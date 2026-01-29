In the last 4 1/2 years, Coach Cross’s Troy teams have won 70 percent of their conference games. This year’s team is 8-1 and in first place in the league by two games. The team he left has not fared nearly as well. (Big home game Thursday against James Madison).

As Troy’s men’s basketball team makes another run at a possible Sun Belt Conference title and, perhaps, one of its most memorable seasons in memory, I couldn’t help think about how the team’s ultra-successful coach, Scott Cross, actually ended up in Troy.

The answer suggests that all Troy supporters should consider sending a “Tee-for-3” Stewart Vance T-shirt to the University of Texas Arlington Athletic Director, who in one of the great bonehead executive decisions in sports history fired Coach Cross in March of 2018.

Although he “retired” in 2022, former athletic director Jim Baker once thought it was appropriate and necessary to fire the winningest basketball coach in UT-Arlington basketball history after Cross’s 2018-2019 Mavericks’ team finished the season 21-13 and advanced to the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference.

In the prior season, Cross’s UT Arlington won a school-record 27 games, beat Texas, beat another team ranked No. 12 in the polls at the time and won two games in the NIT Tournament. In the 2016-2017 season, UT Arlington went 24-11.

In the three seasons before his employment was terminated, Cross’s UT-Arlington teams averaged 24 victories and had an overall winning percentage of 68.6 percent.

Cross, a former UT-Arlington guard who played college basketball for former CHHS head basketball coach Eddie McCarter, served as head coach at his alma mater for 12 seasons, winning 225 games.

At the tender coaching age of 44, Cross was the program’s winningest basketball coach by a Texas mile, averaging 19 wins a season for his tenure and compiling winning seasons in 10 of his 12 years. (In its 47 year existence, the school had averaged 10 wins a season before Cross succeeded Coach McCarter as head coach).

His 2008 team was the first in school history to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament and two of his teams earned invitations to the NIT.

Still, in a decision that stunned and “disgusted” almost everyone in Arlington (as well as - see below - numerous basketball pundits and former players), Athletic Director Baker fired Cross and his entire coaching staff after back-to-back 27 and 21-win seasons.

When Baker cleaned house in the basketball program, he issued a statement to the press, saying, “In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is necessary.”

What was the explanation?

I could find only one article where Coach Cross addressed his bizarre firing. In 2019 in The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cross said he wasn’t completely floored by his abrupt pink slip.

“I probably didn’t feel as secure as you might think,” Cross said in his first interview since UTA fired him on March 26. “I think you just have that feeling when you know you’re really not wanted.”

Coach Cross clearly has too much class to criticize the decision. In a statement after his termination, Cross thanked all the fans and players who supported him as well as Coach McCarter for giving him the opportunity to coach at his alma mater, first as an assistant and later as the head coach.

In a short You Tube interview after he was hired at Troy, Cross continued to take the high ground, noting that “everything happens for a reason” and he and his family were “very happy … because (his firing) led us to where we are today.”

In another interview, Coach Cross did say “I was a little bit shocked by it.”

Upon learning of the news, some people might have suspected that an off-court scandal led to the decision. However, as the school’s athletic director later admitted, this was not the case.

Indeed, Cross seemed to be universally popular in the community as well as with current and former players.

The one reason proffered for the dismissal is that Athletic Director Baker was not happy that UT-Arlington had secured only one NCAA Tourney bid in Cross’s 12-year tenure at the school.

Former UT-Arlington Athletic Director Jim Baker. His personnel decision did not go over well with most people in Arlington, Texas.

“Some people say, ‘Well, you’re UTA,’ you should be happy,’” said the UT athletic director as reported by The Athletic at the time. “That’s not our president. That’s not me. We want to be the best at what we do. Your aspirations have to be that you can get to the NCAAs every year. That’s what we want.”

In reply, several basketball journalists pointed out what a great challenge it is to make the NCAA Tournament at a school with little deep basketball tradition in a conference that almost always receives only one NCAA bid. (Basically, your team has to win two, three or four consecutive victories in one high-pressure tournament against X number of teams, all of which are capable and just as motivated to make the Big Dance.)

Coach Cross was actually hired from TCU …

Not surprisingly, Cross instantly had other career opportunities to remain in coaching.

South Dakota offered him a head-coaching job, but Cross decided to accept another offer when TCU head coach Jamie Dixon offered him a position as his top assistant in the near-by Big-12 program.

As reported by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, TCU’s Coach Dixon jumped at the chance to fill an opening on his coaching staff.

“First of all, to have that kind of record is something I respect,” Dixon said of Cross’ career record of 225-161 in his 12 seasons at UTA. “Forget the winning percentage or any of that, for a guy to be in one place for as long as he has and have nothing [bad] on his record is pretty incredible to do in college athletics. You can’t find anyone to say anything negative about the guy.”

For one season, Cross served as an assistant at TCU, which ended up wining 23 games and being the No. 1 over-all seed in the NIT, where the Horned Frogs advanced to Madison Square Garden and the tournament’s semi-final round.

As TCU was still playing in the NIT, Troy’s then athletic director Jeremy McClain offered Cross the head coaching job at Troy, making it possible for Cross to quickly return to the Sun Belt (UT-Arlington left the conference in 2022-23 to play in the Western Athletic Conference).

How did the athletic director’s decision work out for UT-Arlington and for Troy basketball?

As noted, in the three seasons before he was let go, Coach Cross’s UT Arlington teams had averaged 24 victories a season (and 19 wins over his career). In the seven seasons since (not counting this season), UT Arlington basketball has averaged 14 victories per season.

Coach Cross had a career winning percentage of 58.3 percent in 12 seasons and won 68.6 percent of his games in his final three seasons. In the past seven seasons, UT Arlington’s average record has been 14-17 (a winning percentage of 45.6 percent).

The school is now on its fourth coach since Baker fired Cross eight years ago. Only one UT-Arlington team in the last eight years managed to win 20 games and five teams lost at least 16 games. If the goal was to make it to the NCAA tournament, that milestone has not been reached since Cross left to go to Troy.

Meanwhile in Troy, Cross needed two seasons to get his program up to the standard he had achieved at his alma mater.

Note: Cross succeeded Coach Phil Cunningham who was let go two seasons after his 2017 Troy team won the Sun Belt Tourney and secured an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. However, this was the only winning season in Cunningham’s six years. Cunningham is now the coach at Sun Belt foe Louisiana-Monroe.)

After winning nine and 11 games his first two years in Troy, Cross’s Troy teams have won at least 20 games four seasons in a row and, barring a late-season collapse, should win at least 20 games again this year. (Troy is now 15-6 on the season, 8-1 in the Sun Belt, with 10 regular season games remaining and at least once conference tournament game).

Cross and Don Maestri (In Division II, from 1989-90 through the 1992-1993 season) are the only Troy basketball coaches who have won at least 20 games four seasons in a row.

In his last four and 1/2 seasons, Cross’s Troy teams have won 70 percent of their conference games, winning 13, 13, 11 and 10 Sun Belt games in the last four years (plus eight victories half-way through this SBC season). In this span, no other Sun Belt team has won at least 10 conference games for four consecutive years.

In my opinion, Coach Cross’s consistent winning in league play is even more impressive as its occurred in an era of rampant transfers. Also, while the Sun Belt might not be considered one of the elite Division I conferences, it is a very competitive league, meaning no games can be considered lock victories.

***

Eight years ago, a writer for the sports publication The Athletic made the point I hope this article has confirmed today. That is, it takes the passage of time to judge what school made the correct coaching hire or what athletic director made what, in retrospect, might be be viewed as a colossal blunder.

“Baker’s decision won’t be judged in its entirety for at least another five years,” wrote The Athletic. “But in firing Cross, he ignored an age-old adage by fixing something that wasn’t broken.”

As for Jim Baker, the UT-Arlington athletic director “retired” in 2022. However, according to Google AI, Baker might have retired because he was getting ready to be fired.

“Past Controversies: While he retired on his own stated terms in 2022, his tenure was marked by some controversy in 2018 when he fired popular men’s basketball coach Scott Cross after a 21-win season, a move that drew significant criticism from fans and media …”

But, today, Troy basketball fans can all say, “Thank you, Mr. Baker.”

A sample of fan and player reaction to Scott Cross’s firing at UT Arlington in 2018:

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg, referencing Cross’s 72 victories over the last three seasons, tweeted: “Just plain stupid. Sad. If the AD only did his job that well.”

UT Arlington player Erick Neal tweeted: “They made the biggest mistake ever today.”

El Paso Times’ columnist:

“UT-Arlington fired one of the best basketball coaches in the country this week.”

Former Coach Cross player Kevin Hervey, the first-ever UT-Arlington player to make an NBA roster:

“I was hurt. Coach Cross bleeds orange and blue. Coach Cross gave me a chance at playing basketball and getting an education; he helped me become a man. I don’t think it was a good move. I don’t understand firing (Cross), but I understand it’s a business.”

“… It’s changed how I feel about UTA,” Hervey added. “I’m not saying I won’t support the school, but I’m not as enthusiastic about UTA as I might be.”

Fran Fraschilla, an ESPN analyst who lives in Dallas, was especially blunt in one tweet: “LAST TIME I will ever step in that arena.”

Big home game Thursday against James Madison

Off to its best conference start through nine games since the 2002–03 season, Troy men’s basketball returns to Trojan Arena for a Thursday night tilt against James Madison. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN+ and available to listen to on the Troy Sports Media Network.

Troy (15-6, 8-1) is coming off a two-win road week, earning victories over Old Dominion and Georgia Southern. Despite shooting just 29.4% from three-point range compared to its season average of 35.8%, Troy leaned on a +21 rebounding margin and an 81% mark from the free throw line to grind out two close wins.

Against Georgia Southern, Thomas Dowd recorded his fourth-straight double-double, and 12th overall this season.

Victor Valdes finished Saturday’s game with 22 points, his seventh game this season scoring 20-plus. Valdes made 22 free throws over the two-game road stretch, currently ranking second in the Sun Belt and 43rd in the nation with 108 makes from the charity stripe.

James Madison (13-8, 5-3) recently ran away with a win over Texas State on Saturday, 82-57.

Troy holds a 1-3 all-time record against James Madison.

