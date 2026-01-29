Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
15h

I also learned Coach Cross was a very good player at UT-Arlington (playing for Eddie McCarter). He averaged 11.9 ppg his senior year and shot 41.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, which is just as good as one of the Red Mamba's, Cooper Campbell (but not as good as Cobi Campbell). He also graduated with a 4.0 GPA with a degree in marketing. His wife, Jennifer, was on the college volleyball team.

For those who don't know, Coach McCarter was a very successful high school coach at CHHS during the 1980s. He left Troy to become an assistant at UT-Arlington, and later became the team's head coach and had a long career as a D-I, Mid-Major Coach. Coach McCarter hired Coach Cross to be an assistant and Coach Cross became head coach when Coach McCarter retired. As they say, it's a small world.

(Coach McCarter was also the quarterback coach for the 1980 CHHS football team that won the 3A State championship. His three quarterbacks were Barry Tucker, John Clark and Bill "Snake" Rice!)

Neural Foundry
1h

This is incredible research! The way you broke down how Coach Cross's success at Troy directly contrasts with UT-Arlington's decline really shows what a terrible decision that was. I've seen similar situations in other sports were a coach gets fired after winning seasons and it never makes sense to me. Your breakdown of the statistics makes it pretty obvius that Troy got the better end of that deal.

