary Chase Riddle.

Also, Coach Rigby’s women’s basketball team put together another stellar season, finishing second in the very competitive Sunbelt and also making it to the post-season, a year after finishing as national runner-up in the WNIT.

Last year at this time, the men’s golf team advanced the NCAA Finals for the first time in school history.

Such winning and memorable teams should never be taken for granted and the players, coaches and staff members who made these memories possible are greatly appreciated.

Let’s Give the Last word to Mayor Jason Reeves …

(From a Facebook post Tuesday morning):

“…. What’s on my mind? Troy Baseball! Not sure I can do this coherently.

“My mind has bounced around 50 plus years of experience with Troy (the community and school) and baseball. The Troy Baseball Program has accomplished something many never dreamed possible. I remember how indignant some were that Troy went to Division I in athletics. In the 80’s and early 90’s Troy was at the top of D-II, two titles in baseball and football, two Final Fours in basketball. Why would they ruin all this success by not knowing their place?”

“Our place will be in Omaha if we trust the culture built by generations and honed to a fine point by Coach Meade and the staff, players, administration, students, alumni, and community members. Troy, the smallest community with a Division I athletic program in the United States, is a unique place, a place that thankfully didn’t know its place. This is a special team, a special time, and a special town.

“And by the way this kid below from 13 years ago to the day in the stands of the regional had the #2 play on Sportscenter! Drew played an incredible Regional for his team and his town! Go Trojans!

I think young Drew is on the far left.

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Amen, Mayor Reeves. I look forward to seeing everyone this weekend as Troy tries to make even more history.

(Subscriptions to the Substack Troy Citizen are Free, although some readers take out a paid subscription, which I’ve always viewed as a very generous donation. Thanks for sharing or skimming the archives of past stories. Reader comments are also always appreciated - Bill Rice, Jr.)

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